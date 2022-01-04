ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
China to order cybersecurity reviews for some firms seeking overseas listings

SHANGHAI, Jan 4 (Reuters) - China said on Tuesday it will put in force new rules to increase its oversight of plans by Chinese platform firms to list on overseas stock markets in the latest move to tighten its grip on its sprawling technology sector. The Cyberspace Administration of...

Fortune

China’s public dutifully obeyed COVID lockdowns for 2 years. Now two women’s miscarriages are sparking backlash

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. Since January 2020, when Beijing shut down the city of Wuhan to contain the world's original COVID-19 outbreak, China's citizens have borne with remarkable stoicism even the most draconian of their government's measures to fight the virus.
AFP

Hong Kong officials to leave quarantine after false positive

Multiple Hong Kong officials and lawmakers will be allowed to leave a quarantine camp after one of two coronavirus cases detected at a party they attended was declared a false positive on Saturday. But on Saturday, health officials said the second case -- a woman whose virus test was conducted by her doctor husband -- was a false positive.
The Independent

China foreign minister in Sri Lanka to discuss Belt and Road

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi was in Sri Lanka on Sunday seeking to advance Beijing s ambitious Belt and Road Initiative as the island nation tries to rescue itself from a foreign currency and debt crisis, partly due to infrastructure built with Chinese loans that don’t generate revenue.Wang arrived in Sri Lanka on Saturday from the Maldives on the last leg of a multi-city trip that also took him to Eritrea, Kenya and Comoros in Africa.In Sri Lanka, Wang was scheduled to meet President Gotabaya Rajapaksa and Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa Later, Wang and Prime Minister Rajapaksa were...
AFP

Vietnam truck jam as China tightens import rules for Covid

Thousands of trucks carrying fruit were stuck Friday at Vietnam's main freight border crossing with China after Beijing tightened rules on imported goods because of the pandemic. Lorries loaded with thousands of tonnes of dragonfruit, jackfruit, mango and other produce are languishing at the crossing in Vietnam's northern Lang Son province. Some of the drivers say they have been waiting for days or even months to cross. "I have been here for 40 days. My fruits are going to be rotten. I am so tired of this," said a driver who identified himself as Hai, while cooking a meal beside his truck full of jackfruit.
AFP

Covid tests ordered for 14 million in China's Tianjin

The northern Chinese city of Tianjin on Sunday advised its nearly 14 million people to stay home while it conducted mass Covid testing after a spate of recent cases, including two caused by the Omicron variant, state-controlled media reported. Tianjin emerged as a new area of concern after more than 20 Covid cases were reported there in the last few days, most of them imported from abroad, according to the National Health Commission. They include at least two cases of the Omicron variant, as well as 15 infections among elementary and middle school students, according to various state media reports. The city near the capital Beijing launched its mass testing early Sunday, advising residents to stay at or near home to be available for the community-level nucleic-acid screening.
AFP

How China is keeping to its strict 'zero Covid' strategy

The distressing case of a pregnant Chinese woman miscarrying after a strict lockdown delayed her access to medical treatment has reignited debate over the limits of China's zero-tolerance approach to Covid-19. Locked-down communities have complained of poor access to food, supplies and medical treatment.
kitco.com

Taiwan December exports growth slower than forecast, outlook positive

TAIPEI, Jan 7 (Reuters) - Taiwan's exports rose for an 18th straight month in December, though at a slightly lower rate than forecasts, boosted by continued strong tech demand and amid a global shortage of computer chips. Exports in December were the second highest monthly figure on record, rising 23.4%...
kitco.com

Global copper smelting steady in December, satellite data shows

LONDON, Jan 7 (Reuters) - Global copper smelting activity was steady in December as a slowdown in China was offset by gains elsewhere, including other parts of Asia and North America, data from satellite surveillance of copper plants showed on Friday. Reduced activity in the southwest of China dragged down...
kitco.com

Latam FX rises on weak U.S. payrolls, Chile's peso outperforms

Jan 7 (Reuters) - Most Latin American currencies rose on Friday as weak U.S. payrolls data undermined hawkish comments from the Federal Reserve, while Chile's peso outpaced its peers on strong copper exports data even as inflation surged. The Chilean peso rose 0.8%, hitting a one-month high as data showed...
The Conversation U.S.

The 'China shock' of trade in the 2000s reverberates in US politics and economics – and warns of the dangers for fossil fuel workers

In December 1978, the Chinese leader Deng Xiaoping introduced economic reforms that dramatically altered China’s economy by strengthening trade and cultural ties with the West. Beginning in the 1990s, these reforms set China on a trajectory to become what it is today: a nation with a dynamic and substantially market-driven economy that is also the world’s second-largest. U.S. residents have enjoyed lower-priced goods exported from China since then, but many communities that produced goods that competed with Chinese manufacturing exports suffered job losses and economic downturns. This negative effect on U.S. manufacturing jobs from Chinese exports is often called the “China Shock.”...
kitco.com

Tencent's WeChat mini program daily users in China hit 450 mln

GUANGZHOU, China, Jan 6 (Reuters) - China's dominant messaging app, Tencent Holdings' (0700.HK) Weixin, known as WeChat outside the country, said on Thursday that average daily active users for its mini programs hit 450 million in 2021. That represents a 13% increase from a year earlier, much slower than the...
kitco.com

Honda China JV announces 120,000 units-a-year EV factory

TOKYO, Jan 6 (Reuters) - Honda Motor Co (7267.T) and its Chinese joint venture partner Dongfeng Motor (0489.HK) said on Thursday they would build a new factory in Wuhan to exclusively manufacture electric vehicles (EVs) from 2024. The factory would have a production capacity of 120,000 vehicles a year, Honda...
kitco.com

Fed signals trigger world stocks, bonds sell-off

LONDON, Jan 6 (Reuters) - Stock markets were deep in the red and some key government bond yields climbed to their highest in years on Thursday after the Federal Reserve signalled the possibility of faster-than-expected U.S. rate hikes and stimulus withdrawal. Both Asia and Europe's bourses fell heavily after Wall...
kitco.com

NEO Battery Materials builds research centre in South Korea's Yonsei University

