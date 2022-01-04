Saw Mill Trail To Be Temporarily Closed This Week During High Tide

The Christian County Road Department intends to close a portion of Old Edwards Mill Road Starting next week. According to a news release, Old Edwards Mill will be closed between the addresses of 5100 and 5175 to allow for construction of a box culvert. The closure will start January 3 and last for approximately three to four weeks.
Iconic downtown restaurant Poogan’s Porch has closed its doors…temporarily. The culinary establishment, which opened in 1976, is suspending service as its 19th century home undergoes “improvements and restorations.” The building Poogan’s Porch calls home was first erected in 1891. According to social media posts from...
