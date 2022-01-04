Robert C. Shipley, 74, Anchorage, Alaska

A U.S. Army soldier was found dead in Fairbanks, Alaska on Dec. 30, the service first revealed late Friday. The Army told American Military News in an email that first responders were alerted of a CPR in progress in North Pole, according to an Alaska State Troopers dispatch. After 35 minutes of efforts to save the soldier’s life, Master Sgt. Wesley Woods, 1st Stryker Brigade Combat Team, 25th Infantry Division was declared dead.

