ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Blackpool Victoria Hospital: Man in court over sex assault charges

BBC
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA healthcare worker accused of sexually assaulting seven women at a hospital has appeared in court. Hernando Puno, 51, indicated he would deny the nine alleged offences at Blackpool Victoria Hospital between November 2012 and March last year. He is accused of...

www.bbc.com

Comments / 0

Related
BBC

David Fuller: Killer who abused mortuary bodies will die in jail

A double murderer who sexually abused more than 100 female corpses will never be released from prison. David Fuller, 67, killed Wendy Knell and Caroline Pierce in two separate attacks in Tunbridge Wells in 1987. He also abused corpses, including children, in two Kent morgues over 12 years while working...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Police officer charged over ‘inappropriate relationships with multiple women while on duty’

A police constable accused of having inappropriate relationships with multiple women while on duty has been charged with three counts of misconduct in public office and two counts of computer misuse.Oliver Perry-Smith, 38, a Thames Valley Police (TVP) officer, was charged following an investigation by the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC.)He will appear at Reading Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday, 11 January.The IOPC said in a statement: “Following a referral from TVP in November 2019, we began an investigation which was completed in June 2021. “We referred a file of evidence to the Crown Prosecution Service, which has taken the decision to authorise a charge against the officer.”
PUBLIC SAFETY
wkdzradio.com

Hopkinsville Man Charged With Assaulting His Girlfriend

A Hopkinsville man was charged with assault after a report of a disturbance on Hope Street Thursday morning. Hopkinsville Police say they were called to the home for a disturbance and found 39-year-old Morris Roebuck who had outstanding warrants for contempt of court. During the investigation, it was reportedly found...
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
La Crosse Tribune

Man charged with assaulting girl in Walmart in Onalaska

A 30-year-old Onalaska man was charged Wednesday in La Crosse County Circuit Court after allegedly groping a young girl inside Walmart in Onalaska May 22. Josey M. Amann was charged with felony first-degree sexual assault of a girl under 13 and misdemeanor resisting an officer. According to the criminal complaint,...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sex#Bbc Co Uk#Offences#Nhs#Preston Crown Court#Bbc North West
The Independent

‘Distressing’ CCTV of man run over four times is shown at Old Bailey murder trial

Jurors in a murder trial have been shown a “distressing” video of a driver of a car repeatedly and “deliberately” running over the victim.The footage played in the Old Bailey on Wednesday (5 January) shows a BMW X6 being driven four times over John Avers, 47, in a supermarket car park.Jurors were told that Mr Avers suffered “catastrophic” injuries when he was held down before being run over in Dagenham, Essex.Bobby Ternent, 32, and his father Gary Ternent, 59, are accused of murdering Mr Avers shortly before midnight on 13 September 2020.Before playing the footage, jurors were warned that the...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Man appears in court charged with murders of mother and three children

A man has appeared in court charged with the murder of a mother, her two children and a friend at a sleepover last year. Damien Bendall, 31, allegedly raped and murdered 11-year-old Lacey Bennett. He is also accused of killing her 13-year-old brother, John Paul, their mother, Terri Harris, 35, and Lacey’s friend Connie Gent, 11. The children were reportedly having a sleepover on the night of the attack, thought to be on 19 September last year. Connie and Lacey had set up a sweet stall to raise money for charity just hours before they were killed. The bodies of...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Hakeem Hussain: Trial date set for mum accused of killing son

A mother accused of killing her seven-year-old son by not managing his asthma is due to go on trial in March. Hakeem Hussain was found dead by paramedics at a house on Cook Street, Birmingham, on 26 November 2017. Laura Heath, 39, pleaded not guilty to gross negligence manslaughter and...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Brandon death: Murder trial discontinued before start

A murder trial due to take place after the death of a woman found in a pond in a country park has been discontinued. Andrius Vengalis, 46, of Bury Road in Brandon, Suffolk, was charged with the murder of Egle Vengaliene, 35, also of Bury Road. Her body was discovered at Brandon Country Park on 9 April.
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
BBC
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Instagram
BBC

