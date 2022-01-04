Pearl Expands Leadership Team with Addition of Mike Buckner, Senior Vice President of Partnerships

Pearl announces appointment of Mike Buckner as Senior Vice President of Partnerships. (Photo: Business Wire)

Pearl, the leader in AI solutions for efficiency, accuracy, and consistency in dental care, today announced the appointment of Mike Buckner as Senior Vice President of Partnerships. An industry veteran in the dental technology space, Buckner’s addition to the leadership team will support Pearl’s ongoing growth and expansion into new markets through the development of new partner relationships to speed innovation and adoption.

“We are thrilled to welcome Mike to our team,” said Ophir Tanz, founder and CEO of Pearl. “Education and advocacy around our AI solutions are vital to our mission of elevating the standard of care in dentistry. Mike is a widely respected leader with a distinguished record developing and applying strategic partnerships to advance industry awareness and evangelism around novel dental technologies. He will play a key role as we continue on our current growth trajectory and global expansion.”

Buckner’s experience includes time at Solutionreach (formerly Smilereminder), where he oversaw all strategic relationships, industry partnerships, and key opinion leader marketing strategy for the company’s dental division, and at Dental Intelligence, where he served as Director of Business Development. Most recently, Buckner helped drive growth across every core industry segment, including dentistry, as Director of Business Development for all-in-one communication platform, Weave.

“Over the last 10 years working in dental technology, I’ve encountered numerous solutions that promise to increase operational efficiency and overall production for dental practices,” said Buckner. “Pearl’s AI utilities do more than deliver on that promise: They enable practices to evaluate and augment their standard of care, ensuring that every patient need is met and that every practice’s potential is maximized. It’s an honor both to be joining Pearl and to be leveraging my expertise to introduce this once-in-a-lifetime technology to dental offices around the world.”

Pearl’s suite of dental AI solutions includes two for clinical dentistry:

Second Opinion, a computer vision aid for real-time x-ray evaluation, is currently available to dentists across Canada, Europe, Australia and several other territories.

Practice Intelligence, a clinical management platform which merges AI x-ray analysis and patient treatment data to deliver a range of utilities to optimize patient care and practice performance, is seeing rapid adoption in the United States as well as overseas.

Buckner expects these two clinical solutions to be the locus of growth for Pearl in 2022.

“Every revolution in dentistry starts at the point of care,” Buckner said. “AI is the next revolution, and Second Opinion and Practice Intelligence are poised to be powerful catalysts.”

To learn more about Pearl, visit: hellopearl.com.

About Pearl

Pearl is shaping the future of dental care by delivering AI and computer vision solutions that advance efficiency, accuracy, transparency and patient care. Founded in 2019 by Ophir Tanz, Pearl is backed by Craft Ventures and other leading venture capital firms. For more information or to request a demonstration, please visit https://www.hellopearl.com.

