A genomic mutation spectrum of collecting duct carcinoma in the Chinese population

 5 days ago

BMC Med Genomics. 2022 Jan 3;15(1):1. doi: 10.1186/s12920-021-01143-2. BACKGROUND: Renal collecting duct carcinoma (CDC) is a rare and lethal subtype of renal cell carcinoma (RCC). The genomic profile of the Chinese population with CDC remains unclear. In addition, clinical treatments are contradictory. In this study, we aimed to identify the genomic...

Identification of a Novel Defined Immune-Autophagy-Related Gene Signature Associated With Clinical and Prognostic Features of Kidney Renal Clear Cell Carcinoma

Front Mol Biosci. 2021 Dec 20;8:790804. doi: 10.3389/fmolb.2021.790804. eCollection 2021. Background: As a common cancer of the urinary system in adults, renal clear cell carcinoma is metastatic in 30% of patients, and 1-2 years after diagnosis, 60% of patients die. At present, the rapid development of tumor immunology and autophagy had brought new directions to the treatment of renal cancer. Therefore, it was extremely urgent to find potential targets and prognostic biomarkers for immunotherapy combined with autophagy. Methods: Through GSE168845, immune-related genes, autophagy-related genes, and immune-autophagy-related differentially expressed genes (IAR-DEGs) were identified. Independent prognostic value of IAR-DEGs was determined by differential expression analysis, prognostic analysis, and univariate and multivariate Cox regression analyses. Then, the lasso Cox regression model was established to evaluate the correlation of IAR-DEGs with the immune score, immune checkpoint, iron death, methylation, and one-class logistic regression (OCLR) score. Results: In this study, it was found that CANX, BID, NAMPT, and BIRC5 were immune-autophagy-related genes with independent prognostic value, and the risk prognostic model based on them was well constructed. Further analysis showed that CANX, BID, NAMPT, and BIRC5 were significantly correlated with the immune score, immune checkpoint, iron death, methylation, and OCLR score. Further experimental results were consistent with the bioinformatics analysis. Conclusion: CANX, BID, NAMPT, and BIRC5 were potential targets and effective prognostic biomarkers for immunotherapy combined with autophagy in kidney renal clear cell carcinoma.
CDC: The Autism Spectrum Disorder rate has increased. A Peoria-based collective aims to help ASD families

Following a 26-year career in education, Jim Runyon has spent most of the past two decades working with families impacted by autism. As the Interim Executive Director and a board member of The Autism Collective, Runyon hopes new data on Autism Spectrum Disorder will bring open pathways to more resources and services. Last month, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced the prevalence rate for ASD among children in the U.S. is now at 1 in 44.
Dysregulated B cell differentiation towards antibody-secreting cells in neuromyelitis optica spectrum disorder

J Neuroinflammation. 2022 Jan 6;19(1):6. doi: 10.1186/s12974-021-02375-w. BACKGROUND: Anti-aquaporin 4 (AQP4) antibody (AQP4-Ab) is involved in the pathogenesis of neuromyelitis optica spectrum disorder (NMOSD). However, the mechanism involved in AQP4-Ab production remains unclear. METHODS: We analyzed the immunophenotypes of patients with NMOSD and other neuroinflammatory diseases as well as healthy...
Immunoglobulin G immune response to SARS-CoV-2 vaccination in people living with multiple sclerosis within Multiple Sclerosis Partners Advancing Technology and Health Solutions

Mult Scler. 2022 Jan 7:13524585211061343. doi: 10.1177/13524585211061343. Online ahead of print. BACKGROUND: The impact of multiple sclerosis (MS) disease-modifying therapies (DMTs) on SARS-CoV-2 vaccination response is uncertain. METHODS: Post-SARS-CoV-2 vaccination blood samples across multiple DMTs were tested for SARS-CoV-2 immunoglobulin G (IgG) response. RESULTS: Three hundred twenty-two people with MS...
Comprehensive quantitative analysis of alternative splicing variants reveals the HNF1B mRNA splicing pattern in various tumour and non-tumour tissues

Sci Rep. 2022 Jan 7;12(1):199. doi: 10.1038/s41598-021-03989-z. Hepatocyte nuclear factor-1-beta (HNF1B) is a transcription factor and putative biomarker of solid tumours. Recently, we have revealed a variety of HNF1B mRNA alternative splicing variants (ASVs) with unknown, but potentially regulatory, functions. The aim of our work was to quantify the most common variants and compare their expression in tumour and non-tumour tissues of the large intestine, prostate, and kidney. The HNF1B mRNA variants 3p, Δ7, Δ7-8, and Δ8 were expressed across all the analysed tissues in 28.2-33.5%, 1.5-2%, 0.8-1.7%, and 2.3-6.9% of overall HNF1B mRNA expression, respectively, and occurred individually or in combination. The quantitative changes of ASVs between tumour and non-tumour tissue were observed for the large intestine (3p, Δ7-8), prostate (3p), and kidney samples (Δ7). Decreased expression of the overall HNF1B mRNA in the large intestine and prostate cancer samples compared with the corresponding non-tumour samples was observed (p = 0.019 and p = 0.047, respectively). The decreased mRNA expression correlated with decreased protein expression in large intestine carcinomas (p < 0.001). The qualitative and quantitative pattern of the ASVs studied by droplet digital PCR was confirmed by next-generation sequencing, which suggests the significance of the NGS approach for further massive evaluation of the splicing patterns in a variety of genes.
Discovery of compounds inhibiting SARS-COV-2 multi-targets

J Biomol Struct Dyn. 2022 Jan 7:1-16. doi: 10.1080/07391102.2021.2025149. Online ahead of print. Severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) has become a pandemic that has devastated the lives of millions. Researchers around the world are relentlessly working in hopes of finding a cure. Even though the virus shares similarities with reported SARS-CoV and MERS-CoV at the genomic and proteomic level, efforts to repurpose already known drugs against SARS-CoV-2 have resulted ineffective. In this succinct review, we discuss the different potential targets in SARS-CoV-2 at both the genomic and proteomic levels. In addition, we analyze the compounds inhibiting individual target protein as well as multiple targets of SARS-CoV-2. ACE-2 receptor in humans has also been considered a target, keeping the role of the receptor in mind. The mechanism of action of these compounds has also been highlighted along with their clinical manifestation. Towards the end of the review, a brief note on the drugs currently in clinical trials and the current status of the vaccines are also examined. In conclusion, compounds targeting multiple targets of the virus hold the key in putting an end to the coronavirus malady.Communicated by Ramaswamy H. Sarma.
Antibody-dependent enhancement of virus infection and disease: implications in COVID-19

J Basic Clin Physiol Pharmacol. 2022 Jan 7. doi: 10.1515/jbcpp-2021-0264. Online ahead of print. Antibody-dependent enhancement (ADE) can be seen in a variety of viruses. It has a deleterious impact on antibody treatment of viral infection. This effect was first discovered in the dengue virus, and it has since been discovered in the coronavirus. Over 213 million people have been affected by the rapid spread of the newly emerging coronavirus, severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2), which causes coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19). The new coronavirus offers a significant threat and has sparked widespread concern. ADE in dengue virus and other viruses are discussed with possible effect on COVID-19 treatment and vaccine development will need to consider this phenomenon to ensure it is mitigated and avoided altogether. In these case scenarios, the role of ADE and its clinical consequences remains to be explored for this newly detected virus.
Diagnostic value of lumbar puncture for the etiological assessment of uveitis: a retrospective cohort of 188 patients

Graefes Arch Clin Exp Ophthalmol. 2022 Jan 6. doi: 10.1007/s00417-021-05514-4. Online ahead of print. AIM: To assess the relevance of lumbar puncture (LP) for the etiological diagnosis of uveitis and to establish predictive factors associated with its contributory use. METHODS: We performed a retrospective study of patients with de novo...
The Salvinorin Analogue, Ethoxymethyl Ether Salvinorin B, Promotes Remyelination in Preclinical Models of Multiple Sclerosis

