ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

PCI Pal® appoints Tim Watts as VP of Sales to drive expansion in Canada

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0TZuMg_0dd2sCLg00
(Photo: Business Wire)

CHARLOTTE, N.C.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jan 4, 2022--

PCI Pal, [LON:PCIP] the global provider of cloud-based secure payment solutions, has today announced the appointment of Tim Watts as Vice President (VP) Sales for Canada, where he will be responsible for leading the sales growth strategy across Canada.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220104005311/en/

(Photo: Business Wire)

Based at PCI Pal’s Canadian head office in Toronto, Tim joins with a background of sales leadership, country management, and a track record for high levels of individual contributor sales in the customer engagement space. With over 18+ years’ experience in technology sales, Tim joins PCI Pal from Uniphore, a US global provider of conversational AI and Automation, where as Sales Director he was responsible for driving revenue, customer success, networking and relationship building within the local contact centre community. He has also held roles in a number of companies in the business communications and contact centre space.

Tim will be focused on increasing market reach in the region, responsible for driving sales success with our partners in the region, as well as overseeing and executing PCI Pal’s direct sales function. Tim will report to PCI Pal’s Chief Revenue Officer, Darren Gill, and will be working with PCI Pal’s new team in Canada, which will include sales support, marketing, and operations functions.

James Barham, CEO of PCI Pal, said, “With an advanced approach to data security, Canada is one of the largest contact center markets in the world. I’m hugely excited for Tim and the new team to join us, providing on-the-ground, local expertise to support our existing partners and customers in Canada. As the first international provider in our space to launch in Canada, we will be bringing our market leading easy-to-use, light-touch, cloud solutions to Canadian companies looking to facilitate and secure their customers’ payments across business communication environments.”

For more information on PCI Pal visit www.pcipal.com, call +44 207 030 3770 to arrange a demonstration or follow PCI Pal on Twitter.

About PCI Pal

PCI Pal (LON: PCIP) is a leading provider of SaaS solutions that empower companies to take payments securely, adhere to strict industry governance, and remove their business from the significant risks posed by non-compliance and data loss.

Its mission is to safeguard reputation and trust by providing customers with secure payment solutions for any business communications environment including voice, chat, social, email, and contact center.

PCI Pal is integrated to, and resold by, some of the world’s leading business communications vendors, as well as major payment service providers.

PCI Pal products can be used by any size organization globally, and it is proud to work with some of the largest and most respected brands in the world.

For more information visit www.pcipal.com or follow the team on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/pci-pal/.

View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220104005311/en/

Kelsey Nass

pcipal@sourcecodecomms.com

KEYWORD: NORTH CAROLINA UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA

INDUSTRY KEYWORD: TECHNOLOGY ELECTRONIC DESIGN AUTOMATION OTHER TECHNOLOGY

SOURCE: PCI Pal

PUB: 01/04/2022 09:00 AM/DISC: 01/04/2022 09:02 AM

Comments / 0

Related
sabr.org

SABR member Bill Humber appointed as a member of the Order of Canada

DECEMBER 28, 2021 — Longtime SABR member and baseball historian Bill Humber has been appointed a member of the Order of Canada, one of 93 Canadians to receive that appointment from Governor General Mary Simon on Tuesday, December 28. Established in 1967, the Order of Canada recognizes outstanding achievement,...
WORLD
Orange County Business Journal

Kia America Appoints New COO and Executive VP

Effective Jan. 10, auto industry veteran Steven Center will join Irvine-based Kia America as chief operating officer and executive vice president. The former vice president of the automobile sales strategy division of American Honda Motor Co., Inc. will be responsible for overseeing sales strategy and execution, United States service and marketing operations, and will report to Kia North America and Kia America president and CEO Sean Yoon.
IRVINE, CA
helpnetsecurity.com

Netreo appoints Josh Chessman as VP of Products

Netreo announced the appointment of Josh Chessman to the newly created position of vice president of products. Chessman takes on responsibility of Netreo’s product strategy and product marketing, bringing visionary insights cultivated from over three decades in the technology space and more recently as a senior director, analyst for leading industry research firm, Gartner.
BUSINESS
dotesports.com

