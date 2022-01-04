ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lou Holland Jr. Appointed to Adams Street Partners Board of Directors

The Associated Press
 5 days ago
CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jan 4, 2022--

Adams Street Partners, LLC, a private markets investment management firm with $49 billion in assets under management, today announced that Lou Holland Jr. has joined the firm’s Board of Directors as its fifth member. Mr. Holland’s addition to the Board of Directors concludes an extensive search within the asset management industry of executives with deep investment management backgrounds and a wide range of diverse perspectives.

Private markets investment manager Adams Street Partners has announced that Lou Holland Jr. has joined the firm’s Board of Directors as its fifth member. (Photo: Business Wire)

“Lou is a skilled and admired leader and someone whose insight we expect will positively impact Adams Street,” said Jeff Diehl, Managing Partner and Head of Investments of Adams Street. “Adams Street enters its 50 th year in 2022 and Lou’s strategic insights will help to guide the next chapter of our firm’s story.”

“Adams Street has built a private markets investment platform that is increasingly attractive to institutional investors, such as corporate and public pensions, foundations, family offices, and endowments worldwide,” said Mr. Holland. “I’m looking to partnering with my fellow Board Members and Adams Street leadership to support the firm’s growth objectives.”

Mr. Holland joins a Board of Directors with deep industry knowledge and leadership. Bon French is the Chairman of the Board of Directors and former Managing Partner of Adams Street. Additional Board Members include John Amboian, former Chairman and CEO of Nuveen Investments, Jeffrey Diermeier, former Global Chief Investment Officer of UBS Global Asset Management, and Matthew Scanlan, who held CEO positions at several asset management firms, most recently at RS Investments.

Mr. Holland has spent 35 years in the asset management and investment business, including senior roles in sales, marketing and strategy at firms such as Oppenheimer Capital/Quest for Value, the John Hancock Funds and Nuveen Investments. He currently serves as President and CFO of his own family office, CUMOTA LLC, and sits on the board of the E-Valuator Risk Managed Strategy Funds where he serves as Chair. Mr. Holland is also involved in numerous charitable and philanthropic activities, including the University of Wisconsin Foundation and Alumni Association Board of Directors, the UW Letters and Science Board of Visitors (current chair), and the UW Madison School of Medicine’s Initiative to End Alzheimer’s Disease Board of Visitors (past chair). He has a BA in Economics from the University of Wisconsin and has completed the Securities Industry Institute program at Wharton, in addition to completing an Executive Program at Harvard’s Kennedy School.

About Adams Street Partners

Adams Street Partners is a global private markets investment manager with investments in more than thirty countries across five continents. The firm is 100% employee-owned and has approximately $49 billion in assets under management. Adams Street strives to generate actionable investment insights across market cycles by drawing on 50 years of private markets experience, proprietary intelligence, and trusted relationships. Adams Street has offices in Austin, Beijing, Boston, Chicago, London, Menlo Park, Munich, New York, Seoul, Singapore, and Tokyo. Visit www.adamsstreetpartners.com

The Associated Press

