Pasadena, CA

JRW Realty Closes on Sherwin-Williams Distribution Center in Effingham, IL

Business Wire
 5 days ago

PASADENA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--JRW Realty is pleased to announce that it has closed on the transaction of a 1,283,360-square-foot single-tenant distribution center in Effingham, Illinois. The property is tenanted by Sherwin-Williams, a national investment-grade corporation that manufactures and distributes building materials such as paints and coatings to professional and retail customers across...

www.businesswire.com

