Blackpool Victoria Hospital: Man in court over sex assault charges

A man has faced court charged over a fatal stabbing in Co Down.Barry Donnelly, 36, of Church Street, Downpatrick, appeared by videolink at Newtownards Magistrates' Court on Wednesday charged with murder.He is also charged with possessing offensive weapons, described in court as two large kitchen knives.Aidan Mann, a 28-year-old tattoo artist, was attacked on Church Street in Downpatrick on Monday.He was given treatment by paramedics but died at the scene.A PSNI detective inspector told the court she can connect the defendant to the charges.Donnelly spoke only to confirm he understood the charges.A defence solicitor made no application for bail and told the court her client had made admissions in interviews and expressed remorse.Donnelly was remanded in custody.

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 4 DAYS AGO