ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gresham, OR

Bank robber killed during shootout with law enforcement in Gresham

By Christopher Keizur
Lake Oswego Review
Lake Oswego Review
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2U28pG_0dd3zUF000 Suspect allegedly robbed bank, shot at law enforcement near Gresham Station Shopping Center

An alleged bank robber was shot and killed Tuesday evening, Jan. 4, by a Gresham Police Officer and Multnomah County Sheriff's Office Deputy after an alleged armed robbery at a Gresham bank, high-speed pursuit across East County, a carjacking and a shootout with law enforcement near a busy shopping center.

The white male's name has not been released, nor have the names of the officer and deputy who have both been placed on critical incident leave as an investigation into the incident is conducted.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=00BMYo_0dd3zUF000 "It was a very chaotic and dangerous incident," said Sheriff Michael Reese.

At 4:40 p.m. the male suspect robbed the Gresham KeyBank, 2600 block of Southeast Burnside Road, while brandishing a firearm. The suspect has been connected to a series of armed robberies across the Portland-metro region in the past few weeks, police said. MCSO deputies found the man driving away from the bank, with a female passenger, and pursued them toward Troutdale.

That high-speed chase eventually made its way back into Gresham, where the suspect carjacked another driver. In the stolen vehicle, the pair continued to flee toward Gresham Station Shopping Center. According to police the male suspect shot at pursuing officers while driving.

Near the intersection of Northwest Civic Drive and Northwest 13th Street, a Gresham officer and MCSO deputy shot at the suspect. Upon going to administer first aid, the man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Witnesses, many of whom were sheltering in place during the incident, reported hearing 2-4 shots fired near Gresham Station.

The woman suspect was taken into custody without incident. No bystanders were harmed, nor was the person who was carjacked.

"I am grateful our officers, the people at the bank, commuters and shoppers were not harmed," said Gresham Chief Travis Gullberg.

This story will be updated as more information is made available.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Lake Oswego Review

Three injured, one critically, in early Sunday crash

The names of the victims in the Southeast Portland crash were not immediately released.One person was critically injured in an early Sunday crash in Southeast Portland that left two other people hospitalized. The names of the victims were not immediately released. According to the Portland Police Bureau, at 2:52 a.m. on Jan. 9, East Precinct officers responded to a report of a crash on Southeast 82nd Avenue just south of Southeast Foster Road. When they arrived, the officers found two damaged vehicles at Southeast Ellis Street. One occupant was pinned in a vehicle. Portland Fire & Rescue and...
PORTLAND, OR
Lake Oswego Review

Bank robber dies during confrontation with police

Suspect allegedly robbed bank, shot at law enforcement near Gresham Station Shopping CenterAn alleged bank robber was shot and killed Tuesday evening, Jan. 4, by a Gresham police officer and Multnomah County Sheriff's deputy after an armed robbery at a Gresham bank, high-speed pursuit across East County, a carjacking and a shootout with law enforcement near a busy shopping center. The male suspect's name has not been released, nor have the names of the officer and deputy who have both been placed on critical incident leave as an investigation into the incident is conducted. "It was a very...
GRESHAM, OR
Portland Tribune

Arson suspect arrested for Weil Arcade fire in downtown Hillsboro

Roel Leon is accused of setting a four-alarm fire Sunday that destroyed the building on Hillsboro's Main Street.Police say they have arrested a Hillsboro resident suspected of arson in connection with a massive four-alarm fire Sunday morning, Jan. 2, at the Weil Arcade in downtown Hillsboro. Roel Leon, 34, was arrested Wednesday, Jan. 5, for setting a fire at the Weil Arcade, Hillsboro Police Department officials said in a statement Thursday afternoon, Jan. 6. Police said Hillsboro Fire & Rescue officials are still working to determine the official cause of the fire. Leon is also suspected of two other arsons...
HILLSBORO, OR
Portland Tribune

Jury finds Lake Oswego man 'guilty but for insanity' in his wife's 2019 killing

The verdict means Michael Winchester will not go to prison for killing his wife who was sick with cancer A Clackamas County Jury has found Lake Oswego man Michael Winchester guilty of manslaughter except for insanity in the 2019 killing of his wife, meaning he will serve no time in prison. Winchester, an insurance adjuster from Lake Oswego, killed his terminally ill wife, Annie, with a box cutter knife before turning the blade on himself in January 2019. Winchester's attorney Benjamin Kim confirmed the jury's verdict Friday afternoon. The verdict was first reported by The Oregonian/Oregonlive. Kim told...
LAKE OSWEGO, OR
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Gresham, OR
Multnomah County, OR
Crime & Safety
County
Multnomah County, OR
Gresham, OR
Crime & Safety
City
Troutdale, OR
Local
Oregon Crime & Safety
Portland Tribune

Portland auditor dings firefighter for washing his car.

