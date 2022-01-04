ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cancer

The emerging roles of exosomal long non-coding RNAs in bladder cancer

By DocWire News Featured Reading
docwirenews.com
 5 days ago

J Cell Mol Med. 2022 Jan 3. doi: 10.1111/jcmm.17152. Online ahead of print. Extracellular vesicles (EVs), especially exosomes, have been reported to play essential roles as extracellular messengers by transporting goods in various diseases, while their potential roles in bladder cancer (BC) still remain...

www.docwirenews.com

Comments / 0

Related
docwirenews.com

Linc00662 plays an oncogenic role in bladder cancer by sponging miR-199a-5p

Am J Transl Res. 2021 Nov 15;13(11):12673-12683. eCollection 2021. OBJECTIVE: To investigate the specific roles of linc00662 and miR-199a-5p in bladder cancer (BC). METHODS: A total of 104 cases of BC tissues and 52 cases of normal para-cancerous tissues were included to detect the expression of linc00662 and miR-199-5p by real-time quantitative PCR. The expression of linc00662 and miR-199a-5p in BC cells T24 was regulated to observe the changes in apoptosis, proliferation, adhesion, invasion, and migration. The nude mice bearing a BC cell transplanted xenograft was constructed, and the expression of linc00662 in rats was regulated. Tumor size and quality were observed within 24 days. The relationship between linc00662 and patients’ survival was observed. The targeting relationship between linc00662 and miR-199a-5p was verified by dual luciferase reporter gene assay.
CANCER
Genetic Engineering News

Researchers Expose TET Enzymes’ Role in Cancer and Genomic Stability

B-cell lymphoma is a type of non-Hodgkin lymphoma that originates in B cells. It is the most common type of lymphoma and about 85% of all lymphomas in the United States is B cell. Depending on the type and stage of the lymphoma, treatment options include chemotherapy, radiation therapy, targeted drug therapy, immunotherapy, and more. Now, scientists at the La Jolla Institute for Immunology (LJI) have uncovered how the loss of TET enzymes can lead to B-cell lymphoma.
CANCER
docwirenews.com

A place of robot-assisted cystectomy in treatment of muscle-invasive bladder cancer

Urologiia. 2021 Dec;(6):141-144. Bladder cancer occupies one of the leading positions in morbidity in the world and constitutes a serious problem for healthcare system. The muscle-invasive bladder cancer is the most aggressive and more difficult to treat with drug therapy. Radical cystectomy is the standard treatment for muscle-invasive bladder cancer, with the most commonly used open approach. Currently, there is an active introduction of minimally invasive procedures, which is due to their advantages in perioperative care. Laparoscopic procedures have been broadly adopted for the oncourological practice, but the real breakthrough in the field of minimally invasive surgery has occurred after implementing of robotic-assisted interventions. It should be noted that the extensive radical procedures are associated with significant intra- and postoperative complications, which directly affects the patients condition and quality of life postoperatively. In this regard, robotic-assisted radical cystectomy appears to be a promising treatment method for muscle-invasive bladder cancer. The aim of this review is to collect and analyze current information on the results of robotic-assisted radical cystectomy, with particular attention to the comparison with open and laparoscopic techniques for different surgical and oncological outcomes.
CANCER
docwirenews.com

Efficacy and safety of transurethral resection of bladder tumor for superficial bladder cancer

Am J Transl Res. 2021 Nov 15;13(11):12860-12867. eCollection 2021. The purpose of this study was to explore the efficacy and safety of transurethral resection of bladder tumor (TURBT) in the treatment of superficial bladder cancer (SBC). In this retrospective study, we included 103 patients with SBC who were admitted to the Hebei Yanda Hospital from March 2015 to May 2019. Among them, 53 patients were treated by TURBT and assigned to the research group. The rest, 50 patients, were treated by partial cystectomy (PC) and were included in the control group. The two groups were compared in terms of curative efficacy, complications, operation-related indexes, 2-year recurrence and survival, quality of life, and serum tumor markers. The operation-related indexes mainly included intraoperative blood loss, the time of operation, bladder flushing, catheter indwelling, and hospitalization. The quality of life of patients was assessed by the 36-Item Short-Form Health Survey (SF-36). The data revealed that compared with the control group, the overall response rate and the scores of various dimensions of the SF-36 were significantly higher in the research group. The complication rate, surgical indicators, and 2-year recurrence were significantly lower in the research group, with a better survival. Serum levels of tumor marker cancer antigen 125 (CA125), carcinoembryonic antigen (CEA), and neuron specific enolase (NSE) in the research group were significantly lower than those in the control group after treatment. TURBT is effective and safe in the treatment of patients with SBC.
CANCER
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bladder Cancer#Long Non Coding Rna#Coding#Extracellular#Exosomal Lncrnas#Pmid
docwirenews.com