Thames Valley Police officer charged over alleged relationships

A police officer has been charged with misconduct in public office after being accused of inappropriate relationships with "multiple women". PC Oliver Perry-Smith, of Thames Valley Police and based in west Berkshire, was charged after an inquiry by the Independent Office for Police Conduct. The 38-year-old is accused of three...
PUBLIC SAFETY
WDEL 1150AM

Hartly man charged with string of assaults on women

A Hartly man is behind bars for his alleged role in a string of assaults on women over a roughly 3-month span. Jeremiah Sandquist broke into a neighbor's house, choking her and threatening her with a knife, after she ordered him off her property back on September 21st, Delaware State Police said.
HARTLY, DE
BBC

Man charged over homophobic attack in Birmingham

A man has been charged over a homophobic attack after a wine bottle was thrown at the head of another man. John-Paul Kesseler was walking home hand-in-hand with a man in Birmingham's Gay Village when he was attacked in the early hours of 10 October. Both were then also struck...
SOCIETY
Sullivan Independent News

Sullivan Man Charged With Assaulting Landlord

A 49-year-old Sullivan man has been charged with assaulting his 61-year-old landlord following an incident on Wildwood Terrace, Tuesday, December 14. According to Franklin County Sheriff Steve Pelton, deputies were called to an assault no longer in progress at a home off Wildwood Terrace, just outside of Sullivan. Deputies arrived...
SULLIVAN, MO
Newswatch 16

Man facing assault charges in Wayne County

WAYNE COUNTY, Pa. — A man serving prison time for sexually assaulting children in Lackawanna County now faces similar charges in Wayne County. Police say Anthony Show had indecent contact with a girl three years ago at a home near Hamlin. The girl was ten years old at the...
WAYNE COUNTY, PA
Shropshire Star

Telford man charged with three assaults

A 41-year-old man from Telford has been charged with assault. West Mercia Police have confirmed that Ryan Adleigh, of St James Crescent, Stirchley, has been charged with three counts of assault by beating. Adleigh is due to appear at Telford Magistrates Court on Tuesday, February 1.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Man in court on murder charge over Co Down stab death

A man has faced court charged over a fatal stabbing in Co Down.Barry Donnelly, 36, of Church Street, Downpatrick, appeared by videolink at Newtownards Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday charged with murder.He is also charged with possessing offensive weapons, described in court as two large kitchen knives.Aidan Mann, a 28-year-old tattoo artist, was attacked on Church Street in Downpatrick on Monday.He was given treatment by paramedics but died at the scene.A PSNI detective inspector told the court she can connect the defendant to the charges.Donnelly spoke only to confirm he understood the charges.A defence solicitor made no application for bail and told the court her client had made admissions in interviews and expressed remorse.Donnelly was remanded in custody. Read More Thundersnow forecast as Met Office warns homes could lose power suppliesCES ‘risks becoming non-event’ because of reduced attendance amid Covid concernsNew Covid restrictions may come too late to have impact, says expert
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Dwayne Forrester: Man charged with murder over 2018 stabbing

A man has been charged with murdering a 21-year-old stabbed to death in 2018. Dwayne Forrester was found injured in Little Garth, Pitsea, Basildon, Essex at about 20:45 BST on 7 July 2018. Hayden Line, 24, of Esmond Close, Rainham was charged with murder during an appearance at Southend Magistrates'...
PUBLIC SAFETY
whopam.com

Man charged with assault in Witty Lane stabbing incident

A Hopkinsville man has been charged with assault after he allegedly stabbed a male victim on Christmas Day. According to the Christian County Sheriff’s Department report, deputies responded to a location on Witty Lane in reference to a stabbing, where contact was made with victim, witness and suspect. The victim—Eric Orzco—was able to tell law enforcement that he was reportedly stabbed by 42-year-old Benito Bautista multiple times in the side near his stomach. Orzco was taken to Jennie Stuart Medical Center for treatment.
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
BBC

Bolton stabbings: Man charged with murder after street attack

A man has been charged with murdering a man in a knife attack in a street. Tyrone Williamson, 25, died in hospital after the stabbing in Battenberg Road, Bolton, on 11 December. Two hours later a 41-year-old man was attacked on nearby Lincoln Road taken to hospital with serious injuries,...
PUBLIC SAFETY

Comments / 0

Community Policy