You know, Lord, a New Year has dawned; we've already flicked the calendar to the New Year, so now we come face to face with the fact that our days on earth are numbered. As we turn to this clean, fresh, new page on the calendar we've become aware that we have a new day, a new year, in our lives. It is up to us to fill in those pages. Please help us to choose wisely, Lord, let us forget about the past and begin to look forward to what You have in store for us.

RELIGION ・ 2 DAYS AGO