Long non-coding RNA ACTA2-AS1 inhibits the cisplatin resistance of non-small cell lung cancer cells through inhibiting autophagy by suppressing TSC2

Cell Cycle. 2022 Jan 5:1-11. doi: 10.1080/15384101.2021.2020433. Online ahead of print. Long non-coding RNA (lncRNA) ACTA2-AS1 has been reported to play an important role in the progression of multiple human malignancies. The article aims to explore the role of ACTA2-AS1 on the cisplatin resistance of non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC). RT-qPCR was performed to investigate the expression of ACTA2-AS1 in cisplatin-resistant NSCLC cell lines. Western blot was used to investigate the effects of ACTA2-AS1 on autophagy-related protein expression. RIP assay and RNA pull down were used to analyze the combination of ACTA2-AS1 and enhancer of zeste homolog 2 (EZH2), and CHIP was used to analyze the combination of tuberous sclerosis complex-2 (TSC2) gene promoter and Lys-27 of histone H3 (H3K27me3). In this study, ACTA2-AS1 was downregulated in cisplatin-resistant NSCLC cell lines. ACTA2-AS1 negatively regulated the cell viability and positively regulated the cell apoptosis of cisplatin-resistant NSCLC cell lines. Furthermore, our results demonstrated that ACTA2-AS1 promoted cisplatin-resistant NSCLC cells apoptosis through inhibiting autophagy. The regulation of ACTA2-AS1 to the cisplatin-resistant NSCLC cell autophagy was reversed by TSC2 increasing. Importantly, our results displayed that ACTA2-AS1 bound with EZH2, and TSC2 gene promoter combined with H3k27me3. The inhibition of ACTA2-AS1 to TSC2 expression was recused by EZH2 silencing. In conclusion, ACTA2-AS1 inhibited the cisplatin resistances of NSCLC cell lines through suppressing TSC2 expressing by recruiting EZH2 to TSC2 gene promoter.
CANCER
docwirenews.com

miR-200a-3p facilitates bladder cancer cell proliferation by targeting the A20 gene

BACKGROUND: MicroRNAs (miRs) are endogenous, single-stranded, noncoding RNAs that are involved in various physiological processes, and the development and the progression of various types of cancer. Specifically, the role of miR-200a-3p has been implicated in various types of cancer in contributing to a diverse array of cancer types has been previously reported. The present study aimed to investigate the expression levels of miR-200a-3p in human bladder cancer, as well as its potential role in disease pathogenesis.
CANCER
docwirenews.com

The Long and the Short of it: the Role of Short-course Radiotherapy in the Neoadjuvant Management of Rectal Cancer

Clin Oncol (R Coll Radiol). 2021 Dec 23:S0936-6555(21)00464-7. doi: 10.1016/j.clon.2021.12.004. Online ahead of print. Total mesorectal excision is the cornerstone of treatment for rectal cancer. Multiple randomised trials have shown a reduction in local recurrence rates with the addition of preoperative radiotherapy, either as a 1-week hypofractionated short-course (SCRT) or a conventionally fractionated long-course (LCRT) schedule with concurrent chemotherapy. There is also increasing interest in the addition of neoadjuvant chemotherapy to radiotherapy with the aim of improving disease-free survival. The relative use of SCRT and LCRT varies considerably across the world. This is reflected in, and is probably driven in part by, disparity between international guideline recommendations. In addition, different approaches to treatment may exist both between and within countries, with variation related to patient, disease and treatment centre and financial factors. In this review, we will specifically focus on the use of SCRT for the treatment of rectal cancer. We will discuss the literature base and current guidelines, highlighting the challenges and controversies in clinical application of this evidence. We will also discuss potential future applications of SCRT, including its role in optimisation and intensification of treatment for rectal cancer.
CANCER
docwirenews.com

Impact of Androgen Suppression Therapy on the Risk and Prognosis of Bladder Cancer: A Systematic Review and Meta-Analysis

Front Oncol. 2021 Dec 14;11:784627. doi: 10.3389/fonc.2021.784627. eCollection 2021. PURPOSE: The purpose of this study was to summarize the existing evidence and develop a comprehensive systematic review of the impact of androgen suppression therapy (AST) on the incidence or clinical outcomes of bladder cancer. METHODS: We systematically searched the PubMed...
CANCER
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Diseases & Treatments
NewsBreak
Cancer
docwirenews.com

Alteration in glycolytic/cholesterogenic gene expression is associated with bladder cancer prognosis and immune cell infiltration

BMC Cancer. 2022 Jan 3;22(1):2. doi: 10.1186/s12885-021-09064-0. BACKGROUND: Oncogenic metabolic reprogramming contributes to tumor growth and immune evasion. The intertumoral metabolic heterogeneity and interaction of distinct metabolic pathways may determine patient outcomes. In this study, we aim to determine the clinical and immunological significance of metabolic subtypes according to the expression levels of genes related to glycolysis and cholesterol-synthesis in bladder cancer (BCa).
CANCER
docwirenews.com

Nuclear Factor IA Is Down-regulated in Muscle-invasive and High-grade Bladder Cancers

Anticancer Res. 2022 Jan;42(1):493-500. doi: 10.21873/anticanres.15507. BACKGROUND/AIM: Nuclear factor I (NFI) A and NFIB are transcription factors involved in the regulation of cell differentiation and organ development. More recently, they have been implicated in the pathogenesis of cancer, acting as context-dependent tumor promoters or suppressors. MATERIALS AND METHODS: Expression of...
CANCER
docwirenews.com

Urogenital Microbiota:Potentially Important Determinant of PD-L1 Expression in Male Patients with Non-muscle Invasive Bladder Cancer

BMC Microbiol. 2022 Jan 4;22(1):7. doi: 10.1186/s12866-021-02407-8. BACKGROUND: Urogenital microbiota may be associated with the recurrence of bladder cancer, but the underlying mechanism remains unclear. The notion that microbiota can upregulate PD-L1 expression in certain epithelial tumors to promote immune escape has been demonstrated. Thus, we hypothesized that the urogenital microbiota may be involved in the recurrence and progression of non-muscle invasive bladder cancer (NMIBC) by upregulating the PD-L1 expression. To test this hypothesis, we investigated the relationship between urogenital microbial community and PD-L1 expression in male patients with NMIBC.
CANCER
docwirenews.com

Immunometabolism in bladder cancer microenvironment

Endocr Metab Immune Disord Drug Targets. 2022 Jan 4. doi: 10.2174/1871530322666220104103905. Online ahead of print. The initiation and progression of bladder cancer (BC), is dependent on its tumor microenvironment (TME). On the other hand, cancer cells shape and train TME to support their development, respond to treatment and migration in an organism. Immune cells exert key roles in the BC microenvironment and have complex interactions with BC cells. These complicated interplays result in metabolic competition in the TME leading to nutrient deprivation, acidosis, hypoxia and metabolite accumulation, which impair immune cell function. Recent studies have demonstrated that immune cells functions are closely correlated with their metabolism. Immunometabolism describes the functional metabolic alterations that take place within immune cells and the role of these cells in directing metabolism and immune response in tissues or diseases such as cancer. Some molecules and their metabolites in the TME including glucose, fatty acids and amino acids can regulate the phenotype, function and metabolism of immune cells. Hence, here we describe some recent advances in immunometabolism and relate them to BC progression. A profound understanding of the metabolic reprogramming of BC cells and immune cells in the TME will offer novel opportunities for targeted therapies in future.
CANCER
docwirenews.com

Patient derived models of bladder cancer enrich the signal of the tumor cell transcriptome facilitating the analysis of the tumor cell compartment