TSM appoints Dominic Kallas as VP of esports

Former Gen.G head of U.S. operations Dominic Kallas is joining TSM as its vice president of esports, the organization announced today. “I’m excited to be joining TSM alongside talented and seasoned professionals as TSMFTX looks to establish a new powerful leadership team,” Kallas said. “I firmly believe this is a new era for the org and fans and partners will be excited about what we have planned for 2022.”
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Canada#Pci#North America#Linkedin#Pcip#Canadian
Sourcing Journal

Rivet Names Marykate Kelley Sales and Marketing Manager

Rivet, the global media authority serving the international denim industry, announced Thursday that Marykate Kelley has joined the company as sales and marketing manager. In this newly created role, Kelley will be responsible for prospecting new global business, steering marketing ideation and planning execution for Rivet advertisers. In addition, Kelley will aid in the implementation of new content and product offerings across digital and print. Kelley brings to the role a global perspective of the denim industry. Most recently, she served as marketing manager for Candiani Denim in Milan, overseeing the renowned mill’s global marketing strategy, including brand positioning and communication, customer...
BUSINESS
Variety

BuzzFeed Taps Christian Baesler, CEO of Complex, as New Chief Operating Officer

BuzzFeed, after becoming a publicly traded company last month, named Christian Baesler — CEO of recent acquisition Complex Networks — as its first chief operating officer. Baesler will continue to serve as CEO of Complex. Based in New York City, he reports to BuzzFeed founder and CEO Jonah Peretti. Baesler joined BuzzFeed last month after it closed the acquisition of Complex, buying the media company from previous owners Verizon and Hearst. In the newly created COO role, Baesler leads all revenue functions for BuzzFeed. Concurrent with his new appointment, Baesler announced two promotions: longtime BuzzFeed exec Ken Blom will serve as EVP...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Deadline

Scott Rosenberg, Key Senior Exec At Roku, To Exit Streaming Company

Major streaming provider Roku has announced that one of its top execs, platform chief Scott Rosenberg, plans to depart the company in the spring after a nearly 10-year run. In an announcement, company founder and CEO Anthony Wood said Rosenberg is “ready for his next professional challenge.” Rosenberg’s current title is SVP and GM of Platform Business. He has risen through the ranks since joining the company as VP of advertising and business development. Along with building a New York-based sales organization, he played a key role in the company’s IPO in 2017. A ubiquitous presence at industry conferences and upfront events,...
BUSINESS
dallassun.com

Kissflow appoints Chief Product Officer to drive expansion of its platform products for enterprises

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], January 6 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Kissflow, one of India's top SaaS companies offering award-winningPart of the early team at Kissflow, Dinesh has been instrumental in building and mentoring a world-class product team. He led the company's transformation from single product to multi-product company. In his new position as CPO, he will lead the overall product vision and strategy in the digital workplace, No-codeLow-code platform space.
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Marketing
Radio Online

Acast Appoints Patrick Butkus as New VP of Marketing

Podcast company Acast appoints Patrick Butkus as Vice President, Marketing. The newly created role will see Butkus spearheading global marketing efforts from the company's office in New York, and underlines Acast's growth strategy for 2022 in the U.S. Butkus, who most recently served as Director of Acquisition Marketing at Discovery streaming products at discovery+ and GOLFTV, will be responsible for building and enhancing recognition of the Acast brand, products and services globally.
BUSINESS
niagaranow.com

Broadcasting legend Duff Roman appointed to Order of Canada

Niagara-on-the-Lake resident David Mostaway (known to the world as broadcaster “Duff Roman”) has been appointed to the Order of Canada by the Governor General. Roman is being recognized for his “contributions to the Canadian music industry as a broadcaster and executive, and for his steadfast promotion of Canadian talent,” the official citation reads.
MUSIC
ExecutiveBiz