Front Neurol. 2021 Dec 20;12:782190. doi: 10.3389/fneur.2021.782190. eCollection 2021. Multiple sclerosis is a neurodegenerative disease associated with demyelination and neuroinflammation in the central nervous system. There is an urgent need to develop remyelinating therapies to better treat multiple sclerosis and other demyelinating diseases. The kappa opioid receptor (KOR) has been identified as a potential target for the development of remyelinating therapies; however, prototypical KOR agonists, such as U50,488 have side effects, which limit clinical use. In the current study, we investigated a Salvinorin A analog, ethoxymethyl ether Salvinorin B (EOM SalB) in two preclinical models of demyelination in C57BL/6J mice. We showed that in cellular assays EOM SalB was G-protein biased, an effect often correlated with fewer KOR-mediated side effects. In the experimental autoimmune encephalomyelitis model, we found that EOM SalB (0.1-0.3 mg/kg) effectively decreased disease severity in a KOR-dependent manner and led to a greater number of animals in recovery compared to U50,488 treatment. Furthermore, EOM SalB treatment decreased immune cell infiltration and increased myelin levels in the central nervous system. In the cuprizone-induced demyelination model, we showed that EOM SalB (0.3 mg/kg) administration led to an increase in the number of mature oligodendrocytes, the number of myelinated axons and the myelin thickness in the corpus callosum. Overall, EOM SalB was effective in two preclinical models of multiple sclerosis and demyelination, adding further evidence to show KOR agonists are a promising target for remyelinating therapies.
Detection of SARS-CoV-2 genome on inanimate surfaces in COVID-19 intensive care units and emergency care cohort

Braz J Microbiol. 2022 Jan 6. doi: 10.1007/s42770-021-00674-1. Online ahead of print. INTRODUCTION: Understanding the different transmission routes of SARS-CoV-2 is crucial in planning effective interventions in healthcare institutions. This study aimed to evaluate the presence of SARS-Cov-2 genome on inanimate surfaces in COVID-19 intensive care unit and emergency care cohorts.
Genetic Contributors of Incident Stroke in 10,700 African Americans With Hypertension: A Meta-Analysis From the Genetics of Hypertension Associated Treatments and Reasons for Geographic and Racial Differences in Stroke Studies

Front Genet. 2021 Dec 21;12:781451. doi: 10.3389/fgene.2021.781451. eCollection 2021. Background: African Americans (AAs) suffer a higher stroke burden due to hypertension. Identifying genetic contributors to stroke among AAs with hypertension is critical to understanding the genetic basis of the disease, as well as detecting at-risk individuals. Methods: In a population comprising over 10,700 AAs treated for hypertension from the Genetics of Hypertension Associated Treatments (GenHAT) and Reasons for Geographic and Racial Differences in Stroke (REGARDS) studies, we performed an inverse variance-weighted meta-analysis of incident stroke. Additionally, we tested the predictive accuracy of a polygenic risk score (PRS) derived from a European ancestral population in both GenHAT and REGARDS AAs aiming to evaluate cross-ethnic performance. Results: We identified 10 statistically significant (p < 5.00E-08) and 90 additional suggestive (p < 1.00E-06) variants associated with incident stroke in the meta-analysis. Six of the top 10 variants were located in an intergenic region on chromosome 18 (LINC01443-LOC644669). Additional variants of interest were located in or near the COL12A1, SNTG1, PCDH7, TMTC1, and NTM genes. Replication was conducted in the Warfarin Pharmacogenomics Cohort (WPC), and while none of the variants were directly validated, seven intronic variants of NTM proximal to our target variants, had a p-value <5.00E-04 in the WPC. The inclusion of the PRS did not improve the prediction accuracy compared to a reference model adjusting for age, sex, and genetic ancestry in either study and had lower predictive accuracy compared to models accounting for established stroke risk factors. These results demonstrate the necessity for PRS derivation in AAs, particularly for diseases that affect AAs disproportionately. Conclusion: This study highlights biologically plausible genetic determinants for incident stroke in hypertensive AAs. Ultimately, a better understanding of genetic risk factors for stroke in AAs may give new insight into stroke burden and potential clinical tools for those among the highest at risk.
Heterogeneity in susceptibility to hydroxychloroquine of SARS-CoV-2 isolates

Front Biosci (Landmark Ed). 2021 Dec 30;26(12):1493-1502. doi: 10.52586/5043. BACKGROUND: Despite the fact that the clinical efficacy of hydroxychloroquine is still controversial, it has been demonstrated in vitro to control SARS-CoV-2 multiplication on Vero E6 cells. In this study, we tested the possibility that some patients with prolonged virus excretion could be infected by less susceptible strains.
Dr. Loh: Omicron variant is following the script of mutations

I am tired of writing and you are tired of reading about COVID, but just when we thought we were over the horrid hump, the omicron COVID variant reared up in the young unvaccinated populations in Southern Africa where vaccination rates are low. It is possible that it mutated in an immunocompromised patient which allowed these jackpot mutations to occur and thrive.
Treating sarcoidosis-associated progressive multifocal leukoencephalopathy with infliximab

Brain Commun. 2021 Dec 16;4(1):fcab292. doi: 10.1093/braincomms/fcab292. eCollection 2022 Feb. Although most of the progressive multifocal leukoencephalopathy cases in sarcoidosis patients are explained by the treatment with immunosuppressive drugs, it is also reported in treatment-naive sarcoidosis patients, which implies a general predisposition of sarcoidosis patients for progressive multifocal leukoencephalopathy. Indeed, it was shown that active sarcoidosis patients have increased regulatory T cell frequencies which could lead to a subsequent systemic immunosuppression. However, if sarcoidosis with systemic changes of T cell subsets frequencies constitute a risk factor for the development of progressive multifocal leukoencephalopathy, which could then be counteracted by sarcoidosis treatment, is not known. In this cohort study, we included, characterized and followed-up six patients with bioptically confirmed definite progressive multifocal leukoencephalopathy and definite or probable sarcoidosis presenting between April 2013 and January 2019, four of them had no immunosuppressive therapy at the time of developing first progressive multifocal leukoencephalopathy symptoms. Analysis of immune cell subsets in these patients revealed significant imbalances of CD4+ T cell and regulatory T cell frequencies. Due to the progression of progressive multifocal leukoencephalopathy in four patients, we decided to treat sarcoidosis anticipating normalization of immune cell subset frequencies and thereby improving progressive multifocal leukoencephalopathy. Notably, by treatment with infliximab, an antibody directed against tumour necrosis factor-α, three patients continuously improved clinically, JC virus was no longer detectable in the cerebrospinal fluid and regulatory T cell frequencies decreased. One patient was initially misdiagnosed as neurosarcoidosis and died 9 weeks after treatment initiation due to aspiration pneumonia. Our study provides insight that sarcoidosis can lead to changes in T cell subset frequencies, which predisposes to progressive multifocal leukoencephalopathy. Although immunosuppressive drugs should be avoided in progressive multifocal leukoencephalopathy, paradoxically in patients with sarcoidosis treatment with the immunosuppressive infliximab might restore normal T cell distribution and thereby halt progressive multifocal leukoencephalopathy progression.
Racial and ethnic disparities in communication study enrollment for young people with cancer: A descriptive analysis of the literature

Patient Educ Couns. 2021 Dec 30:S0738-3991(21)00792-8. doi: 10.1016/j.pec.2021.12.016. Online ahead of print. OBJECTIVE: We aimed to evaluate the racial and ethnic diversity of study participants in recent pediatric cancer communication literature. METHODS: We systematically searched for communication studies in pediatric oncology published between January 2018 and September 2020, limiting analysis...
Genomic Testing Leads to Strides in Targeted Therapy for CRC