Am J Clin Exp Urol. 2021 Dec 15;9(6):416-434. eCollection 2021. The evolving paradigm of the molecular classification of bladder cancer requires models that represent the classifications with less heterogeneity. Robust transcriptome based molecular classifications are essential to address tumor heterogeneity. Patient derived models (PDMs) are a powerful preclinical tool to study specific tumor compartments. We tested if the consensus molecular subtype analysis was applicable to PDMs and evaluated the tumor compartment each model represents. PDMs derived from surgical specimens were established as xenografts (PDX), organoids (PDO), and spheroids (PDS). The surgical specimens and PDMs were molecularly characterized by RNA sequencing. PDMs that were established in immune deficient mice or in vitro significantly downregulated transcripts related to the immune and stromal compartments compared to the surgical specimens. However, PDMs upregulate a patient-specific bladder cancer cell signal which allowed for analysis of cancer cell pathways independent of the tumor microenvironment. Based on transcriptomic signatures, PDMs are more similar to their surgical specimen than the model type; indicating that the PDMs retained unique features of the tumor from which the PDM was derived. When comparing models, PDX models were the most similar to the surgical specimen, while PDO and PDS models were most similar to each other. When the consensus molecular subtype classification system was applied to both the surgical samples and the three PDMs, good concordance was found between all samples indicating that this system of classification can be applied to PDO and PDS models. PDMs reduce tumor heterogeneity and allow analysis of tumor cells while maintaining the gene expression profile representative of the original tumor.
CANCER
docwirenews.com

Lidocaine exerts anticancer activity in bladder cancer by targeting isoprenylcysteine carboxylmethyltransferase (ICMT)

Transl Androl Urol. 2021 Nov;10(11):4219-4230. doi: 10.21037/tau-21-893. BACKGROUND: Bladder cancer is one of the most common malignant tumors among humans and has a high mortality. Clinically, lidocaine is the most commonly used local anesthetic, which can inhibit the proliferation of bladder cancer cells; however, its downstream specific molecular mechanisms are unclear.
CANCER
technologynetworks.com

New Test Can Identify Cancer in Patients With Non-Specific Symptoms

A University of Oxford study published in Clinical Cancer Research, a journal of the American Association for Cancer Research, outlines a new type of blood test that can be used to detect a range of cancers and whether these cancers have spread (metastasised) in the body. The study analysed samples...
CANCER
docwirenews.com

Survival in bladder and upper urinary tract cancers in Finland and Sweden through 50 years

PLoS One. 2022 Jan 4;17(1):e0261124. doi: 10.1371/journal.pone.0261124. eCollection 2022. Survival has improved in bladder cancer but few studies have considered extended periods or covered populations for which medical care is essentially free of charge. We analyzed survival in urothelial cancer (UC, of which vast majority are bladder cancers) in Finland and Sweden over a 50-year period (1967-2016) using data from the NORDCAN database. Finland and Sweden are neighboring countries with largely similar health care systems but higher economic resources and health care expenditure in Sweden. We present results on 1- and 5-year relative survival rates, and additionally provide a novel measure, the difference between 1- and 5-year relative survival, indicating how well survival was maintained between these two periods. Over the 50-year period the median diagnostic age has increased by several years and the incidence in the very old patients has increased vastly. Relative 1- year survival rates increased until early 1990s in both countries, and with minor gains later reaching about 90% in men and 85% in women. Although 5-year survival also developed favorably until early 1990s, subsequent gains were small. Over time, age specific differences in male 1-year survival narrowed but remained wide in 5-year survival. For women, age differences were larger than for men. The limitations of the study were lack of information on treatment and stage. In conclusion, challenges are to improve 5-year survival, to reduce the gender gap and to target specific care to the most common patient group, those of 70 years at diagnosis. The most effective methods to achieve survival gains are to target control of tobacco use, emphasis on early diagnosis with prompt action at hematuria, upfront curative treatment and awareness of high relapse requiring regular cystoscopy follow up.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
docwirenews.com

A validated mathematical model of FGFR3-mediated tumor growth reveals pathways to harness the benefits of combination targeted therapy and immunotherapy in bladder cancer

