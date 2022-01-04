ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Technology

EPC Introduces a 12 V – 48 V 500 W GaN Boost Converter Demonstration with Same BOM Size as Silicon, Offering Superior Efficiency and Power Density

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=37ANTE_0dd2xqOR00
EPC9166 - 12 V Input, 48 V/500 W Output Dual Phase Synchronous Boost Converter Evaluation Board (Graphic: Business Wire)

EL SEGUNDO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jan 4, 2022--

EPC announces the availability of the EPC9166, a 500 W DC-DC demo board that converts a 12 V input to 48 V output. The EPC9166 demo board demonstrates the Renesas ISL81807 80 V two-phase synchronous boost controller with the latest generation EPC2218 eGaN FETs from EPC to achieve greater than 96.5% efficiency in a 12 V input to 48 V regulated output conversion with 500 kHz switching frequency. The output voltage can be configured to 36 V, 48 V, and 60 V. The board can deliver 480 W power without a heatsink.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220104005389/en/

EPC9166 - 12 V Input, 48 V/500 W Output Dual Phase Synchronous Boost Converter Evaluation Board (Graphic: Business Wire)

Regulated DC-DC boost converters are widely used in data center, computing, and automotive applications, converting a nominal 12 V to a 48 V distribution bus among other output voltages. The main trend has been towards higher power density.

eGaN ® FETs provide the fast switching, high efficiency and small size that can meet the stringent power density requirements of these leading-edge applications. EPC2218 is the smallest and highest efficiency 100 V FET in the market. The ISL81807 is the industry’s first 80 V dual-output/two-phase (single output) synchronous buck controller with integrated GaN driver, supporting frequencies up to 2 MHz. The ISL81807 uses current mode control and generates two independent outputs or one output with two interleaved phases. It supports current sharing, synchronization for paralleling more controllers/more phases, enhanced light load efficiency and low shutdown current. ISL81807 directly drives EPC GaN FETs, ensuring easy design, low component count and solution cost.

Alex Lidow, CEO of EPC, commented, “The Renesas controller IC makes using GaN even easier. We are delighted to work with Renesas to combine the benefits of their advanced controllers with the performance of GaN to provide customers with a low component count solution that increases efficiency, increases power density, and reduces system cost.”

“The Renesas ISL81807 is designed to fully exploit the high performance of GaN FETs for high power density solutions,” said Andrew Cowell, Vice President of the Mobility, Industrial and Infrastructure Power Division at Renesas. “ISL81807 reduces BOM cost for GaN solutions because it does not require an MCU, current sense op amp, external driver or bias power. It is also fully protected and integrates the GaN drivers. With the ISL81807, designing with GaN FETs is as simple as designing with silicon-based FETs.”

Price and Availability

The EPC9166 demonstration board from EPC is priced $300.00 each and is available for immediate delivery from Digi-Key at https://www.digikey.com/en/supplier-centers/epc

More information on the ISL81807 including samples, documentation and evaluation tools is available from Renesas at renesas.com/isl81807.

About EPC

EPC is the leader in enhancement mode gallium nitride (eGaN ® ) based power management. eGaN FETs and integrated circuits provide performance many times greater than the best silicon power MOSFETs in applications such as DC-DC converters, remote sensing technology (lidar), motor drives for eMobility, robotics, and drones, and low-cost satellites.

Visit our web site: www.epc-co.com

Follow EPC on social media: LinkedIn, YouTube, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouKu

eGaN is a registered trademark of Efficient Power Conversion Corporation, Inc.

View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220104005389/en/

CONTACT: Press contacts:

Efficient Power Conversion:

Renee Yawger

tel: +1.908.475.5702

email:renee.yawger@epc-co.com

Renesas Electronics:

Don Parkman

tel: +1-408-887-4308

email:don.parkman.xh@renesas.com

KEYWORD: UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA CALIFORNIA

INDUSTRY KEYWORD: OTHER MANUFACTURING TECHNOLOGY SEMICONDUCTOR OTHER ENERGY ENGINEERING OTHER TECHNOLOGY MANUFACTURING ENERGY HARDWARE ELECTRONIC DESIGN AUTOMATION

SOURCE: Efficient Power Conversion Corporation, Inc.

PUB: 01/04/2022 09:00 AM/DISC: 01/04/2022 09:02 AM

Comments / 0

Related
austinnews.net

GaN Systems Introduces 50% Smaller 250W AC/DC GaN Charger Design

New High-Power Density, High-Efficiency Charger Reference Design is 50% Smaller and 40% Lighter Weight in a Slim Form Factor. OTTAWA, ON / ACCESSWIRE / January 5, 2022 / GaN Systems, the global leader in GaN power semiconductors, announced today the availability of a new turnkey 250W AC/DC GaN charger reference design. It features ultra-high-power density (16W/in3) and up to 96% peak efficiency in a low profile form factor. This latest reference design enhances GaN Systems' portfolio of turnkey charger solutions for the consumer electronics market, enabling faster design cycles and roll-out of smaller, lighter, and more powerful and efficient chargers.
ELECTRONICS
ElectronicsWeekly.com

EPC demo board converts 12V input to 48V output

EPC has announced the availability of the EPC9166, a 500 W DC-DC demo board that converts a 12 V input to 48 V output. The EPC9166 demo board demonstrates the Renesas ISL81807 80 V two-phase synchronous boost controller with the latest generation EPC2218 eGaN FETs from EPC to achieve greater than 96.5% efficiency in a 12 V input to 48 V regulated output conversion with 500 kHz switching frequency.
COMPUTERS
InvestorPlace

The Forever Battery That Promises to Change the EV Industry

The EV Revolution is in full-swing right now. Tesla has passed the trillion-dollar valuation mark. Lucid just rolled out its first cars with 500-plus miles of driving range. Rivian just had the biggest initial public offering (IPO) since Facebook. Every legacy automaker — from Ford, to GM, to Volkswagen — is investing tens of billions of dollars into electrifying their fleets.
CARS
24/7 Wall St.

