ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Advocacy

ianacare Raises $12.1M to Fundamentally Change the Family Caregiver Experience

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4048rn_0dd31qQP00
Caregiver tech startup ianacare raises $12.1M to expand its comprehensive, tech-enabled support platform through employers and health plans. (Photo: Business Wire)

BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jan 4, 2022--

ianacare, which provides comprehensive, tech-enabled caregiver support through employers and health plans, today announced a $12.1 million Series A investment led by Greycroft with participation from 8VC, SemperVirensVC, Able Partners, and Brown Alumni Group, along with follow-on investments from existing investors Slow, Founder Collective, Indicator Ventures, Entree Capital, Cue Ball, Service Provider Capital, and AARP. As part of the raise, Greycroft partner Ellie Wheeler will join the ianacare board to support this next phase of growth.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220104005098/en/

Caregiver tech startup ianacare raises $12.1M to expand its comprehensive, tech-enabled support platform through employers and health plans. (Photo: Business Wire)

ianacare partners with employers and health plans to offer its cost-effective and scalable enterprise solution as a benefit to working caregivers. Launched in March 2021, the enterprise solution covers more than 400,000 lives through existing partnerships with employers like Anthem, Inc., the second-largest healthcare provider in the US. Looking ahead to 2022, ianacare is set to launch with some of the nation’s largest employers putting them on track to cover more than 1 million lives. This round of funding will enable the company to scale sales, the internal team, and operations needed to meet the rising demand of companies looking to support family caregivers in their workforce.

ianacare is the front door to all the layers of support needed for care happening in the home. The solution gives family caregivers the ability to communicate and coordinate care across a personal team of friends and family, as well as access expert content, navigate local resources, and connect with employee benefits already available to them. Additionally, the solution includes unlimited access to a caregiver coach and supportive community.

“There are so many activities built into the care plan that fall to family caregivers - like medication management, transportation to and from appointments, managing dietary needs, etc. Creating a true infrastructure of care in the home environment requires access, knowledge, and guidance,” says Steven Lee, ianacare’s COO and co-founder. “What we realized was that thousands of resources and services already exist, but they are highly fragmented and difficult to find. The power of technology allows us to bring large systems together, enable simpler connection and coordination, and deliver highly personalized experiences at scale.”

The scalability of the ianacare platform has remained a focus and will become increasingly important in order to meet the fundamental increase in care happening in the home, accelerated by the COVID-19 pandemic. Currently, there are 54 million family caregivers in the United States providing $470 billion worth of care annually. Working family caregivers spend an average of 25 hours a week caring for their loved one on top of their full-time jobs, and ultimately, the current lack of support and resources drives 32% of them to leave their job to care full time.

Jessica Kim, CEO and co-founder of ianacare, understands these statistics deeply as she made the difficult choice to leave her job in 2016 to care for her mom full time. “For far too long, caregiving has been treated as an individual issue, and we’ve asked people to make the choice to either work or care for their families. We cannot authentically discuss keeping women in leadership or the workforce at large without addressing their care needs,” says Kim.

The ranks of family caregivers is on pace to exceed 75 million Americans over the next ten years. Without proper support structures, we will see this have a tremendous impact on our healthcare system, our society and culture, and our workplace.

Today, caregiver support is the most overlooked gap in healthcare and employee benefits. 61% of caregivers are women, 40% are people of color, and 70% report clinical levels of depression. Employers who hope to address mental health challenges, adopt DE&I initiatives, and create return-to-work plans centered on flexibility must incorporate innovative programs that support caregivers in order to reach these goals.

In a recent study of working family caregivers at Anthem conducted by Healthcore, those with access to ianacare’s platform reported an 83% increase in productivity, 30% decrease in stress and burden, and 96% reported feeling supported by their employer.

It was ianacare’s comprehensive approach to this complex problem that resonated deeply with Ellie Wheeler, partner at Greycroft. “For the last several years, we’ve had a strong thesis that the caregiving space was ripe for innovative impact. When we saw the comprehensive nature of ianacare’s platform and the passion behind the founders’ personal experiences, we knew they were the right team to lead this incredible transformation,” says Wheeler.

The funding will allow ianacare to onboard several new employer and healthcare partners in 2022 and 2023. Additionally, the team plans to triple in size with open positions across Sales, Client Success, Marketing, and Product.

About ianacare: Boston-based ianacare is on a mission to encourage, empower, and equip family caregivers with resources & communities, so no one has to do it alone. ianacare partners with employers and institutions to deliver practical and emotional support to working family caregivers as part of their benefits package. The comprehensive solution connects every layer of caregiver support in a single, easy-to-use experience. In addition, every employee has access to a community of caregivers and a highly specialized, personal caregiver coach. To learn more about ianacare, please visit www.ianacare.com.

