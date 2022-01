Miguel Mitchell was once committed to Vanderbilt before de-committing in early November. He held offers from West Virginia, Memphis, Wake Forest, Northwestern, and others heading into the December early signing period, but he opted not to sign until February. The decision paid off as offers from Florida, USC, Oregon, LSU, and Tennessee have rolled in over the last five days. With two official visits remaining, Mitchell will focus on the programs that will get those final two visits. He goes in-depth on his recruiting surge and more with Sports Illustrated.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 1 DAY AGO