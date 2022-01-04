ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Witness appeal in Blackpool pensioner murder probe

BBC
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDetectives investigating the murder of a man have renewed an appeal for witnesses to come forward. Malcolm Frary, 76, was found at an address in Eccleston Road in Blackpool at 16:35 GMT on New Year's Day. Two men, aged...

www.bbc.com

The Independent

Police officer sacked for racial slur found during murder photos investigation

A police officer has been sacked after an investigation into photos taken of two murdered sisters found that he had used a racial slur in a text. PC Harry Chandler, who was an officer in the Metropolitan Police, used the racially offensive word “p***” in a WhatsApp message to another police officer. He was discussing which area of London to rent a flat in, the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) said. The slur was revealed during an investigation into photographs taken of Bibaa Henry and Nicole Smallman in Wembley in 2020. Two Metropolitan Police officers, Jamie Lewis and Deniz...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

David Fuller: Killer who abused mortuary bodies will die in jail

A double murderer who sexually abused more than 100 female corpses will never be released from prison. David Fuller, 67, killed Wendy Knell and Caroline Pierce in two separate attacks in Tunbridge Wells in 1987. He also abused corpses, including children, in two Kent morgues over 12 years while working...
PUBLIC SAFETY
#Murder#Blackpool#Pensioner#Bbc North West
The Independent

‘Distressing’ CCTV of man run over four times is shown at Old Bailey murder trial

Jurors in a murder trial have been shown a “distressing” video of a driver of a car repeatedly and “deliberately” running over the victim.The footage played in the Old Bailey on Wednesday (5 January) shows a BMW X6 being driven four times over John Avers, 47, in a supermarket car park.Jurors were told that Mr Avers suffered “catastrophic” injuries when he was held down before being run over in Dagenham, Essex.Bobby Ternent, 32, and his father Gary Ternent, 59, are accused of murdering Mr Avers shortly before midnight on 13 September 2020.Before playing the footage, jurors were warned that the...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Bolton mum fatally drugged daughters over care fears

A mother who fatally drugged her two daughters before killing herself feared they would be put into care if she left them behind, an inquest heard. Tiffany Stevens, 27, gave lethal substances to 18-month-old Darcey Stevens and three-year-old Casey-Lea Taylor at their home in 2019. Bolton Coroner's Court heard she...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Cannock murder arrest after woman found stabbed

A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder following the death of a woman who was repeatedly stabbed. Lucy Clews died at a property in Cannock, Staffordshire, in the early hours of 29 December. She was found by police officers who were sent due to concerns about her welfare.
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Sarah West: New appeal over woman missing for eight months

Police and the family of a woman who went missing last year have renewed their appeal for help to find her. Sarah West, 46, from Scarborough, North Yorkshire, was last seen walking on the A165, near Cayton Bay, at about 07:30 BST on Sunday 25 April 2021. Police said everyone...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Man found murdered in Dorset named by police

A man found murdered in Dorset has been named as Edward Reeve.The seriously injured body of Mr Reeve, 35, was found by police in Christchurch on Tuesday, leading to the launch of a murder investigation.On Friday Dorset Police said a 16-year-old was assisting detectives with their inquiries.Police are still asking anyone who was in the Heath Road area of Christchurch between Saturday and Tuesday, and saw “any suspicious activity or anything out of the ordinary”, to contact them.Detectives are also asking any residents in the Heath Road vicinity with home CCTV systems or dashcam footage from vehicles that were in...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Family tribute to Birmingham woman found dead in her home

The family of a 57-year-old woman who was found dead in her home have said they are "shocked and truly devastated". A 56-year-old man, thought to be known to the woman, was arrested on suspicion of murdering Finola Moore from the Perry Barr area of Birmingham. Her body was discovered...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Anthony Lavender death: Tributes paid to man in murder probe

A family has paid tribute to their "beloved uncle and brother" on what would have been his 80th birthday after he died at a house in Liverpool. Anthony Lavender, 79, suffered a head injury at a property in Woodhall Road, Old Swan, on 29 December and died at the scene.
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Brandon death: Murder trial discontinued before start

A murder trial due to take place after the death of a woman found in a pond in a country park has been discontinued. Andrius Vengalis, 46, of Bury Road in Brandon, Suffolk, was charged with the murder of Egle Vengaliene, 35, also of Bury Road. Her body was discovered at Brandon Country Park on 9 April.
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Murder probe after woman found dead near Luston

A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder after a woman was found dead at a property in Herefordshire. The 78-year-old's body was discovered by officers who were initially investigating reports a car had hit a lamppost on Eye Lane, Moreton Eye, at about 08:00 GMT on Thursday. Inquiries...
TRAFFIC ACCIDENTS
The Independent

Renewed appeal for information on second anniversary of Glenn Quinn murder

Detectives are making a renewed appeal for information on the second anniversary of the murder of Glenn Quinn.Mr Quinn was found murdered at his home in Ashleigh Park in Carrickfergus, Co Antrim on the evening of Saturday January 4 2020.It is believed he was attacked by a gang of men at his home address sometime between Thursday January 2 and Friday January 3.Detective Chief Inspector Neil McGuinness said: “Glenn sustained a violent and brutal attack in his own home, a place where he should have felt safe.“The unprovoked assault left a defenceless man with serious injuries, including multiple fractures to...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Appeal for witnesses after 25 lambs stolen in Devon

Twenty five lambs have been stolen from a farm in north Devon, say police. The female Mule breed lambs, marked with black paint on the right hand side in front of the rear leg, were snatched close to the A30 at Sourton, Okehampton.
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Beaconsfield: Man has chunk of nose bitten off at service station

A "chunk" of a man's nose has been bitten off in an attack at a service station. The 20-year-old was outside the entrance to Beaconsfield Services on the M40 when the incident happened at about 04:30 GMT on 19 December. A man, aged 20, from Beaconsfield, Buckinghamshire, has been arrested...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Dwayne Forrester: Man charged with murder over 2018 stabbing

A man has been charged with murdering a 21-year-old stabbed to death in 2018. Dwayne Forrester was found injured in Little Garth, Pitsea, Basildon, Essex at about 20:45 BST on 7 July 2018. Hayden Line, 24, of Esmond Close, Rainham was charged with murder during an appearance at Southend Magistrates'...
PUBLIC SAFETY