This Is the Least Reliable Car in America

Car sales in the United States have hit an unusual patch. Demand is at high levels, likely because people could not get to dealers early on during the COVID-19 pandemic. On the other hand, a tremendous shortage of the semiconductors used in car electronics, navigation, and entertainment systems has caused large manufacturers to close assembly […]
BUYING CARS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Epc#Silicon Power#Power Electronics#Power Density#Epc9166#W Dc Dc#The Epc9166 Demo Board#The Renesas Isl81807 80 V#V 500 W Output Dual#Epc2218#Isl81807#Gan#Ic
CleanTechnica

Lying Liars & The Lies They Tell About Electric Cars

Electric cars are popping up everywhere. In 2012, the Tesla Model S and Nissan LEAF were curiosities. Today, the US marketplace is brimming with EVs from Ford, Volkswagen, Hyundai, Kia, and Volvo, with GM and Nissan set to join the party later this year. In China, there are more electric car brands and models than you can shake a stick at and in Europe, PSA Group and Stellantis offer more electric car models. Even Toyota appears poised to drop its hydrogen fuel cell plans and hop on the EV bandwagon — at long last.
CARS
MotorBiscuit

Tesla: How Much Does It Cost to Install a Charger in Your Garage?

The growing shift to electric vehicles has many considering a Tesla for their next vehicle. But how do you charge one? Many have no initial way to charge a Tesla at home and will have to rely on either workplace charging or public charging stations. Most owners will have to figure out a home charging solution in the future.
CARS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Marvel Cinematic Universe
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Instagram
MotorTrend Magazine

How Much Ford’s F-150 Lightning Electric Truck Costs

Ford says the new F-150 Lightning EV pickup is the smartest truck the company has ever made. It also happens to have the full weight of Ford's electric future riding on its battery-laden frame. Sure, the Mach-E was a nice place to start, but the electric F-150 is the true litmus test for Ford. Can Dearborn build an electric truck that's authentic to the brand's heritage, equally as capable as its gas counterparts, and appealing to hardcore truck fans? Only time will tell.
CARS
CarBuzz.com

Tesla Has Clever Plan To Stop Idiots From Blocking Superchargers

As the spread of electric vehicles continues to gain speed across the globe, the electric charging network needs to keep pace with the growing demand. Tesla, the global leader in electric vehicles, has spent millions to expand its supercharging network and the company currently has more than 25,000 supercharging stations across the planet. The EV manufacturer is looking to democratize its superchargers, and in certain regions, you can charge your Porsche Taycan right next to regular Tesla offerings such as the Model 3 and Model S, but some have been experiencing an unpleasant trend in recent times: internal combustion engine (ICE) vehicles are blocking charging stations. This act is known as "ICEing", and it has become such an issue in China that Tesla has banded with its customers to come up with an interesting solution.
CARS
Jalopnik

The Awful Car Market Forced Nine People To Buy Impalas Last Quarter

Welcome to 2022. With every new year comes the annual onslaught of car companies touting their sales figures. But this year, sales of Chevrolet Impalas hit a figure that General Motors might not want to shout about. Car sales are a funny thing to browse through. Mostly, they’re just a...
ECONOMY
healththoroughfare.com

Respected Scientist Causes Controversy by Saying Omicron Is “Not the Same Disease” as the Other COVID-19 Variants!

Earlier this week, a British scientist who advises the government of the United Kingdom on matters of life sciences grabbed a lot of attention by stating that the newest strain of COVID-19, Omicron, is actually “not the same disease that we were seeing a year ago” and that the pandemic death rates are “now history” as per the Guardian.
MEDICAL SCIENCE
The Independent

CES 2022: smartglasses and smart body scanner among first gadgets announced

Smartglasses that give users a personal video display and smart scales that can measure body composition and even nerve activity are among the first gadgets unveiled ahead of the CES tech show.TCL announced a new version of its “wearable display glasses”, called the NxtWear Air, which has built-in micro screens that give the wearer the effect of viewing a 140in screen from around 13ft away.Health tech firm Withings unveiled the Body Scan, a smart scales-like health station that includes an array of sensors to monitor body composition as well as cardiovascular measurements and nerve activity.The device can link directly with...
ELECTRONICS
Gadget Flow

Most innovative gadgets of 2021

2021 brought us cutting-edge gadgets until the very end. From devices that make life easier at home to those that help us stay safe and healthy, these are the most innovative gadgets of 2021. Gadgets in 2021 were nothing short of awe-inspiring. Yes, this was the year LG introduced a...
ELECTRONICS
Variety

Samsung’s 1.8-Pound Freestyle Portable Projector Was the Buzziest Product of CES 2022

Amid the COVID-truncated CES 2022 show this year, with multiple companies canceling their plans to attend the Las Vegas confab, one newly introduced entertainment-tech product stood out: Samsung’s ultra-portable, versatile Freestyle HD projector — priced at an affordable $900. In recent years, CES has often served as a platform for high-concept, futuristic tech which may or may not make it to market. This year’s candidate on that front: BMW’s iX Flow luxury car prototype, which is covered in e-ink to let you change its colors and design with the press of a button. There’s also been the usual upgrade cycle for...
ELECTRONICS
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

715K+
Followers
371K+
Post
322M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy