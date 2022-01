We recently talked with Elad Shechter on his new CSS reset, and shortly after that Josh Comeau blogged his. We’re in something of a new era of CSS resets where… you kind of don’t need one? There isn’t that many major differences between browsers on default styling, and by the time you’re off and running styling stuff, you’ve probably steamrolled things into place. And so perhaps “modern” CSS resets are more of a collection of opinionated default styles that do useful things that you want on all your new projects because, well, that’s how you roll.

COMPUTERS ・ 3 DAYS AGO