Bits 'n pieces from east, west and beyond

East, west or beyond, sooner or later events elsewhere may have a local impact. A recent sampling:. A Congressional Oversight Committee report says Big Pharma has price gouged for years, with some drugs nearly 250 times more expensive. Taxpayers are left to foot the bill — around $5 billion annually —...
Good Wednesday evening! Let's talk about stimulus, past and maybe future, today. And, as Washington prepares for the one-year anniversary of the January 6 attack on the Capitol, we'll highlight a proposal for government investment to fight extremism. Lawmakers Float Another Round of Business Stimulus. As the omicron variant of...
EMERGENCY extra food stamp benefits worth up to $1,504 will be sent out in a matter of days. The extra food stamp benefits will be available to recipients in the state of Virginia after the state's Department of Social Services announced that they will be releasing emergency funds to eligible families in January.
West Virginia Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin may have put the final nail in the coffin on President Joe Biden’s social spending plan.
The Washington Post reports Manchin has taken his $1.8 trillion compromise proposal off the table. The WaPo cited three unnamed sources in its report.
Manchin previously said he was no longer discussing the bill with the White House.
“I’m really not going to talk about Build Back Better anymore because I think I’ve been very clear on that,” Manchin said earlier this week. “There is no negotiations going on at this time, OK?”
Manchin’s proposal would have included funding for universal pre-K...
Ted Cruz walking back calling the Jan. 6 Capitol insurrection a ‘terrorist attack’ is slammed by Joy Reid and her panel, who question what kind of hold Donald Trump has on the Republican Party.Jan. 8, 2022.
Yet again, Democrats have mastered psychological projection. Rather than brighten the darkness in their own souls, they accuse Republicans of practicing Democrats’ sins. Their latest allegation: The GOP jeopardizes democracy itself. •"The former president and his supporters have decided the only way for them to win is to suppress...
Sen. Joe Manchin is taking heat from all sides as he resists eliminating the last stalwart against the Democratic agenda, the filibuster, including some of the biggest names in America. Manchin has told colleagues his phone has been lighting up with calls in recent days, including from former presidents Barack...
Walmart just cut its paid leave policy for workers who test positive for Covid-19 amid the surge of cases across the U.S. We are so surprised by the timing of this policy change!. The country’s largest employer halved paid leave for Covid-positive workers from two weeks to one in a...
A Who's Who of the Democratic Party mourned late senator Harry Reid on Saturday as a giant of a bygone era in Washington politics, when even bitter opponents found a way to get things done.
The memorial service in Las Vegas was attended by President Joe Biden, former president Barack Obama, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Vice President Kamala Harris.
Speakers recalled Reid, who died last month at the age of 82, as an American success story who rose from abject poverty in rural Nevada to become one of the longest-serving majority leaders in US Senate history.
But weighing on the ceremony, held in a theater around the late senator's flag-draped coffin, was a sense that Reid represented an era in politics that starkly contrasts with the present, with Democrats and Republicans increasingly unable to cooperate.
The Supreme Court debated on Friday whether a pair of vaccine-related mandates enacted by the Biden administration, governing large businesses and healthcare facilities, can go forward, highlighting the national divide over COVID-19 vaccination and the recent surge, which was fueled by the Omicron variant. The majority of conservative justices appeared...
Retirees all around the United States are feeling the pinch as a result of rising prices. The rise in COVID-19 cases has made things worse. After three rounds of stimulus funds, the federal government decided to end them. A new round of stimulus checks is being forced upon Congress by...
SEATTLE (AP) – Doug Ericksen, a local Washington state senator and a staunch conservative, has died. He was 52 years old. Ericksen died on Friday, weeks after testing positive for coronavirus in El Salvador, although the cause of his death had not yet been released. The Republican caucus in the state Senate confirmed the lawmaker’s death on Saturday.
MSNBC anchor Chuck Todd grew heated with a Republican guest Thursday for speaking out against President Trump's 2020 election rhetoric but saying he would support him again as the 2024 nominee. Amid his network's wall-to-wall coverage of the one-year anniversary of the Capitol riot on Jan. 6, 2021, Todd noted...
The Biden administration has adopted several policies mandating vaccination against the Covid-19 virus. The administration’s desire to increase the vaccination rate is laudable. Vaccines are essential to limit the spread of the disease and especially to prevent severe disease, hospitalization and death — including against the new omicron variant. But the government must respect legal limits on its power.
