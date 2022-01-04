ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Guy Burrows, M.D., Board-Certified Neurologist and Peripheral Nerve Specialist, Unveils Clinical Center Dedicated to Neuromuscular and Autoimmune Disorders

The Associated Press
 5 days ago

Jan 4, 2022

Guy Burrows, M.D., a leading Houston-based, board-certified neurologist, announced the opening of a clinical center solely dedicated to treating those with peripheral nerve conditions and neuromuscular disorders.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211216005312/en/

The new Burrows Muscle and Nerve Center is a specialized practice focused on addressing a range of neuromuscular conditions and autoimmune disorders, such as amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS), chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy (CIDP), Guillain-Barré syndrome, myasthenia gravis (MG), peripheral neuropathy and many others.

His peers and patients widely recognize Dr. Burrows for his fellowship training in peripheral nerve disorders and neuromuscular diseases, combined with his three decades of experience diagnosing and treating patients with complex muscle and nerve conditions.

The Burrows Muscle and Nerve Center offers in-depth diagnoses and care to patients and maintains rigorous protocols to ensure the accuracy of diagnoses and the development of specific treatment plans. These include, but are not limited to, certain nerve studies, blood testing, spinal taps and more, to diagnose patients and their conditions. Many patients see Dr. Burrows because they remain either undiagnosed or without a definite diagnosis and/or effective treatment. They often seek definitive answers and treatment plans to improve their conditions. Several complain of numbness, gait difficulty, muscle spasm, nerve pain and other conditions.

The clinic offers specialty biologic infusion therapies and injections from 15 infusion chairs on-site. Treatments are administered by highly trained and experienced clinical nurses.

The Burrows Muscle and Nerve Center is located in The Woodlands suburb of Houston, at 9191 Pinecroft Drive, Suite 225, Shenandoah, Texas, 77380, phone: 281.404.3666. The clinic is open Monday through Friday, from 8:00 A.M. to 5:00 P.M., with additional availability for after-hours infusion appointments. The Burrows Muscle and Nerve Center will serve patients from The Woodlands, Spring, Montgomery, Magnolia, Huntsville and Friendswood as well as statewide. It is also expected to attract patients from other parts of the country.

“We created our dedicated muscle and nerve center because we want patients to have a facility where we provide in-depth testing along with compassionate, quality care. Over the years, I have established a proven track record in peripheral nerve and autoimmune disorders. This expertise is derived from the level of detail I insist upon when diagnosing patients who come to me searching for answers. Thankfully, I have witnessed many remarkable success stories stemming from the treatments and care plans we prescribe. I am excited to now offer these from a center devoted to exceptional patient care and clinical excellence,” Dr. Burrows explained.

Previously, Dr. Burrows provided neuromuscular/peripheral nerve disorders care and served as director of infusions at Memorial Hermann Mischer Neuroscience Associates - The Woodlands. Earlier, in 2010, he established a neuromuscular and peripheral nerve disorder medical practice in Beverly Hills and Palm Springs, Calif., with hospital affiliations at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles and Desert Regional Medical Center in Palm Springs. Dr. Burrows received his medical degree at George Washington University School of Medicine and Health Sciences in Washington, D.C.

Burrows Muscle and Nerve Center

Burrows Muscle and Nerve Center was founded as a dedicated clinical center focused on treating peripheral nerve and neuromuscular disorders and autoimmune conditions. Headed by a board-certified neurologist and peripheral nerve specialist Guy Burrows, M.D., Burrows Muscle and Nerve Center treats a broad range of muscle and nerve conditions. The clinic offers various services, including nerve conduction studies; neuromuscular and peripheral nerve disorder evaluations; muscle, nerve and skin biopsies; pain and spasms injections; and an array of infusion therapies and services, including immune globulin (IVIG). For more information, visit http://www.burrowsmuscleandnerve.com and follow on LinkedIn and Facebook.

