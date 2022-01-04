ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
JAKKS Pacific, Disguise and Sega of America Announce "Sonic Prime" Toy and Costume Collection

 5 days ago
Sonic Prime (Graphic: Business Wire)

SANTA MONICA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jan 4, 2022--

JAKKS Pacific, Inc. (NASDAQ: JAKK) today announced a partnership with Sega of America, Inc. for the upcoming animated Sonic the Hedgehog series, Sonic Prime, maintaining JAKKS as one of the franchise’s global merchandise partners. Under this partnership, JAKKS will produce action figures, playsets, vehicles, plush and other collectibles associated with the upcoming new show. Additionally, JAKKS also named Disguise, Inc. as its official costume and costume accessory partner with distribution rights across the globe. JAKKS and Disguise will design, manufacture, market and sell Sonic Prime -branded product lines worldwide commencing in 2023. As previously announced, the new Sonic Prime series, produced in partnership with WildBrain, is set to launch worldwide on Netflix in 2022 drawing upon the keystones of the brand and features the “Blue Blur” of video game fame in a high-octane adventure where the fate of a strange new metaverse rests in his gloved hands.

“SEGA has done a tremendous job telling the story of Sonic through a multitude of medium forums,” said Craig Drobis, Senior Vice President of Marketing at JAKKS Pacific, Inc. “In addition to the high-octane video games they continue to release and the Sonic Movie 2 coming next year, Sonic Prime’s premiere on Netflix in 2022 will keep fans engaged with the property and give JAKKS a whole new Sonic multiverse to explore through toys and costumes. Our customers are not just kids, but also collectors, and this brand consistently hits the mark with retailers and fans year after year.”

“JAKKS has consistently captured Sonic’s signature persona, and we’re thrilled to have them on board for another partnership,” said Michael Cisneros, Senior Manager of Licensing at Sega of America, Inc. “ Sonic Prime will feature everyone’s favorite hedgehog setting out on a new adventure, so we’re looking forward to providing innovative products to audiences everywhere that will bring the iconic character to life.”

JAKKS Pacific, Inc. is a leading designer, manufacturer and marketer of toys and consumer products sold throughout the world, with its headquarters in Santa Monica, California. JAKKS Pacific manages a broad portfolio of licensed and owned I.P. brands and products. These product lines include best sellers such as Sonic the Hedgehog action figures, plush and playsets. All products are available online or in retail stores nationwide.

Owned by JAKKS Pacific, Inc (NASDAQ: JAKK), Disguise is a seasoned name in the costume and dress-up category, with 34 years of experience in the design and manufacturing industry and licensor relationships spanning decades. Disguise is a world leader in development of inventive and cutting-edge products with distribution across the world. Sonic the Hedgehog costumes and accessories will be available across the globe in 2023.

About Sega of America, Inc:

Sega of America, Inc. is the American arm of Tokyo, Japan-based SEGA CORPORATION, a worldwide leader in interactive entertainment both inside and outside the home. The company develops, publishes and distributes interactive entertainment software products for a variety of hardware platforms including PC, wireless devices, and those manufactured by Nintendo, Microsoft and Sony Interactive Entertainment Inc. Sega of America’s website is located at www.sega.com.

About JAKKS Pacific, Inc.:

JAKKS Pacific, Inc. is a leading designer, manufacturer and marketer of toys and consumer products sold throughout the world, with its headquarters in Santa Monica, California. JAKKS Pacific’s popular proprietary brands include; Fly Wheels™, Kitten Catfe™, Perfectly Cute™, ReDo™ Skateboard Co, X-Power™, Disguise®, Moose Mountain®, Maui®, Kids Only!®; a wide range of entertainment-inspired products featuring premier licensed properties; and C’est Moi™, a new generation of clean beauty. Through JAKKS Cares, the company’s commitment to philanthropy, JAKKS is helping to make a positive impact on the lives of children. Visit us at www.jakks.com and follow us on Instagram (@jakkstoys), Twitter (@jakkstoys) and Facebook (JAKKS Pacific).

©2021 JAKKS Pacific, Inc. All rights reserved

About Disguise, Inc.:

Since 1987, Disguise has been a global leader in the costume and dress up industry creating innovative and trend setting costumes and accessories for the largest U.S. and international retailers, specialty and pop up stores. Based in San Diego, Disguise designs and manufactures millions of products each year for the hottest licensed brands in movies, television and video games for the U.S. and international markets. With new styles for every day dress up or occasions including Halloween, Book Day, Carnival and Purim, Disguise brings smiles and creates memories for kids and adults alike. To see Disguise’s extensive collection, please visit www.disguise.com and follow us on Instagram (@disguise.costumes), Twitter (@DisguiseInc) and Facebook (Disguise Costumes).

Disguise is a trademark of Disguise, Inc.

About WildBrain Ltd.:

At WildBrain we inspire imaginations to run wild, engaging kids and families everywhere with great content across all media. With approximately 13,000 half-hours of filmed entertainment in our library – one of the world’s most extensive – we are home to such brands as Peanuts, Teletubbies, Strawberry Shortcake, Yo Gabba Gabba!, Caillou, Inspector Gadget, Johnny Test and Degrassi. At our 75,000-square-foot state-of-the-art animation studio in Vancouver, BC, we produce such fan-favourite series as The Snoopy Show, Snoopy in Space, Chip & Potato, Carmen Sandiego, Go, Dog. Go! and more. Our shows are enjoyed worldwide in more than 150 countries on over 500 streaming platforms and telecasters, and our AVOD business – WildBrain Spark – offers one of the largest networks of kids’ channels on YouTube, garnering billions of views per month from over 245 million subscribers. Through our leading agency, WildBrain CPLG, we also license consumer products and location-based entertainment in every major territory for our own properties as well as for our clients and content partners. Our television group owns and operates four family entertainment channels that are among the most viewed in Canada. WildBrain is headquartered in Canada with offices worldwide and trades on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX: WILD).

