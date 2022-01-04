PCI Pal® appoints Tim Watts as VP of Sales to drive expansion in Canada

(Photo: Business Wire)

PCI Pal, [LON:PCIP] the global provider of cloud-based secure payment solutions, has today announced the appointment of Tim Watts as Vice President (VP) Sales for Canada, where he will be responsible for leading the sales growth strategy across Canada.

Based at PCI Pal’s Canadian head office in Toronto, Tim joins with a background of sales leadership, country management, and a track record for high levels of individual contributor sales in the customer engagement space. With over 18+ years’ experience in technology sales, Tim joins PCI Pal from Uniphore, a US global provider of conversational AI and Automation, where as Sales Director he was responsible for driving revenue, customer success, networking and relationship building within the local contact centre community. He has also held roles in a number of companies in the business communications and contact centre space.

Tim will be focused on increasing market reach in the region, responsible for driving sales success with our partners in the region, as well as overseeing and executing PCI Pal’s direct sales function. Tim will report to PCI Pal’s Chief Revenue Officer, Darren Gill, and will be working with PCI Pal’s new team in Canada, which will include sales support, marketing, and operations functions.

James Barham, CEO of PCI Pal, said, “With an advanced approach to data security, Canada is one of the largest contact center markets in the world. I’m hugely excited for Tim and the new team to join us, providing on-the-ground, local expertise to support our existing partners and customers in Canada. As the first international provider in our space to launch in Canada, we will be bringing our market leading easy-to-use, light-touch, cloud solutions to Canadian companies looking to facilitate and secure their customers’ payments across business communication environments.”

About PCI Pal

PCI Pal (LON: PCIP) is a leading provider of SaaS solutions that empower companies to take payments securely, adhere to strict industry governance, and remove their business from the significant risks posed by non-compliance and data loss.

Its mission is to safeguard reputation and trust by providing customers with secure payment solutions for any business communications environment including voice, chat, social, email, and contact center.

PCI Pal is integrated to, and resold by, some of the world’s leading business communications vendors, as well as major payment service providers.

PCI Pal products can be used by any size organization globally, and it is proud to work with some of the largest and most respected brands in the world.

For more information visit www.pcipal.com or follow the team on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/pci-pal/.