View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220104005098/en/

CONTACT: Kristen Elworthy

(978) 590-0442

kristen@sevenhillscommunications.com

KEYWORD: MASSACHUSETTS UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA

INDUSTRY KEYWORD: TECHNOLOGY WOMEN SENIORS MEN SOFTWARE MANAGED CARE GENERAL HEALTH CONSUMER HEALTH DATA MANAGEMENT

SOURCE: ianacare

PUB: 01/04/2022 09:00 AM/DISC: 01/04/2022 09:02 AM

Comments / 0

Related
marketplace.org

Could paid family caregivers alleviate the home health worker shortage?

On her last day of class, Jessica Aviles stood outside the door of a clinical exam room. Aviles, who lives in New Hampshire, was about to perform a mock examination of a patient. She took a deep breath and got into character. She knocked on the door, entered and cheerily introduced herself. She set up a bedpan for the patient, took her weight and carefully moved the patient from her back to her side.
HEALTH SERVICES
mlivingnews.com

Caring for Caregivers

“I don’t know what to do. I love her, but I’m exhausted and frustrated all the time.”. Being a caregiver to someone you love can be draining physically, mentally and emotionally. It’s vital to recognize the signs of caregiver burnout and to develop some strategies for how to address those issues. Ignored, burnout can eventually lead to a host of larger problems, including an inability to provide adequate care.
HEALTH
Martha's Vineyard Times

MVC4L’s Family Caregiver and Dementia Support Services

The Family Caregiver Support Program advocates for caregivers, provides information and referral to programs and services in support of your caregiving efforts, and meaningful tools and tips for a better caregiving experience. It’s for any caregiver living on Martha’s Vineyard, or who is caring for someone living on Martha’s Vineyard.
ADVOCACY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Massachusetts State
bizjournals

Startup that helps companies support employees who are family caregivers raises $12.1M Series A

A startup that helps employers provide support to employees who are also family caregivers as part of their benefits package has raised a $12.1 million Series A investment. Ianacare, a Boston-based company launched by CEO Jessica Kim and COO Steven Lee in March 2021, connects caregiver support resources in a single platform, giving employees access to tools including a personal caregiver coach.
ADVOCACY
McKnight's

Researchers call for family caregivers to be better incorporated into nursing home workforces

Providers, patients and policymakers should better incorporate informal caregivers into skilled nursing facilities to enhance professional caregivers’ capabilities and efficiencies, according to University of Pennsylvania researchers. Family members and other caregivers who support community-dwelling seniors with multiple activities could be used to lessen the blow of severe staffing shortages...
HEALTH SERVICES
The Associated Press

Stay home or work sick? Omicron poses a conundrum

As the raging omicron variant of COVID-19 infects workers across the nation, millions of those whose jobs don’t provide paid sick days are having to choose between their health and their paycheck. While many companies instituted more robust sick leave policies at the beginning of the pandemic, some of...
LABOR ISSUES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Family Caregivers#Caregiving#Support Group#Working Family#Able Partners#Brown Alumni Group#Founder Collective#Indicator Ventures#Entree Capital#The Ianacare Board#Business Wire#Anthem Inc#Sol
foodcontessa.com

Stimulus Checks for Social Security Recipients in February 2022? | Latest Update

COVID- The number of Omicron virus strain infections in the United States has grown by 19, underscoring the need of conducting the fourth stimulation check as soon as possible. According to marcanews.com, the Senior Citizens League is urging Congress to approve legislation that would provide seniors with an additional $1,400 stimulus check as part of the federal stimulus package.
BUSINESS
thesantamonicastar.com

Right at Home Caregivers Treat Clients Like Family Members

The world has spent nearly two years suffering through a global pandemic that has put immense emotional and financial strain on communities around the world. If there’s anything that can be learned from these difficult times, it’s the importance of health, family, and the love and care we give others and that others give to us. Tim Petlin and his team at Right at Home West Los Angeles are dedicated to providing this kind of love and care to those in need across Santa Monica and beyond.
SANTA MONICA, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Health Services
NewsBreak
AARP
The Center Square

SNAP-eligible households to receive emergency funds this week

(The Center Square) – Connecticut’s Department of Social Services will be delivering emergency funds this week to households enrolled in the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, Gov. Ned Lamont announced. In a news release, the governor said the organization would be distributing $32.5 million in emergency food assistance to...
AGRICULTURE
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

715K+
Followers
371K+
Post
322M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy