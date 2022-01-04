ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Graceland Commemorates the 45th Anniversary of Elvis' Passing with a Yearlong Celebration of His Music, Movies and Enduring Legacy

The Associated Press
 5 days ago

MEMPHIS, Tenn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jan 4, 2022--

Elvis Presley’s Graceland ® will be celebrating the life and legacy of the King of Rock ‘n’ Roll throughout 2022 in commemoration of the 45 th anniversary of his passing in 1977. ELVIS 45 will include special events, giveaways, new exhibit openings, and concerts at Graceland during the year, plus exclusive merchandise offerings and more.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220104005336/en/

As part of ELVIS 45, Graceland is offering the highly collectible ELVIS 45: The Sapphire Collection, featuring a 2022 Graceland Annual Pass, limited-edition Elvis 45 records and collectible case, plus other items exclusively reserved for this one-time only package.

Additionally, Elvis Presley’s Graceland in Memphis will be giving out 1,000 special ELVIS 45 RPM Records to visitors who tour on six select days in 2022. All records will feature an ELVIS 45 custom jacket – and the record giveaways on three of the dates will be custom-pressings with a one-of-a-kind A/B side combination that is unavailable anywhere in the world. Visit Graceland.com/Elvis45 for a list of giveaway dates and details.

Graceland will also open four new exhibits in 2022, including Rock On, a pop-up replica guitar exhibit in partnership with Gibson Guitars in early January; Elvis: Dressed to Rock on May 7, featuring jumpsuits and Elvis’ stagewear from 1969-1977; Graceland: Welcome to My World on June 7, in celebration of the 40 th anniversary of Graceland opening to the public; and Dear Elvis, an exhibit honoring Elvis fans, which will open in August, just in time for Elvis Week 2022.

Elvis 45 events planned for 2022 include Graceland traditional annual events like Ultimate Elvis Tribute Artist Weekend in March 4-6, Graceland Performing Arts Camp in June, Elvis Week 2022 in August, Holiday Lighting Weekend in November, and Christmas Tours in December: plus, one-time events including a Valentine’s Day Package in February, Jailhouse Rock Party in April, Memphis Music Weekend in September, and more. Visit the Graceland.com calendar of events for a full listing.

The first ELVIS 45 event kicks off this week during Elvis’ Birthday Celebration on January 6-9. 2022 birthday festivities will include a special appearance by Priscilla Presley at various events.

Birthday festivities on January 6 include the Elvis Birthday Bash at Elvis Presley’s Memphis and private evening tours of Graceland Mansion decorated for the holidays. The special evening tour of Graceland Mansion will include live tour guides inside Graceland and Elvis Christmas music playing throughout the rest of the mansion grounds. At Elvis Presley’s Memphis, attendees will enjoy self-guided tours of the exhibits and an Elvis dance party with SiriusXM’s Elvis Radio DJ Argo at Presley Motors, and photo ops, Elvis trivia, scavenger hunts, and more.

January 7 features an afternoon screening and sing-along with the film “ Viva Las Vegas,” and a Gospel Dinner with Elvis gospel music by Terry Blackwood and The Imperials in the Guest House ballroom.

The celebration continues on January 8 - Elvis’ birthday. At 8:30 a.m., the annual Elvis Birthday Proclamation Ceremony will take place on Graceland’s north lawn. The special ceremony will feature Priscilla Presley, a birthday cake cutting and proclamation of Elvis Presley Day by Memphis and Shelby County officials. Fans who are unable to attend can watch the ceremony online for free via Graceland’s Livestream page or at Elvis Presley’s Graceland Facebook page. The afternoon includes Conversations on Elvis in the Guest House theater with stories from those who knew the King of Rock ‘n’ Roll best, including a special appearance by Priscilla Presley; Terry Blackwood, who performed with Elvis as part of The Imperials; and Elvis’ jeweler, Lowell Hays. The evening of the 8 th features members of the Memphis Symphony Orchestra presenting their annual Elvis Pops Concert live at the Graceland Soundstage with musician and singer Terry Mike Jeffrey and his band joining them.

For a complete day-by-day schedule and to purchase tickets, visit Graceland.com/elvis-birthday.

To ensure the health and safety of all guests and employees, and in accordance with the Shelby County Health Department, COVID-19 protocols will be in place for all events. Find out more about current Graceland COVID-19 Protocols.

About Graceland and Elvis Presley Enterprises, Inc.

Elvis Presley’s Graceland, in Memphis, is music’s most important and beloved landmark, with hundreds of thousands of fans from around the world visiting the historic home each year. Elvis Presley Enterprises, Inc. (EPE) manages the operations of Graceland and its related properties, including Elvis

Presley’s Memphis, Graceland’s entertainment and exhibition complex over 200,000 square feet in size;

the new 80,000 square feet Graceland Exhibition Center featuring rotating exhibits; the AAA Four Diamond Guest House at Graceland 450-room resort hotel; and the Graceland Archives, featuring thousands of artifacts from Elvis’ home and career. EPE also produces and licenses Elvis-themed live events, tours, and attractions worldwide. Graceland Holdings LLC, led by managing partner Joel Weinshanker, is the majority owner of EPE. Graceland is the only attraction worldwide to ever receive nine USA Today 10Best Readers’ Choice Awards including “Best Holiday Historic Home Tour,” “Best Tennessee Attraction and Iconic Landmark,” “Best Musical Attraction,” “Best Historic Southern Attraction,” and the #1 “Iconic American Attraction.” The TripAdvisor Travelers’ Choice Awards named Graceland the most popular attraction in Tennessee and one of the top 25 landmarks in the world and Rolling Stone named it one of 10 Great American Music Landmarks. For more information on EPE and Graceland, visit www.graceland.com.

