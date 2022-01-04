ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Late Opening: Chinquapin Recreation Center on Wednesday, January 5

Alexandria, Virginia
Alexandria, Virginia
 5 days ago

For Immediate Release: January 4, 2022

Due to inclement weather, the City of Alexandria Department of Recreation, Parks & Cultural Activities' (RPCA) Chinquapin Park Recreation Center and Aquatics Facility will open at 9 a.m. on Wednesday, January 5. All other recreation centers will open as scheduled . For up to date information on program and service adjustments, visit the RPCA Program, Activity and Service Cancellations webpage.

Alexandria is an independent city in the Commonwealth of Virginia in the United States. As of the 2010 census, the population was 139,966, Located along the western bank of the Potomac River, Alexandria is approximately 7 miles (11 km) south of downtown Washington, D.C.

