ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beauty & Fashion

Home Front: Closet Conundrums

By Christy Rippel
theroanoker.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe story below is a preview from our January/February 2022 issue. For more stories like it, Subscribe Today. Thank you!. When is it time to let go of clothes that no longer fit your body or your life?. I’ve never been much of a shopper, or interested in fashion,...

theroanoker.com

Comments / 0

Related
tasteofhome.com

The Property Brothers Shared Paint Colors That Will Never Go Out of Style

We know the Property Brothers know a thing or two about how impactful a fresh coat of paint can make to a space (I mean, it is one of our favorite Property Brothers design ideas). And while it seems like there’s always a new and hot color on the market each year, Drew and Jonathan believe these three paint colors will never age. Haul out your paint bucket, brush and one of these colors for a simple room makeover that’ll impress and stand the test of time.
INTERIOR DESIGN
The Kitchn

The Best Paint Color for Your Kitchen in 2022, According to Experts

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. New year, new hue. If one of your resolutions for 2022 is to spruce up your space with a lick of paint, start thinking about it now. Whether you’re a fan of the various shades of green we’ve seen in the color of the year reports, or something a little more “out there”, consider the top paint trends that are set to become huge hits in the new year ahead.
INTERIOR DESIGN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Marie Kondo
thespruce.com

14 Closet Door Alternatives

The closet is the most important storage space in a bedroom. This is where you keep your clothes and shoes, so it should be visually appealing as well as functional. In fact, the easiest way to upgrade your closet space is by simply replacing the closet doors. There are many different types of closet doors available for you to choose from—that go far beyond just a basic swing door.
INTERIOR DESIGN
Muskogee Daily Phoenix

Down Home: It's time to clean out the closet

It's going to be a long month. The holidays are over, it's cold outside and I'm already bored with cleaning out my closet. My walk-in closet is so full of clothes, purses and shoes it's now a running joke with the family. The 5-year-old granddaughter makes a point of checking on it every time she’s here to see if I've made any progress on getting it cleaned. For a little gal who likes everything to be organized, it's just too much for her to handle.
WEIGHT LOSS
Detroit News

Design Recipes: Closet envy

When it comes to closets, organization is often top of mind. But where do you start?. There is the mindset that everything should have a place. Have tiny items that you fear may get lost? Place them in decorative boxes as opposed to loosely on shelves. Have items that won’t work well on hangers? Create slots to allow them to be neatly folded. Here are some top tips to create a functional and inviting closet.
INTERIOR DESIGN
reviewed.com

Is this smart front door the future of home security?

Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission. From video doorbells to motion-activated lights and smart locks, there are plenty of ways to outfit the front of your home with the latest home security tech. Masonite is hoping to simplify the process for homeowners with its M-Pwr Smart Doors—an all-in-one home security door system unlike anything else out there.
ELECTRONICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Closet#Home#Maternity#Jeans
domino

One of the Best Closet Organizers Costs Less Than $6 at IKEA

A good closet organizer does more than just corral your clothes and clutter; the right design helps curate your most-loved items and can even bring a sense of calm to a chaotic morning routine. In the words of Elaine Welteroth on her own custom closet reno, “You have to systemize your styling situation to avoid the mania about dressing every day.”
SHOPPING
PopSugar

The Home Decor Aesthetic to Try in 2022, Based on Your Zodiac Sign

Over the past couple of years, the home has taken center stage, and that doesn't appear to be changing any time soon. Granted, that isn't a bad thing. Considering the home is, for some, a safe haven — the place where we feel most authentic and secure — it makes sense that how you decorate your home should speak to you on a deep level. With new home decor trends bubbling up by the second, however, settling on just one home aesthetic feels nearly impossible. Do you play it safe with the organic modern home trend? Do you say, "Screw it," and lean into colorful maximalism? When the options are endless, sometimes, it's best to look inward. Choosing a home decor trend based on your zodiac sign can limit the guesswork.
HOME & GARDEN
Midland Daily News

The Property Brothers Point Out an Awful Kitchen Trend That Will Date Your Home

Drew and Jonathan Scott are no strangers to outdated homes, but the latest house on "Property Brothers: Forever Home" is a real doozy. In the Season 6 episode "Out of the Time Warp," Drew and Jonathan meet Derek and Krista, a Calgary, Alberta, couple with a home stuck in the '80s. With dated oak in every room and a tile counter Jonathan says looks like a retro video game, this home is due for a serious upgrade. Plus with three kids and a large extended family (Krista has 11 siblings), the couple need to open up their layout and create more entertaining space.
TV & VIDEOS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
Country
Spain
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Home & Garden
The Independent

8 best wardrobes: Smart storage space for every budget

The only way to achieve a serene sleeping space is to declutter – and for that you need smart storage. Unless you have a wall of fitted closets, which are both expensive and permanent, you’ll need to invest in a good sized and sturdy freestanding wardrobe to accommodate your growing collection of garbs.Whether you’re sharing wardrobe space with your other half, or you’re looking for a furniture piece with integrated drawers for accessories, the key to getting organised is to think carefully about your sartorial storage needs. Some contemporary wardrobes allow you to change up the interiors, adding split level...
HOME & GARDEN
The Kitchn

The Most Brilliant Dollar-Store Hack for Organizing All of Your Plastic Storage Containers

Here’s the unfortunate truth about your growing stack of plastic food containers: No matter how hard you try, it sure is tricky to find storage space for it — and, worse, keep it totally organized. Like any home cook, you’ve probably amassed quite a bit of plastic containers. Luckily, we’ve found the perfect answer to contain the clutter. Ready to find out what it is?
LIFESTYLE
Us Weekly

We Found a Designer-Like Collection at Walmart That Will Amaze Your Friends

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Of all the places to shop for trendy clothing and expensive-looking pieces, Walmart isn’t necessarily top of mind. But to our surprise, we actually found a collection that’s seriously designer-looking! The pieces come from a well-known New York City-based boutique: Back in the late 1990s, Scoop NYC first opened its doors and soon became the go-to place to shop the best brands. If you wanted to know what was in, you would hop on the subway and head directly to Scoop NYC.
APPAREL

Comments / 0

Community Policy