ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

Jarrod’s Top Ten of 2021

By Jarrod Johnston
gamecritics.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleI don’t know if 2021 (as a year) was better or worse than 2020 — they were both pretty rough! — but I find myself feeling a tad more optimistic than I did before. We could hem and haw about it until the cows come home, but I do believe that...

gamecritics.com

Comments / 0

Related
gamecritics.com

Suskie’s Fake Top Ten Of 2021

If you’re a frequent and longtime reader of GameCritics, you may have noticed that my output has dried up significantly over the past year. Take a look outside and I don’t think you can blame me. While the hope for a better tomorrow was what kept me running (albeit mostly on fumes) in 2020, that better tomorrow never came, leading to a 2021 in which energy-sapping depression seeped into every aspect of my day-to-day life, right down to my gaming habits. Up became down, hot became cold, and I got way into an MMO for the first time in my life while stuff that would have grabbed me under normal circumstances failed to gain any traction.
VIDEO GAMES
gamecritics.com

So Videogames Ep. 266

In this episode, Carlos takes a break and Brad’s wife Gina fills in. Please excuse the super-rough edit, this was Brad’s first time ever editing a podcast — and it shows!!. Please send feedback and mailbag questions to SoVideogamesPODCAST (at) gmail (dot) com, or post them in...
VIDEO GAMES
gamecritics.com

Fights In Tight Spaces Review

Meet Interesting People And Punch Them Really Hard. HIGH Kicking ninjas off of a moving subway car. LOW Getting the crap kicked out of me because I drew a lousy hand. OK, I’m putting my cards on the table here — I haven’t been a big fan of deckbuilding titles, based purely on personal reasons. Specifically, my D&D dice rolls are legendarily poor and my inability to draw useful cards in any given situation is almost as bad. Fights in Tight Spaces may not have caused me to turn a corner for card-based titles, but despite my usual luck, I had a great time living out action-hero fantasies with this one.
VIDEO GAMES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Yoko Taro
Person
Tim Schafer
Person
James Gunn
Deadline

E3 Opts For Virtual 2022 Event Citing Covid Concerns Amid Omicron Surge

E3 will once again take on a virtual and online-only format in 2022, becoming the latest event casualty of the Omicron variant. “Due to the ongoing health risks surrounding COVID-19 and its potential impact on the safety of exhibitors and attendees, E3 will not be held in person in 2022. We remain incredibly excited about the future of E3 and look forward to announcing more details soon,” The Entertainment Software Association (ESA) said in a statement. 2022 will mark the popular gaming event’s second consecutive year of opting for an all-virtual iteration. E3 2021, which featured presentations from Square Enix, Nintendo, Xbox...
VIDEO GAMES
gamecritics.com

Sam & Max: Beyond Time And Space Review

HIGH Smooth, remastered visuals and plenty of accessibility options. LOW It might be difficult for newcomers to get into. WTF I wish more games gave an option to skip the minigames like this one!. After the first season of Sam & Max from Telltale Games back in 2006, a second...
VIDEO GAMES
The Independent

Where to buy PS5: Restock updates and how to pre-order Sony’s elusive PlayStation 5 console

FOLLOW LIVE: PS5 stock UK – tracking live restock updates from all the major retailersThe PS5 has been out for over a year now and gamers are still struggling to get their hands on Sony’s newest console. Stock issues have plagued the PS5 ever since it launched in 2020, and the restock kerfuffle is still going on today.The sad tale began in November 2020, when excited gamers tore open PS5 parcels that they had pre-ordered, only to find them replaced with cat food, a George Foreman grill and a bag of grain. Whenever more PS5s were made available, they were snapped up almost...
VIDEO GAMES
nocleansinging.com

LISTMANIA 2021: GONZO’S YEAR-END LIST OF HONORABLE MENTIONS AND TOP TEN EPs

(NCS contributor Gonzo has assembled a 3-part series of year-end lists, and today we present the first one.) Ah yes, it’s that time of year again, in which I’m generously afforded a place in cyberspace to yell about the music I’ve been listening to for the past 12 months. Really though, all banal generalizations aside, this has become my perennial favorite month to be an NCS scribe, no matter what variety of aural decimation in which I’ve chosen to immerse myself throughout the year.
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Insomniac Games#Board Games#Console Games#Marvel Games#I Was Nineteen#Infinite#Activision Blizzard
gamecritics.com

The Signal State Review

HIGH An interesting puzzle concept. LOW There is little on offer except puzzles of a similar nature. When I review games, I always try to imagine a possible audience for anything that I review — even for the more obscure ones, or those titles that I did not particularly appreciate. Sometimes, though, the target audience is so niche that conceptualizing one is especially difficult. This is the case with The Signal State.
VIDEO GAMES
Deadline

Worldwide Box Office Climbed 78% In 2021 To $21.4 Billion Amid Covid Flux As ‘Spider-Man’ Brought The Year Home: Global Studio Rankings

Given the ongoing pandemic with regard to global box office, it’s tempting to say “The more things change, the more things stay the same.” To wit: Disney still leads all studios worldwide, piracy remains a major concern, and many markets are still in Covid-induced flux. But when looking back over 2021 versus 2020, there are some key differences and highlights. Thank heavens, or at least, thank the Toretto family, Godzilla and Kong, James Bond and phenom Spider-Man to name a few headliners who proved that when product is available in cinemas, audiences will embrace the communal experience. Numbers were up significantly...
MOVIES
Variety

Is the Soaring ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ Box Office Success a Harbinger or an Outlier?

