Bank robber killed during shootout with law enforcement in Gresham

Suspect allegedly robbed bank, shot at law enforcement near Gresham Station Shopping Center

An alleged bank robber was shot and killed Tuesday evening, Jan. 4, by a Gresham Police Officer and Multnomah County Sheriff's Office Deputy after an alleged armed robbery at a Gresham bank, high-speed pursuit across East County, a carjacking and a shootout with law enforcement near a busy shopping center.

The white male's name has not been released, nor have the names of the officer and deputy who have both been placed on critical incident leave as an investigation into the incident is conducted.

"It was a very chaotic and dangerous incident," said Sheriff Michael Reese.

At 4:40 p.m. the male suspect robbed the Gresham KeyBank, 2600 block of Southeast Burnside Road, while brandishing a firearm. The suspect has been connected to a series of armed robberies across the Portland-metro region in the past few weeks, police said. MCSO deputies found the man driving away from the bank, with a female passenger, and pursued them toward Troutdale.

That high-speed chase eventually made its way back into Gresham, where the suspect carjacked another driver. In the stolen vehicle, the pair continued to flee toward Gresham Station Shopping Center. According to police the male suspect shot at pursuing officers while driving.

Near the intersection of Northwest Civic Drive and Northwest 13th Street, a Gresham officer and MCSO deputy shot at the suspect. Upon going to administer first aid, the man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Witnesses, many of whom were sheltering in place during the incident, reported hearing 2-4 shots fired near Gresham Station.

The woman suspect was taken into custody without incident. No bystanders were harmed, nor was the person who was carjacked.

"I am grateful our officers, the people at the bank, commuters and shoppers were not harmed," said Gresham Chief Travis Gullberg.

This story will be updated as more information is made available.