Rob Sherry Appointed Okta Director of Civilian Sales

Rob Sherry, formerly senior director of VMware‘s federal health care business, has been named director of civilian sales at San Francisco-based identity and access management company Okta, G2Xchange FedCiv reported Tuesday. He most recently led a team of sales professionals focused on digital transformation offerings for the federal health...
BUSINESS
aithority.com

Spire Global Appoints Tim Braswell as Chief People Officer

Spire Global, Inc., a leading global provider of space-based data, analytics, and space services announced that it has appointed Tim Braswell as Chief People Officer. Mr. Braswell will report to Peter Platzer, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Spire. As Chief People Officer, Mr. Braswell will oversee all aspects of...
BUSINESS
petproductnews.com

Optimeal Appoints Regional Sales Manager

Optimeal, a brand of super-premium diets for cats and dogs, has hired Gregory Mandel as regional sales manager for the East U.S. Mandel brings more than 15 years of pet industry experience with him to his new role, where he will be responsible for introducing Optimeal’s products into independent retail stores and creating market share within the eastern U.S. territory, company officials said.
PET SERVICES
helpnetsecurity.com

(ISC)² appoints John Giddings as VP of Global Customer Experience

(ISC)² announced the appointment of John Giddings to vice president, global customer experience. In this role, Giddings will be responsible for elevating day-to-day global customer satisfaction by promoting a consistent and positive end-user experience for all customers, including candidates and members. With over 30 years of experience in sales...
BUSINESS
techwire.net

UiPath Names McDonald VP for 4 Western Sales Regions

This story is limited to Techwire Insider members. This story is limited to Techwire Insider members. Login below to read this story or learn about membership. Jennifer McDonald, a veteran sales professional with a deep background in software automation, has been promoted to area vice president with UiPath. The San...
BUSINESS
medicaldesignandoutsourcing.com

MedAcuity appoints new COO, VP of engineering

MedAcuity announced today that it appointed Karl Pessinis as its COO and promoted Tony Carter to VP of engineering. Pessinis joins Westford, Massachusetts-based MedAcuity having most recently served as managing director at All Covered (Konica Minolta Technology Services), responsible for New England. His experience ranges across other technology services leadership...
WESTFORD, MA
theloadstar.com

GAC appoints Daniel Nordberg its VP for Asia Pacific & Subcontinent

Daniel Nordberg has been appointed as GAC group VP for the Asia Pacific & Indian subcontinent region. He will succeed Lars Bergstrom who has retired after 26 years with the group. Mr Nordberg joined GAC in 2001 and has served in a variety of roles in the organisation’s shipping, logistics...
BUSINESS
dsnews.com

Freddie Mac Appoints New VPs For Production and Sales

Freddie Mac Multifamily announced the appointment of Steve Lineberger and Meg McElgunn as VPs of Production & Sales. In their new roles, Lineberger will oversee the Western and Central regions and McElgunn will lead the Northeast and Southeast regions. “Steve and Meg are both exceptionally strong leaders who bring unique...
BUSINESS
StreetInsider.com

Komo Plant-Based Foods Begins United States Expansion with Appointment of U.S. Sales Agent

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / January 7, 2022 / Komo Plant Based Foods Inc. (CSE:YUM)(OTCQB:KOMOF)(FRA:9HB) ("Komo"), a premium plant-based food company, is pleased to announce the appointment of U.S. sales agent Staci Owens at Cornerstone Sales to develop Komo's retail expansion throughout the United States. Staci is based in Denver, Colorado and has over 21 years of experience in the natural foods marketplace, including sales management experience with Coconut Bliss, Hero Nutritionals, Salba Corp., and Nature's Path Foods.
RETAIL
fsrmagazine.com

Mongolian Concepts Appoints Blake Johnson VP of Marketing

Mongolian Concepts, the management group behind three renowned create-your-own bowl brands—Genghis Grill, FlatTop Grill and bd’s Mongolian Grill—welcomes back Blake Johnson as Vice President of Marketing. He’ll play a pivotal role in the continued success and growth of the Mongolian Concepts brands. “We continue to build...
BUSINESS
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

715K+
Followers
371K+
Post
322M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy