Ways to create new habits

The New Year is an opportunity to start over. Here’s how you can use it to reboot your relationship with marijuana. The New Year is a chance to start over. While they may turn stressful, New Year’s resolutions can be used to your advantage, as long as you set some realistic expectations. They also don’t have to be something that causes you stress, like losing a certain amount of weight or accomplishing a career-related goal. Your resolution can be a simple one, like getting more joy out of every joint you smoke.

