SocGen, Credit Mutuel bid for ING France's client portfolio - La Tribune

By Reuters
 4 days ago

Jan 4 (Reuters) - Societe Generale (SOGN.PA) and Credit Mutuel Arkea have made offers for Dutch lender ING's (INGA.AS) French retail banking client portfolio, French newspaper...

#Credit Agricole#Retail Banking#Sogn#Inga#Socgen#La Tribune#Reuters#Dutch#French#Societe Generale#Ing