Comput Syst Oncol. 2021 Jun;1(2):e1019. doi: 10.1002/cso2.1019. Epub 2021 May 19. Bladder cancer is a common malignancy with over 80,000 estimated new cases and nearly 18,000 deaths per year in the United States alone. Therapeutic options for metastatic bladder cancer had not evolved much for nearly four decades, until recently, when five immune checkpoint inhibitors were approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA). Despite the activity of these drugs in some patients, the objective response rate for each is less than 25%. At the same time, fibroblast growth factor receptors (FGFRs) have been attractive drug targets for a variety of cancers, and in 2019 the FDA approved the first therapy targeted against FGFR3 for bladder cancer. Given the excitement around these new receptor tyrosine kinase and immune checkpoint targeted strategies, and the challenges they each may face on their own, emerging data suggest that combining these treatment options could lead to improved therapeutic outcomes. In this paper, we develop a mathematical model for FGFR3-mediated tumor growth and use it to investigate the impact of the combined administration of a small molecule inhibitor of FGFR3 and a monoclonal antibody against the PD-1/PD-L1 immune checkpoint. The model is carefully calibrated and validated with experimental data before survival benefits, and dosing schedules are explored. Predictions of the model suggest that FGFR3 mutation reduces the effectiveness of anti-PD-L1 therapy, that there are regions of parameter space where each monotherapy can outperform the other, and that pretreatment with anti-PD-L1 therapy always results in greater tumor reduction even when anti-FGFR3 therapy is the more effective monotherapy.
CANCER
docwirenews.com

International Bladder Cancer Group Consensus Statement on Clinical Trial Design for Patients with Bacillus Calmette-Guerin-exposed High-risk Non-muscle-invasive Bladder Cancer

Eur Urol. 2021 Dec 23:S0302-2838(21)02213-2. doi: 10.1016/j.eururo.2021.12.005. Online ahead of print. CONTEXT: A large proportion of patients with non-muscle-invasive bladder cancer (NMIBC) fall in the gap between bacillus Calmette-Guérin (BCG)-naïve and BCG-unresponsive disease. As multiple therapeutic agents move into this gray area, there is a critical need to define the disease state and establish recommendations for optimal trial design.
CANCER
docwirenews.com

Impact of Variant Histology on Occult Nodal Metastasis after Neoadjuvant Chemotherapy for Muscle-Invasive Bladder Cancer: A Review of the National Cancer Database

Clin Genitourin Cancer. 2021 Dec 1:S1558-7673(21)00226-3. doi: 10.1016/j.clgc.2021.11.011. Online ahead of print. Up to 14% of bladder urothelial carcinoma has variant histology (VH), which is associated with a higher incidence of occult regional lymph node metastasis. Neoadjuvant chemotherapy (NAC) is the gold-standard for resectable cT2-4 disease as it achieves pathologic complete response (pCR) in select patients at the time of radical cystectomy (RC). A landmark trial demonstrated chemosensitivity and pT0 status in the setting of VH. pT0N+ pathology in patients undergoing subsequent RC has prompted concerns about post-chemotherapy bladder preservation. We investigate how VH impacts pathologic primary site and nodal downstaging post-NAC. We queried the National Cancer Database for cT2-4N0M0 patients who underwent NAC and RC between 2004 and 2016. These patients were stratified into pure urothelial cell carcinoma (UCC) and VH. The rate of downstaging to ≤pT1 was analyzed, along with pN+ status. Overall survival was analyzed using the Kaplan-Meier method and multivariable Cox proportional hazards regression model. Multivariable models were adjusted for demographic and clinicopathologic variables. Of 5,335 patients, 92.1% were UCC and 7.9% VH. UCC was associated with better unadjusted survival and lower adjusted odds of being pN+ (aOR = 0.60, P < .001). Squamous cell, glandular, and sarcomatoid histologies were significantly associated with decreased adjusted odds of any pT downstage. Neuroendocrine histology (NE) trended towards increased adjusted odds of downstage to pT0N0. Patients with VH were more likely to harbor occult regional lymph node metastasis in the setting of intravesical pCR. NE had the highest pT0N0 rate, with potential implications on post-NAC bladder preservation. These findings reinforce the role of RC after NAC especially for VH.
CANCER
docwirenews.com

Efficacy of Obturator Nerve Block During Transurethral Resection on Non-muscle invasive Intermediate and High Risk Lateral Wall Bladder Tumours: A Prospective Randomized Controlled Study

Urol J. 2021 Dec 25. doi: 10.22037/uj.v18i.6953. Online ahead of print. PURPOSE: We aimed to investigate the effects of obturator nerve block (ONB) on obturator reflex, incomplete resection, perforation, progression and recurrence of tumor, presence of muscle tissue in the specimen, need for a second transurethral resection (TURBT) of bladder tumors, and postoperative complications in patients who underwent TURBT for intermediate-high risk lateral wall non-muscle invasive bladder cancers (NMIBC).
DISEASES & TREATMENTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy