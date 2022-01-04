Court activity on Jan. 3: Discover Bank vs Larry Baker

The Harris County Civil Court reported the following activity in the suit brought by Capital One Bank USA N.A. against Lekaylah L. Lee Daviss on Dec. 30: 'Original Petition (oca)'. Case number 1179625 was filed in the Harris County Civil Court on Dec. 30.
The Contra Costa Superior Court reported the following activity in the suit brought by Theodore Spelman against Pulte Homes of California, Inc. on Dec. 29: 'Response To Order To Show Cause Filed By Theodore Spelman'. Case number MSC21-01461 was filed in the Contra Costa Superior Court on July 16.
The 9th Judicial Circuit Court of Florida reported the following activities in the suit brought by Capital One Bank USA N.A. against Shakira Maldonado on Dec. 27. 'Notice Of Confidential Information Within Court Filing'. 'Affidavit Of Non Military Service'. 'Notice Of Designation Of Email Address'. 'General Standing Case Management Plan/Order'
The 9th Judicial Circuit Court of Florida reported the following activity in the suit brought by American Express National Bank American Express Bank FSB SBM against Mitropoulos Marcus Mitropoulos Aka on Dec. 28: 'Notice To Appear Scheduled||comments: Emailed To Attorney'. Case number 2021-SC-067141-O was filed in the 9th Judicial Circuit...
The 9th Judicial Circuit Court of Florida reported the following activities in the suit brought by Capital One Bank USA N.A. against Yeniety Jimenez Gonzalez on Dec. 27. 'Notice Of Confidential Information Within Court Filing||comments: Lock'. 'Affidavit Of Non Military Service'. 'Notice Of Designation Of Email Address'. 'General Standing Case...
The 9th Judicial Circuit Court of Florida reported the following activities in the suit brought by TD Bank USA N.A. against Cindy Aplanalp on Dec. 29. 'Notice Of Confidential Information Within Court Filing'. 'Statement Of Claim'. 'Civil Cover Sheet'. 'Case Initiated'. Case number 2021-SC-067564-O was filed in the 9th Judicial...
The 9th Judicial Circuit Court of Florida reported the following activities in the suit brought by Jpmorgan Chase Bank, N.A. against Kenneth Grogan on Dec. 29. 'Notice Of Confidential Information Within Court Filing'. 'Complaint'. 'Civil Cover Sheet'. 'Case Initiated'. Case number 2021-CC-017256-O was filed in the 9th Judicial Circuit Court...
The St. Louis 22nd Judicial Circuit Court reported the following activity in the suit brought by Bank of America against Jeanna Jackson on Dec. 27: 'Summons Issued-Associate'. Case number 2122-AC12276 was filed in the St. Louis 22nd Judicial Circuit Court on Dec. 23.
The Contra Costa Superior Court reported the following activity in the suit brought by Synchrony Bank against Sonia Guevara on Dec. 27: 'Clerk's Tickler On Consumer Credit Collections Case-Check For Filing Of Default Judgment Within 360 Days Of Filing Complaint'. Case number MSL20-06280 was filed in the Contra Costa Superior...
The 9th Judicial Circuit Court of Florida reported the following activity in the suit brought by BR Hunters Creek LLC against Doliana Clavijo, Farid Castro and Leonardo Castro on Dec. 30: 'Summons Issued 5 Day ||comments: Emailed Attorney'. Case number 2021-CC-017243-O was filed in the 9th Judicial Circuit Court of...
The 9th Judicial Circuit Court of Florida reported the following activity in the suit brought by TD Bank USA N.A. against Pedro Estrada on Dec. 30: 'Notice To Appear Scheduled||comments: Emailed Atty'. Case number 2021-SC-067571-O was filed in the 9th Judicial Circuit Court of Florida on Dec. 29.
The Harris County Civil Court reported the following activity in the suit brought by Pine Trace against Lisa Baptiste and Roseanna Batiste on Jan. 3: 'Cases Appealed From Lower Courts (oca)'. Case number 1179646 was filed in the Harris County Civil Court on Jan. 3.
The 9th Judicial Circuit Court of Florida reported the following activity in the suit brought by National Collegiate Student Loan Trust 2006 - 3 against Kenneth Navarro on Jan. 3: 'Hearing - Pre-trial Civil-Civil, Pretrial'. Case number 2021-SC-059791-O was filed in the 9th Judicial Circuit Court of Florida on Oct....
The Contra Costa Superior Court reported the following activity in the suit brought by Merchants Acceptance Corp. against Robertina Diaz on Dec. 27: 'Clerk's Tickler On Consumer Credit Collections Case-Check For Filing Of Default Judgment Within 360 Days Of Filing Complaint'. Case number MSL20-06211 was filed in the Contra Costa...
The 9th Judicial Circuit Court of Florida reported the following activity in the suit brought by Beacon Park Phase 3 Homeowners Association, Inc. against All Unknown Tenants / Owners, Secretary of Housing and Urban Development and Willie Arevalo on Dec. 29: 'Summons Issued Electronically As To||comments: Emailed Attorney'. Case number...
The 9th Judicial Circuit Court of Florida reported the following activities in the suit brought by Ez Homes2 LLC against Jean Carlo Garilus on Jan. 2. Case number 2022-CC-000025-O was filed in the 9th Judicial Circuit Court of Florida on Jan. 2.
The Harris County Civil Court reported the following activity in the suit brought by Harris County, Texas against Alejandro Reyes on Dec. 30: 'Original Petition Citation Issued'. Case number 1179615 was filed in the Harris County Civil Court on Dec. 29.
The 9th Judicial Circuit Court of Florida reported the following activities in the suit brought by Bank of America, N.A. against Paul Adrian Gagoomal on Jan. 3. 'Notice Of Confidential Information Within Court Filing'. 'Complaint'. 'Civil Cover Sheet'. 'Case Initiated'. Case number 2022-CC-000051-O was filed in the 9th Judicial Circuit...
The Contra Costa Superior Court reported the following activity in the suit brought by Imani Richardson against Lynette Gallon on Dec. 27: 'Affidavit Of Unsuccessful Service Re Notice Of Hearing, Req For Chro, Tro Filed'. Case number MSN21-2243 was filed in the Contra Costa Superior Court on Dec. 7.
The 9th Judicial Circuit Court of Florida reported the following activities in the suit brought by Midland Credit Management, Inc. against Donald Mullin on Jan. 3. 'Notice Of Confidential Information Within Court Filing'. 'Statement Of Claim'. 'Civil Cover Sheet'. 'Case Initiated'. Case number 2022-SC-000191-O was filed in the 9th Judicial...
