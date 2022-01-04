ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Industry

Norway to defend Arctic drilling in European Human Rights court

By Scarlett Evans
iHeart (audio)
 4 days ago

Norwegian environmentalists have taken their government to court over the drilling decision they claim is a breach of their human rights.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3bOPtH_0dczJNrV00

The European Court of Human Rights (ECtHR) has given the Norwegian Government until April to respond to accusations from environmental groups that new oil and gas drilling in the Arctic breaches fundamental freedoms.

The case was first brought to the European court in June 2021 after activists faced repeated defeats in Norwegian courts.

Environmental groups have been pushing back against the government’s decision to open up parts of the Barents Sea to oil exploration, which they say breaches their – and future generations’ – rights.

While the groups were initially unsuccessful, a series of legal wins for environmentalists – such as a Dutch court ruling for Shell to reduce its emissions – has fueled hopes that significant change may be seen in Norway.

According to the ECtHR’s ruling, the Norwegian Government has until 13 April to provide a written statement on the benefits of the project.

“The Court’s request to the Norwegian Government is a significant development, as just one out of 10 cases reach this point,” said Cathrine Hambro, the lawyer representing the activists, in a statement. “A judgment from ECtHR would be important not just for Norway, but also for the pan-European application of the European Convention on Human Rights in climate cases.”

Data, insights and analysis delivered to you View all newsletters By the Offshore Technology team Sign up to our newsletters

Norway is currently the biggest oil producer in western Europe, with around 67 production fields in the North Sea. The majority of its assets are located in the North and Norwegian seas, but the government announced it had decided to expand into the Barents Sea in 2016, with 70 new blocks offered to oil majors by 2021 – an announcement that was met with ire by Greenpeace Norway.

“Yesterday it became clear that Norway will not reach its climate obligations,” said Frode Pleym, head of Greenpeace Norway, following the announcement. “Today the government offers oil companies massive new exploration. Are there any adults at home?”

A total of six activists and two environmental groups have now taken their complaints against the Barents Sea drilling to the ECtHR.

A government spokesperson said that it maintains that no human rights have been violated.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Poland recalls ambassador to Prague over coal mine comments

Poland is recalling its new ambassador to Prague after he criticized the country’s approach to a dispute with the Czech Republic over a state-run coal mine.Polish government spokesman Piotr Mueller wrote on Twitter late Thursday that the ambassador's remarks were “extremely irresponsible” and that the process was underway for the diplomat's recall. He said every diplomat should protect Poland's interests. In an interview released Thursday by German broadcaster Deutsche Welle Ambassador Miroslaw Jasinski said Poland had showed a “lack of empathy, a lack of understanding and a lack of will to open a dialogue” with the Czech Republic....
INDUSTRY
The Guardian

Russian court orders closure of another human rights group

A Russian court has ordered the closure of the Memorial Human Rights Centre (MHRC), a day after the supreme court revoked the legal status of its sister organisation, Memorial International. Moscow city court authorised the dissolution of the group – one of Russia’s most venerated human rights institutions – for...
POLITICS
globalvoices.org

Where is Qatari human rights defender Noof Al-Maadeed?

This post was written by Khalid Ibrahim, executive director of the Gulf Center for Human Rights (GCHR), an independent, non-profit organisation that promotes freedom of expression, association, and peaceful assembly in the MENA region. Noof Al-Maadeed, is a 23-year-old Qatari woman, full of ambition and high hopes. When she faced...
ADVOCACY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Arctic#Norwegian#The Norwegian Government#Dutch#Shell#Ecthr#Pan European#Greenpeace Norway
UPI News

Moscow court dissolves Memorial Human Rights Center

Dec. 29 (UPI) -- A Moscow court has ordered the dissolution of the Memorial Human Rights Center for the "justification of extremism and terrorism" one day after its Supreme Court revoked the legal status of its partner organization. The center, along with Memorial International, had long been two of Russia's...
POLITICS
PBS NewsHour

Russian court shuts down a second human rights group in two days

MOSCOW (AP) — A court in Moscow on Wednesday granted a request to shut down another prominent human rights organization amid a sweeping crackdown on Russian rights groups, independent media and opposition supporters. The Moscow City Court’s decision to shut down the Memorial Human Rights Center came a day...
POLITICS
The Independent

Russia cutting underwater cables could be an act of war, says UK defence chief

The head of the UK’s armed forces has warned that Russian submarine activity is threatening underwater cables that are crucial to communication systems around the world.Admiral Sir Tony Radakin said undersea cables that transmit internet data are “the world’s real information system”, and added that any attempt to damage them could be considered an “act of war”.Speaking to The Times in his first interview since assuming the role, Sir Tony – a former head of the Royal Navy – said there had been a “phenomenal increase in Russian submarine and underwater activity” over the past 20 years.Russia has grown the...
MILITARY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Human Rights
Country
Norway
NewsBreak
Economy
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Industry
The Independent

Government invites oil companies to help write rulebook on whether new fossil fuel drilling is green

Oil and gas companies have been invited by the government to help write the rules on whether new drilling complies with the UK’s climate obligations, just months after Boris Johnson urged countries to stop extracting fossil fuels at Cop26.A consultation quietly launched a few days before Christmas and after MPs went back to their constituencies signalled that ministers will green-light new oil extraction – despite scientists saying such exploration is not compatible with reaching net zero by 2050.The document, which is described as being “predominantly” for the oil and gas industries, provides the “opportunity to input on the design” of...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Reuters

Russia reacts furiously to Blinken jibe over troops in Kazakhstan

MOSCOW, Jan 8 (Reuters) - Russia responded angrily on Saturday to a comment by U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken that Kazakhstan might have a hard time getting rid of Russian troops, saying he should reflect instead on U.S. military meddling around the world. Blinken on Friday challenged Russia's justification...
POLITICS
AFP

More than 100,000 march in France against Covid vaccine requirements

More than 100,000 people across France protested Saturday over what they say are government plans to further restrict the rights of the unvaccinated, days after French President Emmanuel Macron vowed to "piss off" those refusing the jab. Macron said Friday that he fully stands by controversial remarks he made on Tuesday, when he vowed to "piss off" people not vaccinated against Covid-19 until they accept shots.
PROTESTS
Washington Post

Kazakhstan reminds Putin what he really needs to fear

Evgeny Finkel is an associate professor of International Affairs at Johns Hopkins University. Janetta Azarieva is a researcher at the Hebrew University of Jerusalem. Yitzhak Brudny is the Jay and Leonie Darwin chair in Russian studies at the Hebrew University of Jerusalem. Opinions to start the day, in your inbox....
POLITICS
The Independent

Travel testing: What are the new rules after latest government update?

Test requirements have been eased for fully vaccinated arrivals to the UK – reverting to the situation that prevailed for five weeks in late 2021.The removal of the pre-departure test requirement reduces cost and complexity for international arrivals, and has increased confidence among prospective travellers.For double-jabbed travellers the post-arrival test remains in place, but a cheap and fast lateral flow device can be used – with no requirement to self-isolate until a negative result is received.Travellers who are currently self-isolating must continue in quarantine until they get a negative result.Testing and self-isolation rules for unvaccinated travellers have not changed.On top...
TRAVEL
CNBC

Cyprus reportedly discovers a Covid variant that combines omicron and delta

A researcher in Cyprus has discovered a strain of the coronavirus that combines the delta and omicron variant, Bloomberg News reported Saturday. Leondios Kostrikis, professor of biological sciences at the University of Cyprus, called the strain "deltacron." It's still too early to tell whether there are more cases of the...
PUBLIC HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy