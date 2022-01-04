Robert C. Shipley, 74, Anchorage, Alaska

Memorials may be directed to the family for later designation. Cemetery:Private Family Burial in Atlantic Cemetery. Roland Funeral Service is caring for Tracy’s family and her arrangements. Condolences may be left at www.rolandfuneralservice.com.
A U.S. Army soldier was found dead in Fairbanks, Alaska on Dec. 30, the service first revealed late Friday. The Army told American Military News in an email that first responders were alerted of a CPR in progress in North Pole, according to an Alaska State Troopers dispatch. After 35 minutes of efforts to save the soldier’s life, Master Sgt. Wesley Woods, 1st Stryker Brigade Combat Team, 25th Infantry Division was declared dead.
Alaska reported nearly 1,600 additional COVID-19 infections on Wednesday for the last two days. Two proposed advisory votes on whether Eagle River should leave the municipality to come before the Anchorage Assembly. Updated: 21 hours ago. Two proposed advisory vote ballot measures on whether Eagle River should leave the municipality...
Visitation Location: Wolfe-Billings Funeral Chapel. Funeral Home:Walker-Merrick-Billings & Wolfe-Billings Funeral Chapels. Bernice passed away January 3, 2022, at Montgomery County Memorial Hospital. Wolfe-Billings Funeral Chapel is helping the family during this difficult time with arrangements. Condolences may be left at www.WalkerMerrickWolfe.com.
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — Anchorage has spent nearly $9,000 on new anti-panhandling signs, but the law the signs refer to was found unconstitutional nearly a decade ago. The Anchorage Daily News reports that the signs began showing up last month at busy Anchorage intersections where pedestrians sometimes solicit money from drivers stopped at red lights.
The NTSB reports that a Yute Commuter Service plane made a precautionary landing on frozen lake near Pilot Station on Friday. Alaska reports record 3,600 COVID-19 cases over the last 2 days. Updated: 3 hours ago. Alaska reported a record high of more than 3,600 additional COVID-19 cases over the...
Gov. Mike Dunleavy has accepted former President Trump’s conditional endorsement for his reelection bid. Alaska National Guard activated to assist in weather-related Fairbanks evacuations. Updated: 16 hours ago. Members of the Alaska National Guard have been activated to assist with evacuating residents of the Fairbanks area who have been...
Comments / 0