By RorMachine
 5 days ago

NO TIME TO DIE Director Outlines Alternate Endings For Daniel Craig's Final BOND Movie - SPOILERS. JAMES BOND: Daniel Craig...

comicbookmovie.com

ComicBook

Missing James Bond Car Has Reportedly Been Found

The 1963 Aston Martin DB5 used in the filming of the James Bond film Goldfinger has reportedly been found. According to Motorious (via Yahoo!), the sportscar, Chassis NO. DP/216/1, had been missing since June 1997 when it was stolen from a secured hangar at the Boca Raton Airport where it had been stored. In the nearly 25 years since the theft, many have theorized about the car's location but now, investigators believe that they have located the Aston Martin in the Middle East. The exact location has not been released.
Outsider.com

James Bond Owner Opens Up About the Emotional End to ‘No Time to Die’

Barbara Broccoli, owner of James Bond, revealed the behind-the-scenes processes that went into the emotional and surprising end of No Time to Die. Broccoli inherited the rights to James Bond along with her brother, Michael G. Wilson. The two have both been involved with the franchise since their father, Albert Broccoli, died in 1996.
Mega 99.3

James Bond Team Rejected ‘Realistic’ End for ‘No Time to Die’

Director Cary Joji Fukunaga said the team behind the latest James Bond movie No Time to Die rejected a “realistic” ending for Daniel Craig’s final appearance as 007. In the 25th title of the franchise, the spy is involved in an epic and heroic sacrifice after finding himself in a no-win situation. But in a new interview with Variety, Fukunaga revealed that several alternate climax moments were discussed before being dismissed.
Gamespot

Tom Holland Pitched Sony A Young James Bond Movie, And It Turned Into Uncharted

Tom Holland has revealed he originally pitched Sony Pictures on an idea for a James Bond origin story, and while this didn't work out, it led to him starring in Uncharted. In the latest issue of Total Film, Holland said after Spider-Man: Far From Home, he pitched Sony on "this idea of a young Bond film that I'd come up with. It was the origin story of James Bond."
Ultimate Classic Rock

Daniel Craig Given Same British Honor as James Bond

Queen Elizabeth’s 2022 New Year Honours List includes outgoing James Bond star Daniel Craig and rock lyricist Bernie Taupin, among 1,122 people recognized for their contribution to British life. In a move that many U.K. news outlets described as controversial, Craig received the Order of Saint Michael and Saint...
Cinema Blend

James Bond: Daniel Craig’s Bond Films, Ranked

With 40 years of history in the books by time Pierce Brosnan’s Die Another Day premiered in 2002, a new chapter in the James Bond legacy was ready to begin. Unfortunately for Mr. Brosnan, this bold new future would move forward without him, as his contract was up and a surprise parting of the ways saw the fifth 007 walking out the door. While a financial success, the reaction by fans and critics to the 20th Bond movie was one that sent a clear message: James Bond needed a makeover. Being a somewhat freshly-minted fan to the franchise, with this particular fiasco being my first Bond film in theaters, I didn’t know what to expect.
hypebeast.com

Daniel Craig Honored the Same Award as James Bond by Queen Elizabeth

In her annual New Year’s honor list, Queen Elizabeth honored actor Daniel Craig with the same award as his most recent fictional character, James Bond. According to reports, Craig was named a Companion in The Order of St Michael and St George (CMG) “in recognition of his outstanding contribution to film.” The CMG awarding means that Craig and Bond both hold the same titles; Craig was named an honorary Commander in the British Royal Navy in September 2021.
96.5 KVKI

How ‘Remington Steele’ Blocked Pierce Brosnan From James Bond

When the final, curtailed season of Remington Steele launched on Jan. 5, 1987, it represented one of those classic moments when show-business bosses demonstrated their amazing ability to make strange decisions. The crime show starring Stephanie Zimbalist and Pierce Brosnan wasn’t unpopular – in fact, it had delivered comfortable ratings...
digitalspy.com

Spider-Man's Tom Holland pitched a James Bond origin movie

Spider-Man hero Tom Holland once devised an origin movie for 007. Suffice it to say that his pitch to Sony didn't quite go the way he hoped, but fortune favours the bold, and next month's video game adaptation Uncharted was born from it. "I had a meeting, after or during...
Gamespot

GoldenEye 007 Achievements For Xbox Leaked As James Bond News Teased For 2022

It looks like Rare's classic James Bond game, GoldenEye 007, might be headed to Xbox. Achievements for the game have appeared online, as spotted by Wario64 and posted on TrueAchievements. Achievement pictures and a GoldenEye 007 thumbnail also appeared online, adding to the speculation that the 1997 Nintendo 64 game...
