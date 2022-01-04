ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wall Street Set for Positive Open, Data Eyed

US stocks were set for a higher open Tuesday as traders looked ahead to the release of readings on the US manufacturing sector and labor market. The Dow Jones Industrial Average futures rose 146 points or 0.4%, S&P 500 futures gained 16 points or 0.3%, and Nasdaq futures increased 30 points...

Wall Street Breakfast: The Week Ahead

Listen on the go! A daily podcast of Wall Street Breakfast will be available by 8:00 a.m. on Seeking Alpha, iTunes, Stitcher and Spotify. Investors head back for the second trading week of the year with some indications that the valuation reset away from high-growth, high-PE stocks could continue. The first two really big investor conferences of the year are also on the schedule with the ICR Conference in the retail sector and the JPMorgan Healthcare Conference expected to lead to a flurry of guidance and business updates. On the economic calendar, updates on wholesale inventories, consumer prices and producer prices are the headliners. Meanwhile, Albertsons (NYSE:ACI) and Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) head into the earnings confessional with reports that could rattle their respective sectors. At the end of the week, the Q4 earnings season kicks off in earnest with a wave of highly-anticipated reports from big banks.
Stocks mostly fall after US hiring disappoints

Stocks mostly fell Friday on both sides of the Atlantic after data showed that the US economy added far fewer jobs than expected last month and eurozone inflation hit a record high. London's FTSE 100 index bucked the trend, ending the day 0.5 percent higher, but Paris and Frankfurt slid. On Wall Street, the Dow treaded water, but both the S&P 500 and Nasdaq declined to conclude a down week for US stocks. Asia faced a mixed trading session after another round of losses on Wall Street on Thursday as investors continued to mull signals by the US Federal Reserve that it was ready to tighten monetary policy more quickly to combat spiking inflation.
Whiplashed Wall Street struggles with mixed payrolls data

BOSTON (Reuters) -U.S. stocks and Treasury yields were mixed on Friday as investors digested payroll data and its potential impact on Federal Reserve policy in the final session of an already roller-coaster first trading week of the year. U.S. employment rose by a less-than-expected 199,000 jobs last month as the...
Stocks, Cryptocurrencies Fall to Start 2022

Markets experienced a rough first week to 2022 with the S&P 500 losing 2.49% and cryptocurrencies falling across the board. The Santa Claus rally continued for the first two trading days of the new year but it was all downhill after that. Investors took in new data from the Federal...
Canada Stocks Up For The Day, Down Over the Week; CIBC's Avery Shenfeld Asks, Should Equity Investors Fear the Fed?

Canada's main stock market, the Toronto Stock Exchange, closed out the first trading week of the year here with modest gains of a dozen points on Friday, although it was near 150 points above session lows hit this morning as tech stocks continued to weigh and commodities traded mixed. It was a losing week overall as traders returning from holiday breaks were immediately confronted with the task of trying to position their portfolios for the year ahead, with both the Bank of Canada and the US Fed expected to soon start lifting interest rates, even as the shadow of the pandemic continues to hover over everyone.
Wall Street expects up to 40% increase in bonuses

U.S. investment bankers are expected to earn larger bonuses at Wall Street firms such as Goldman Sachs Group Inc. , Bank of America Corp. , Morgan Stanley , JPMorgan Chase & Co. , Citigroup Inc. and Wells Fargo & Co. , according to a report Friday by efinancialcareers.com. One JPMorgan Chase executive told the publication that the bank's revenues on some business lines are up 60% to 80%, so most bankers expect a bonus increase of 30% to 40%. Bloomberg and the Financial Times have reported recently that bonuses at Goldman Sachs and JPMorgan could be up in the neighborhood of 40% to 50%. The big Wall Street banks typically announce internal bonuses along with their fourth-quarter results, which are due out in the next two weeks. Shares of Goldman Sachs are up 46.5% in the past 12 months, while JPMorgan Chase shares have risen by 31.7%. The two stocks are components of the Dow Jones Industrial Average, which has gained 19.2% in the past 12 months.
U.S. stocks end lower Thursday, with tech rout putting Nasdaq Composite on pace for a 3.6% weekly drop

Stocks closed lower Thursday, putting the technology-heavy Nasdaq Composite Index on pace for a 3.6% weekly decline, as Treasury yields climbed and expectations for a more aggressive pace of normalization of monetary policy from the Federal Reserve weighed on Wall Street. The Dow Jones Industrial Average ended lower for a second straight day, shedding about 170 points, or 0.5%, to finish near 36,236. The S&P 500 index shed about 0.1%, while tech-led selling continuing. The Nasdaq Composite ended 0.1% lower, a day after booking its worst one-day percentage drop since Feb. 25. St. Louis Fed President James Bullard on Thursday said the Fed could start to raise its benchmark interest rate as soon as March. The yield on the 10-year Treasury note was at 1.733%, its highest yield since March 31, according to Dow Jones Market Data.
Amazon.com Inc. stock falls Thursday, underperforms market

Shares of Amazon.com Inc. (AMZN) shed 0.67% to $3,265.08 Thursday, on what proved to be an all-around dismal trading session for the stock market, with the S&P 500 Index (SPX) falling 0.10% to 4,696.05 and Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) falling 0.47% to 36,236.47. This was the stock's third consecutive day of losses. Amazon.com Inc. closed $508.00 short of its 52-week high ($3,773.08), which the company reached on July 13th.
