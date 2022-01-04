Late Opening: Chinquapin Recreation Center on Wednesday, January 5
For Immediate Release: January 4, 2022
Due to inclement weather, the City of Alexandria Department of Recreation, Parks & Cultural Activities' (RPCA) Chinquapin Park Recreation Center and Aquatics Facility will open at 9 a.m. on Wednesday, January 5. All other recreation centers will open as scheduled . For up to date information on program and service adjustments, visit the RPCA Program, Activity and Service Cancellations webpage.
Comments / 0