Firefighter union pushes back against criticism over what they say is a routine practice. A months-long investigation by the Portland Auditor's Office has reached a conclusion following a fraud tip last summer: that a firefighter wasted taxpayer resources by washing his personal vehicle with city water while on the clock.
PORTLAND, OR
Lake Oswego Review

Pedestrian hit, killed in Troutdale identified

No arrests after 59-year-old man was struck and killed crossing roadway at nightNo arrests were made after law enforcement investigated a 59-year-old pedestrian who was hit and killed in Troutdale last week. According to the Multnomah County Sheriff's Office, James Chris Colasanti was crossing Southwest 257th Avenue, from east to west near Southwest 28th Street, around 5:30 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 30, when he was struck by a car. Colasanti did not survive his injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene. Deputies said Colasanti was not in a marked crosswalk and was wearing dark clothing at night. He was allegedly nearly hit by another vehicle traveling the opposite direction before the fatal collision. The MCSO added the 39-year-old driver, who stayed at the scene of the accident, showed no signs of impairment and was not speeding. {loadposition sub-article-01}
TROUTDALE, OR
Portland Tribune

Uncle, nephew were first two Portland homicide victims of 2022

Police identify the victims in the Jan. 1 shooting where a third man was also wounded.The first two homicides of 2022 in Portland were an uncle and his nephew shot to death less than two hours after the new year began. Andre Lashun Foster, 43, and Quayan Johnell Foster, 21, were publicly identified by Portland police late Monday afternoon. The autopsy ruled their deaths to be homicide by gunshot. An earlier release by Portland police identified them as father and son. PPB officials later corrected the relationship to uncle and nephew. The shooting happened around 1:45 a.m. on Jan. 1 at Northeast 131st Place. When police arrived, one of the men had already died. The other died at the hospital. A third person was shot and wounded but is expected to survive. No one has been arrested and no suspect information has been released. Anyone with information is urged to contact Detective Shaye Samora at Shaye.Samora@portlandoregon.gov 503-823-0768 or Detective Erik Kammerer at Erik.Kammerer@portlandoregon.gov 503-823-0762. KOIN 6 News is a news partner of the Portland Tribune. {loadposition sub-article-01}
PORTLAND, OR
Portland Tribune

Three killed in Portland in first two days of 2022

UPDATE: Police are investigating three shootings by Jan. 2 that also left two people wounded.Portland police are investigating the third killing in the first two days of the new year. The name of the man killed on Sunday was not immediately released. No one was arrested and no suspect information was available. Two people were killed and another wounded on the first day of 2022. Another person was wounded on Jan. 2. According to the Portland Police Bureau, the investigation began at 9 a.m. Jan. 2 when North Precinct officers responded to a shooting call in the 100 block of...
PORTLAND, OR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Carjacking#Bank Robbery#Bank Robberies#Gresham Police#Mcso
Lake Oswego Review

High court changes course on motor vehicle seizures

Justices rule that police must prove 'exigent circumstances' to search without getting warrants first.The Oregon Supreme Court has dropped its 35-year blanket exception for motor vehicles in requiring court-issued warrants before police can conduct most searches for criminal evidence. The court did so on the final business day of 2021 in a 51-page opinion by Justice Rebecca Duncan, who wrote that the 1986 exception carved out by the court was meant to be temporary. "Notably, the court did not intend the automobile exception to be permanent," Duncan wrote. "The exception was based on the length of time it generally took...
MARION COUNTY, OR
Portland Tribune

Clackamas County sergeant charged with strangulation

Sgt. Micah Hibpshman posts $7,000 bail to be released from jail after allegations of coercion, unlawful use of a weaponPolice are investigating domestic-violence allegations against Clackamas County Sheriff's Office employee Sgt. Micah Hibpshman, who has been an Oregon City resident. Allegations against Hibpshman, 46, first came to the attention of a CCSO employeeDec. 13, and CCSO then brought the allegations to the attention of Oregon City Police Chief Jim Band that same day. Band immediately assigned detectives to investigate the allegation, which OCPD Detective Sgt. Cynthia Gates said initially provided limited information. A D V E R...
CLACKAMAS COUNTY, OR
Lake Oswego Review

2022 begins with two dead, one wounded in Northeast Portland

UPDATE: Nearly 90 shell casings also found after an early Saturday shooting in Southeast Portland.Portland's surge of gun violence continued into the new year with a shooting that left two dead and one wounded in Northeast Portland early Saturday, Jan. 1. The names of the victims were not immediately released, no arrests were made, and no suspect information was available. Police also reported that nearly 90 shell casing were later found after a shooting report in Southeast Portland. According to the Portland Police Bureau, 2021 ended with at least 1,274 documented shootings and 90 homicides — 60 by firearms —...
PORTLAND, OR
Lake Oswego Review

Employee cited for bringing weapons to Willamette Falls hospital

Providence Oregon City caregiver faces $500 fine under new law for unlocked firearms.An employee of Providence Willamette Falls Medical Center in Oregon City who allegedly brought unlocked firearms to the hospital parking lot has been cited under a new state law. A Providence surgical department staffer's car was found to have two unlocked firearms in its backseat around 1 p.m. on Dec. 21. The alleged violation was contrary to longstanding hospital policies in addition to the new state law. Under Senate Bill 554, gun owners are required to secure their firearms when not in use. Firearms can be secured in...
OREGON CITY, OR
Lake Oswego Review

Lake Oswego Review

Lake Oswego, OR
221
Followers
2K+
Post
129K+
Views
ABOUT

The Lake Oswego Review is considered Lake Oswego’s best source for local news. The Review offers the most read newspaper, website and social media following in town.

 http://www.lakeoswegoreview.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy