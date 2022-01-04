China Mobile to buy back US$12.6 billion of its Hong Kong shares
By Samuel Shen, Scott Murdoch
theedgemarkets.com
5 days ago
SHANGHAI (Jan 4): China Mobile Ltd will buy back up to US$12.6 billion worth of its Hong Kong-listed shares on the market, as the company prepares for its 48.7 billion yuan (US$7.7 billion) listing in Shanghai on Wednesday, China's biggest public share offering in a decade. The company told...
SINGAPORE (Jan 9): Nursing operator Econ Healthcare (Asia) has loaded up on shares of Crosstec Group Holdings, spending a total of some S$4 million to buy 11.8 million shares of the Hong Kong-listed interior design firm that focuses on the luxury market. Econ Healthcare first paid S$1.99 million for 6.8...
The northern Chinese city of Tianjin on Sunday advised its nearly 14 million people to stay home while it conducted mass Covid testing after a spate of recent cases, including two caused by the Omicron variant, state-controlled media reported.
Tianjin emerged as a new area of concern after more than 20 Covid cases were reported there in the last few days, most of them imported from abroad, according to the National Health Commission.
They include at least two cases of the Omicron variant, as well as 15 infections among elementary and middle school students, according to various state media reports.
The city near the capital Beijing launched its mass testing early Sunday, advising residents to stay at or near home to be available for the community-level nucleic-acid screening.
You could argue that the quietest business week in the Western world is that week between Christmas and New Year’s, and into that nebulous, boozy, cheese-filled week of relative silence was lobbed news that China has lifted its decades-old ban on foreign ownership of Chinese car factories. Tesla already owned their Chinese factory, so it seemed like business as usual – until Honda announced plans to build a massive EV factory in China.
Jeff Gundlach said China is "uninvestable" because there's a risk that assets could be confiscated. China's data and relationship with the US can't be trusted, the "Bond King" billionaire said. The DoubleLine Capital boss predicted the US dollar as a reserve currency is "getting more near an end game." Sign...
SHANGHAI/HONG KONG (Jan 7): Chinese developer Shimao Group Holdings' default on a trust loan payment and efforts to delay payments on asset-backed securities sent its shares and bonds tumbling on Friday, underscoring the continued stress in China's property sector. Shimao Group's unit Shanghai Shimao Construction has proposed extensions on maturities...
SINGAPORE (Jan 7): Asian shares mostly rose on Friday, snapping two days of losses after expectations grew that US jobs data due later in the day would reinforce the need for faster US interest rate hikes. MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan climbed 0.7%, boosted by gains in...
(Jan 7): China called on banks to boost real estate lending in the first quarter and eased a key debt restriction for developers, a sign that authorities are becoming increasingly concerned about the industry’s liquidity crisis. In previously unreported window guidance issued last month, regulators told banks to step...
Asian markets were mixed Friday after more declines in big technology stocks pulled major indexes lower on Wall Street Tokyo Shanghai and Taiwan slipped but most other regional markets advanced. U.S. futures also were higher. A resurgence of coronavirus outbreaks has added to uncertainties over a revival of tourism and other business activity across Asia. The World Health Organization says a record 9.5 million COVID-19 cases were tallied over the last week as the omicron variant of the coronavirus swept the planet, a 71% increase from the previous 7-day period that the U.N. health agency likened to...
TOKYO (Jan 7): Japan's Finance Minister Shunichi Suzuki stressed on Friday (Jan 7) the need for currency stability and said he was watching market moves "carefully" in the wake of the yen's recent declines against the dollar. Domestic media and some market participants have warned of the potential demerits of...
SINGAPORE (Jan 6): The hunt for natural gas is spreading to Asia’s developing economies, with India and Indonesia adding to the global demand pressure. Indian Oil Corp and Gujarat State Petroleum Corp have recently bought spot cargoes of liquefied natural gas after being absent from the market for months, according to traders. Indonesia — a major exporter — has asked its gas producers to prioritise local customers, while Thailand and Bangladesh are also seeking prompt LNG shipments via tenders released in the last few days.
KUALA LUMPUR (Jan 6): Global semiconductor industry sales rose 23.5% year-on-year in November to US$49.7 from US$40.2 billion a year earlier. In a statement on its website on Jan 3, the US-based Semiconductor Industry Association (SIA) said the figure was 1.5% more than the October 2021 total of US$49.0 billion.
Chinese auto-services platform Tuhu is reportedly looking to move its IPO from the US to Hong Kong. According to a Bloomberg report that cited unnamed sources close to the deal, Tuhu, which is formally known as Shanghai Lantu Information Technology Holding Ltd., has been working with Goldman Sachs (NYSE:GS) and China International Capital Corp. on an offering that could raise up to $400M. Tuhu’s backers include Goldman and China’s Tencent.
KUALA LUMPUR (Jan 6): Maybank Investment Bank (Maybank IB) has set a "neutral" call on the telecommunications industry following the government’s decision to review its fifth-generation (5G) network roll-out model. The outcome of the review could have material longer-term implications to mobile telecommunication providers, it said in a note...
TOKYO (Jan 6): Honda Motor Co and its Chinese joint-venture (JV) partner Dongfeng Motor said on Thursday (Jan 6) they would build a new factory in Wuhan to exclusively manufacture electric vehicles (EVs) from 2024. The factory would have a production capacity of 120,000 vehicles a year, Honda said in...
China Mobile shares have risen as they started trading in Shanghai after raising $7.7bn (£5.7bn) in China's biggest public offering in a decade. The shares opened 9.4% higher before easing back in morning trade. China Mobile's smaller rivals, China Telecom and China Unicom, have already made the move to...
Shares in crisis-hit Chinese property developer Evergrande rose on Tuesday afternoon as they resumed trading in Hong Kong. The heavily-indebted firm suspended its shares on Monday pending the release of "inside information". It comes after Evergrande said its sales for 2021 plunged 39% from the year before to $69.5bn (£51.6bn)....
Comments / 0