As Brent Lang and Rebecca Rubin aptly pointed out in their Dec. 30 story, the mega-success of “Spider-Man: No Way Home” — with global ticket sales of nearly $1.4 billion to date — reminds us that movie theaters “still create a kind of grand cultural happening that simply can’t be replicated on Netflix.” While that is certainly the case, I remain personally troubled by the fact that so many other year-end releases, including “West Side Story,” “The Matrix Resurrections,” “Nightmare Alley,” “The King’s Man,” “King Richard,” “Belfast,” “C’mon C’mon,” “Spencer” and “The Tragedy of Macbeth,” among others, failed to lure crowds...
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Gold
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
The Hollywood Reporter

How ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ VFX Team Brought Back Villains From the Multiverse

The visual effects team on Sony and Marvel’s Spider-Man: No Way Home, directed by Jon Watts and starring Tom Holland as Spidey, had their work cut out for them. Due to the multi-verse theme of the film, they were tasked with bringing back memorable VFX-driven villains from the two previous Marc Webb-helmed Spider-Man movies that starred Andrew Garfield and three from Sam Raimi that were fronted by Tobey Maguire, including 2004’s Spider-Man 2, the last superhero movie to win an Oscar in visual effects. That meant the return of such characters as Alfred Molina’s Doc Ock, Willem Dafoe’s Green Goblin, Thomas...
MOVIES
Rolling Stone

RS Recommends: The Best Gaming Chairs for More Immersive Gameplay

Gaming and eSports culture have gained international acclaim over the years thanks to streaming sites like Twitch, and tournaments like the Fortnite Competitive. If you’d like to emulate the pros or create a more immersive gaming experience, the right chair can help. You’ll still need to refine your skills (a lot), and keep up with the latest techniques and strategies, but there’s something to be said about being comfortable while you play. Any distraction, no matter how small, can impact your overall performance by splintering your attention. To help you avoid suffering that terrible fate, we’re reviewing the best gaming chairs that...
VIDEO GAMES
BGR.com

Best Xbox headsets in 2022: Extreme audio powerups

Tired of that old Xbox headset you’re rocking, but not sure where to start when it comes to finding a new one? Don’t sweat it, that’s where we come in. Finding the best Xbox headset can be difficult, especially with so many options out there. If you’re going to pick up a new one, though, you’re going to want to keep your eye on a few important things. First, think about overall comfort and how you plan to use it. Where’s your Xbox situated compared to where you usually sit? Do you have a longer distance between your console and your...
VIDEO GAMES
Deadline

‘Scott Pilgrim’: Netflix & UCP Developing Anime Series Based On Graphic Novel, Creator Bryan Lee O’Malley & BenDavid Grabinski To Write

Scott Pilgrim will make his return to screen with Netflix and UCP teaming up for an anime series based on Bryan Lee O’Malley’s graphic novel series. Sources confirmed to Deadline that O’Malley will write and executive produce with BenDavid Grabinski, showrunner of Nickelodeon’s Are You Afraid of the Dark? revival. Grabinski and O’Malley will showrun the series with Science SARU set to animate, should it receive a series order. Science SARU’s Eunyoung Choi will produce and Abel Gongora will direct the series. Netflix and UCP declined to comment. The cult favorite was previously adapted into the 2010 cult favorite Scott Pilgrim Vs. The World...
COMICS
Variety

James Bond Ruled as U.K. Box Office Soared 85% in 2021 to $811 Million, But Remained Below Pre-Pandemic Levels

Total box office revenues in the U.K. and Ireland in 2021 rose 85% to £596.9 million ($811.1 million) from 2020’s total of £323.2 million ($439.3 million), according to the annual box office review released by Comscore. However, these numbers remain far below pre-pandemic levels when annual box office exceeded £1.3 billion in each of the five years up to 2019. Cinemas were closed for the first 19 weeks of 2021 and allowed to reopen from May 17, but unlike 2020, which had repeated closures, 2021 did not witness any enforced closures since reopening. The report reveals that 497 new titles were released...
MOVIES
Deadline

‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ To Cross $666M U.S. & Sink ‘Titanic’; ‘The 355’ Not Arresting With $4M+

SATURDAY AM: Despite Omicron sending many back to the comfort of their households for January, people are still going to the movies, specifically Sony/Marvel’s Spider-Man: No Way Home, which is snatching a fourth weekend of $30M at 4,012 locations. That is higher than the fourth session takes of previous big Christmas Star Wars titles, including Last Jedi ($23.7M), Rogue One ($22M) and Rise of Skywalker ($15.1M), and behind Force Awakens’ $42.3M. Spider-Man took in $8.3M yesterday, and by end of Sunday will raise its cume to $666.5M, which will make it the sixth-highest grossing movie at the domestic box office, ahead of James Cameron’s Titanic ($659.3M). Box Office firm Entelligence says that...
MOVIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy