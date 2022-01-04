ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nanomicellar Curcumin Supplementation Improves the Clinical Manifestations of HAM/TSP Patients

Adv Exp Med Biol. 2021;1328:347-359. doi: 10.1007/978-3-030-73234-9_22. BACKGROUND: HTLV-1 infection causes a chronic, progressive, demyelinating, neuroinflammatory disease called HTLV-1-associated myelopathy/tropical spastic paraparesis (HAM/TSP). Treatment of HAM/TSP patients which have high levels of proviral load and pro-inflammatory markers is a challenge for clinicians. Therefore, we aimed to investigate the immunomodulatory, anti-inflammatory, and...

pharmacytimes.com

Antihistamines Associated With Improved Immunotherapy Response in Patients With Cancer

Commonly used medications may influence responses to checkpoint inhibitors among patients with cancer. Treatment with antihistamines was associated with improved responses to immune checkpoint inhibitors, according to a study published in Cancer Cell. The investigators demonstrated that the histamine receptor H1 (HRH1) acts in tumor-associated macrophages (TAMs) to suppress T cell activation in the tumor microenvironment.
CANCER
docwirenews.com

Vitamin D Supplementation and Mental Health in Multiple Sclerosis Patients: A Systematic Review

Nutrients. 2021 Nov 24;13(12):4207. doi: 10.3390/nu13124207. Vitamin D has a promising role in multiple sclerosis (MS) management, and it has been found to be beneficial for patients’ mental health, which is reduced in MS patients. The aim of the present study was to conduct a systematic review of the literature to assess the influence of vitamin D supplementation on mental health in MS patients. The systematic review was registered in the PROSPERO database (CRD42020155779) and it was conducted on the basis of the PRISMA guidelines. The search procedure was conducted using PubMed and Web of Science databases and it included studies published up until September 2021. Six studies were included in the systematic review. The risk of bias was analyzed using the Newcastle-Ottawa Scale (NOS). Within the included studies, there were two studies randomized against placebo and four other prospective studies. The studies presented vitamin D interventions randomized against placebo or not randomized, while supplementation was applied for various durations-from 4 weeks to 12 months, or the studies compared patients who applied vitamin D supplementation and those who did not apply it and verified the effect of the supplementation after a number of years. The mental health outcomes that were assessed included quality of life, depression/depressive symptoms, and fatigue as an additional element. The majority of studies supported the positive influence of vitamin D on the mental health of MS patients, including the study characterized as having the highest quality (randomized against placebo with the highest NOS score). All the studies that assessed the quality of life indicated the positive influence of vitamin D while the studies that did not find a positive influence of vitamin D were conducted for depression/depressive symptoms. In spite of the fact that only a small number of studies have been conducted so far, and only two studies were randomized against a placebo, some conclusions may be formulated. The systematic review allowed us to conclude that there may be a positive effect of vitamin D supplementation in MS patients, which was stated in all of the studies analyzing quality of life, as well as in one study analyzing depressive symptoms. Considering that vitamin D deficiency is common in MS patients, and the potential positive influence of supplementation on the quality of life, supplementation should be applied at least in doses that cover the recommended intake.
HEALTH
docwirenews.com

The effect of vitamin D supplementation on mortality and Intensive Care Unit admission of COVID-19 patients. A systematic review, meta-analysis and meta-regression

Diabetes Metab Res Rev. 2021 Dec 29:e3517. doi: 10.1002/dmrr.3517. Online ahead of print. AIMS: The aim of this systematic review and meta-analysis was to investigate the effect of vitamin D supplementation on mortality and admission to intensive care unit (ICU) of COVID-19 patients. METHODS: A systematic search of PubMed, Google...
SCIENCE
docwirenews.com

Socioeconomic status and clinical stage of patients presenting for treatment of chronic venous disease

Ann Vasc Surg. 2021 Dec 22:S0890-5096(21)00958-4. doi: 10.1016/j.avsg.2021.12.010. Online ahead of print. OBJECTIVES: The association between socioeconomic status (SES) and chronic venous insufficiency has not been rigorously studied. This study aimed to determine the influence of SES on the clinical stage of patients presenting for chronic venous disease therapy. METHODS:...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
docwirenews.com

Patient attitudes towards remote memory clinic assessment

Alzheimers Dement. 2021 Dec;17 Suppl 11:e053742. doi: 10.1002/alz.053742. BACKGROUND: Due to demand on UK memory clinic services, most patients have limited consultant interaction before diagnosis/discharge. Technology offers an opportunity for remote assessment, from telephone/video-based consultations to fully digitised cognitive assessments with potential to track disease progression. Whilst many acute services utilise remote assessment, there are perceived barriers in memory clinic populations. However, COVID-19 and related national restrictions may have altered patients’ attitudes towards and experience with remote assessment tools. We aimed to investigate attitudes including confidence and perceived challenges towards remote assessment as well as access and experience with technology amongst Oxfordshire memory clinic patients.
MENTAL HEALTH
Chiropractic Economics

Chiropractic patients: 4 in 5 consumers now using essential daily supplements

Chiropractic professionals can set themselves apart by offering essential daily supplements to the entire local community. In 2020, 73% of consumers reported taking essential daily supplements. One year later, this number has jumped to 80% according to the Council for Responsible Nutrition’s 2021 Consumer Survey on Dietary Supplements. Additional...
HEALTH
docwirenews.com

Identification of a Novel Defined Immune-Autophagy-Related Gene Signature Associated With Clinical and Prognostic Features of Kidney Renal Clear Cell Carcinoma

Front Mol Biosci. 2021 Dec 20;8:790804. doi: 10.3389/fmolb.2021.790804. eCollection 2021. Background: As a common cancer of the urinary system in adults, renal clear cell carcinoma is metastatic in 30% of patients, and 1-2 years after diagnosis, 60% of patients die. At present, the rapid development of tumor immunology and autophagy had brought new directions to the treatment of renal cancer. Therefore, it was extremely urgent to find potential targets and prognostic biomarkers for immunotherapy combined with autophagy. Methods: Through GSE168845, immune-related genes, autophagy-related genes, and immune-autophagy-related differentially expressed genes (IAR-DEGs) were identified. Independent prognostic value of IAR-DEGs was determined by differential expression analysis, prognostic analysis, and univariate and multivariate Cox regression analyses. Then, the lasso Cox regression model was established to evaluate the correlation of IAR-DEGs with the immune score, immune checkpoint, iron death, methylation, and one-class logistic regression (OCLR) score. Results: In this study, it was found that CANX, BID, NAMPT, and BIRC5 were immune-autophagy-related genes with independent prognostic value, and the risk prognostic model based on them was well constructed. Further analysis showed that CANX, BID, NAMPT, and BIRC5 were significantly correlated with the immune score, immune checkpoint, iron death, methylation, and OCLR score. Further experimental results were consistent with the bioinformatics analysis. Conclusion: CANX, BID, NAMPT, and BIRC5 were potential targets and effective prognostic biomarkers for immunotherapy combined with autophagy in kidney renal clear cell carcinoma.
CANCER
docwirenews.com

Immunoglobulin G immune response to SARS-CoV-2 vaccination in people living with multiple sclerosis within Multiple Sclerosis Partners Advancing Technology and Health Solutions

Mult Scler. 2022 Jan 7:13524585211061343. doi: 10.1177/13524585211061343. Online ahead of print. BACKGROUND: The impact of multiple sclerosis (MS) disease-modifying therapies (DMTs) on SARS-CoV-2 vaccination response is uncertain. METHODS: Post-SARS-CoV-2 vaccination blood samples across multiple DMTs were tested for SARS-CoV-2 immunoglobulin G (IgG) response. RESULTS: Three hundred twenty-two people with MS...
SCIENCE
docwirenews.com

Clinical heterogeneity in patients with myoclonus associated to COVID-19

Neurol Sci. 2022 Jan 6. doi: 10.1007/s10072-021-05802-1. Online ahead of print. OBJECTIVE: This study aims to report the clinical heterogeneity of myoclonus in 6 patients infected with severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2). METHODS: Patient data were obtained from medical records from the University Hospital Dr. Josep Trueta, Girona,...
PUBLIC HEALTH
docwirenews.com

Antiviral activity of 5-aminolevulinic acid against variants of severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2

Trop Med Health. 2022 Jan 7;50(1):6. doi: 10.1186/s41182-021-00397-x. BACKGROUND: Genetic variants of severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) began to emerge in 2020 and have been spreading globally during the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) pandemic. Despite the presence of different COVID-19 vaccines, the discovery of effective antiviral therapeutics for the treatment of patients infected with SARS-CoV-2 are still urgently needed. A natural amino acid, 5-aminolevulinic acid (5-ALA), has exhibited both antiviral and anti-inflammatory activities. In a previous study, we demonstrated an in vitro antiviral effect of 5-ALA against SARS-CoV-2 infection without significant cytotoxicity. In the present study, we sought to investigate whether 5-ALA with or without sodium ferrous citrate (SFC) can inhibit in vitro both the original SARS-CoV-2 Wuhan strain and its variants, including the Alpha, Beta, Gamma and Delta strains.
SCIENCE
docwirenews.com

Case Report: Heparin-Induced Thrombocytopenia Treated With Plasmapheresis Before Living-Donor Kidney Transplantation

Transplant Proc. 2022 Jan 2:S0041-1345(21)00877-0. doi: 10.1016/j.transproceed.2021.11.012. Online ahead of print. BACKGROUND: Heparin-induced thrombocytopenia (HIT) is a serious adverse effect of heparin. Additionally, although heparin can affect kidney transplantation, there only have been a few reports on this condition. Here, we report a case wherein surgery was safely performed with preoperative plasmapheresis in a patient with HIT.
SCIENCE
docwirenews.com

Treating sarcoidosis-associated progressive multifocal leukoencephalopathy with infliximab

Brain Commun. 2021 Dec 16;4(1):fcab292. doi: 10.1093/braincomms/fcab292. eCollection 2022 Feb. Although most of the progressive multifocal leukoencephalopathy cases in sarcoidosis patients are explained by the treatment with immunosuppressive drugs, it is also reported in treatment-naive sarcoidosis patients, which implies a general predisposition of sarcoidosis patients for progressive multifocal leukoencephalopathy. Indeed, it was shown that active sarcoidosis patients have increased regulatory T cell frequencies which could lead to a subsequent systemic immunosuppression. However, if sarcoidosis with systemic changes of T cell subsets frequencies constitute a risk factor for the development of progressive multifocal leukoencephalopathy, which could then be counteracted by sarcoidosis treatment, is not known. In this cohort study, we included, characterized and followed-up six patients with bioptically confirmed definite progressive multifocal leukoencephalopathy and definite or probable sarcoidosis presenting between April 2013 and January 2019, four of them had no immunosuppressive therapy at the time of developing first progressive multifocal leukoencephalopathy symptoms. Analysis of immune cell subsets in these patients revealed significant imbalances of CD4+ T cell and regulatory T cell frequencies. Due to the progression of progressive multifocal leukoencephalopathy in four patients, we decided to treat sarcoidosis anticipating normalization of immune cell subset frequencies and thereby improving progressive multifocal leukoencephalopathy. Notably, by treatment with infliximab, an antibody directed against tumour necrosis factor-α, three patients continuously improved clinically, JC virus was no longer detectable in the cerebrospinal fluid and regulatory T cell frequencies decreased. One patient was initially misdiagnosed as neurosarcoidosis and died 9 weeks after treatment initiation due to aspiration pneumonia. Our study provides insight that sarcoidosis can lead to changes in T cell subset frequencies, which predisposes to progressive multifocal leukoencephalopathy. Although immunosuppressive drugs should be avoided in progressive multifocal leukoencephalopathy, paradoxically in patients with sarcoidosis treatment with the immunosuppressive infliximab might restore normal T cell distribution and thereby halt progressive multifocal leukoencephalopathy progression.
SCIENCE
docwirenews.com

Different Fumarate Hydratase Gene Variants Are Associated With Distinct Cancer Phenotypes

JCO Precis Oncol. 2021 Nov;5:1568-1578. doi: 10.1200/PO.21.00263. PURPOSE: Whether individuals with monoallelic FH pathogenic variants (PVs) associated with autosomal recessive fumarate hydratase (FH) deficiency are also at risk of autosomal dominant FH-associated tumors is of paramount clinical importance. METHODS: A retrospective study of individuals with a PV in the FH...
SCIENCE
MedicalXpress

Rivaroxaban as thromboprophylaxis improves clinical outcomes after COVID-19 hospitalization

For patients at high risk for venous thromboembolism (VTE) discharged after COVID-19 hospitalization, thromboprophylaxis with rivaroxaban is associated with improved clinical outcomes, according to a study published online Dec. 15 in The Lancet. Eduardo Ramacciotti, M.D., from the Science Valley Research Institute in São Paulo, Brazil, and colleagues conducted a...
SCIENCE
sacramentosun.com

Study finds depression screening of cancer patients improves care

California [US], January 5 (ANI): A new research has shown that depression screening for patients with newly diagnosed breast cancer is highly effective at identifying patients in need of behavioural health care. The study has been published in the 'JAMA Journal'. "Early identification and treatment for mental health issues is...
CALIFORNIA STATE
AL.com

Omicron symptoms to watch for if you are fully vaccinated

The omicron variant of COVID has overtaken delta as the most dominant variant in the United States as cases continue to spike. Due to how recent omicron is, there has not been a whole lot of firm data about the new variant of the virus. When the Centers for Disease...
SCIENCE
Homer News

Reawaken Supplement Review: Memory-Improving Brain Booster?

Reawaken is a daily nootropic formula that improves the user’s brain health as it improves the user’s ability to focus and retain more information. The formula is made with many natural ingredients, including bacopa Monnieri and lion’s mane mushroom extract. What is Reawaken?. Everyone has moments when...
HEALTH
docwirenews.com

Diagnostic value of lumbar puncture for the etiological assessment of uveitis: a retrospective cohort of 188 patients

Graefes Arch Clin Exp Ophthalmol. 2022 Jan 6. doi: 10.1007/s00417-021-05514-4. Online ahead of print. AIM: To assess the relevance of lumbar puncture (LP) for the etiological diagnosis of uveitis and to establish predictive factors associated with its contributory use. METHODS: We performed a retrospective study of patients with de novo...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS

