Ways to create new habits

Does anyone else take a twisted sort of pride in bad behavior? We've all done it: sleeping in makeup, skipping a skincare step, or staying up way too late. Something about breaking the beauty rules occasionally has a so-bad-it's-good feeling. And while we don't necessarily condone bad skincare, we do understand the occasional lapse—no one is perfect. Inevitably, however, there's an urge to overcompensate for skincare negligence. And drying out skin, over-exfoliating, or going too hard with a treatment after a night out often puts you right back at square one.
