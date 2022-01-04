Late Opening: Chinquapin Recreation Center on Wednesday, January 5

The Paintsville/Johnson Co Warming Center is located at 342 Second Street, Paintsville, in what was formerly known as the Johnson Co Sheriff’s Office. The Warming Center will provide a warm and dry environment for homeless residents during brief periods of inclement weather. The Center will open on nights when the temperature falls to 25 degrees or below and this will be a come-an-go facility with no overnight stays permitted. The Warming Center will open January 6th – 8th of this week as we are expecting very low temperatures for those nights. The Warming Center will open at 7:00 p.m. and remain open until 7:00 am each night it is operational. The Warming Center is in need of volunteers to staff the facility. Volunteers can sign-up to fill one of three shifts; 7:00 pm to 11:00 p.m.; 11:00 p.m. to 3:00 a.m.; or 3:00 a.m. to 7:00 a.m. Please visit call 606-789-2550 for information about volunteering. All CDC COVID-19 Guidelines will be followed.

