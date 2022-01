Cats have all sorts of behaviors that might appear to be strange at first, but often there’s a reason behind these behaviors that makes them purr-fectly understandable. That’s the case when your cat bites your chin. You may have noticed this behavior on occasion, particularly when you’re petting your cat and he’s rubbing against your neck and your face. It might be surprising to suddenly have your cat start biting at you, but when you understand just why this behavior occurs, you can take some steps to prevent it from happening again. In fact, the more you learn to read your cat’s body language and understand his natural behaviors, the better you two will get along.