With an increase in genomic testing for colorectal cancer, new targeted treatments have also been developed to treat patients with specific disease characteristics. Advances in precision medicine for colorectal cancer (CRC) have led to treatment determinations being based on primary tumor sidedness, performance status, disease volume, resectability, and genomics. With an increase in genomic testing for CRC, new targeted treatments have also been developed to treat patients with specific disease characteristics. “For several years, we were stuck with regorafenib [Stivarga] and TAS-102 [trifl uridine/tipiracil; (Lonsurf)], and thankfully just over the past few years we’ve seen immunotherapy come in, HER2-directed therapy make its way from breast and gastric cancer over to CRC, as well as [patients with] BRAF-mutated disease [becoming] eligible for BRAF inhibitors and seeing incredible responses with NTRK inhibitors in patients with NTRK fusions,” said Christine M. Parseghian, MD.
Monoclonal antibodies and their target specificity against SARS-CoV-2 infections: Perspectives and challenges Short title: Monoclonal antibodies and SARS-CoV-2 infections

Recent Pat Biotechnol. 2022 Jan 6. doi: 10.2174/1872208316666220106110014. Online ahead of print. The world continues to be in the midst of a distressing pandemic of coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) infection caused by severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus-2 (SARS-CoV-2), a novel virus with multiple antigenic systems. The virus enters via nasopharynx, oral and infects cells by the expression of the spike protein, and enters the lungs using the angiotensin-converting enzyme-2 receptor. The spectrum of specific immune responses to SARS-CoV-2 virus infection is increasingly challenging as frequent mutations have been reported and their antigen specificity varies accordingly. The development of monoclonal antibodies (mAbs) will have a more significant advantage in suppressing SARS-CoV-2 virus infectivity. Recently, mAbs have been developed to target specific neutralizing antibodies against SARS-CoV-2 infection. The use of the therapeutic index of mAbs that can elicit neutralization by binding to the viral spike protein and suppress the cytokine network is a classic therapeutic approach for a potential cure. The development of mAbs against B-cell function as well as inhibition of the cytokine network has also been a focus in recent research. Recent studies have demonstrated the efficacy of mAbs as antibody cocktail preparations against SARS-CoV-2 infection. Target specific therapeutic accomplishment with mAbs, a milestone in the modern therapeutic age, can be used to achieve a specific therapeutic strategy to suppress SARS-CoV-2 virus infection. This review focuses on the molecular aspects of the cytokine network and antibody formation to better understand the development of mAbs against SARS-CoV-2 infection.
Diagnostic features of tuberous sclerosis complex: case report and literature review

Quant Imaging Med Surg. 2022 Jan;12(1):846-861. doi: 10.21037/qims-21-412. Tuberous sclerosis complex (TSC) is a rare autosomal dominant genetic syndrome that is caused by mutations in the tumour suppressor genes TSC1 or TSC2 which causes multiorgan growths. TSC presents at any age as a wide range of clinical and phenotypic manifestations with varying severity. The main goal of this article was to state two cases of TSC and review the most commonly reported major and minor diagnostic clinical features and the most common features that led to an investigation of possible TSC diagnosis. Herein, we report two cases of TSC, which both presented with seizures during the first 6 months of life. Case 1 presented with multiple types of seizures from 6 months of age and was diagnosed by multiple calcified subependymal nodules (SENs) detected by computed tomography and magnetic resonance imaging (MRI). Case 2 presented with seizures from 3 months of age and was diagnosed prenatally when a tumour was seen in her heart during antenatal ultrasonography. In conclusion, the literature review revealed that neurological manifestations (mainly seizures) were the main feature that led to investigation and diagnosis of TSC followed by abdominal manifestations (mainly renal features) and antenatal follow-up imaging. Other manifestations in skin, chest, eyes, teeth and heart rarely led to TSC diagnosis. In some cases, TSC was incidentally discovered by medical imaging. The cortical tubers, SENs, and subependymal giant cell astrocytomas brain lesions were the most commonly reported major features. Skin features including angiofibromas, ungual fibromas and shagreen patch were the second most common major features reported in the literature. However, skin manifestations were not a common led to investigation and diagnosis of TSC. Renal features, mainly angiomyolipomas (AMLs), were the third most common major feature reported. Medical imaging plays an essential role in diagnosis of TSC, and clinical features are important clues that lead to investigation for the disease.
