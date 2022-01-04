Alteration in glycolytic/cholesterogenic gene expression is associated with bladder cancer prognosis and immune cell infiltration

Am J Transl Res. 2021 Nov 15;13(11):12860-12867. eCollection 2021. The purpose of this study was to explore the efficacy and safety of transurethral resection of bladder tumor (TURBT) in the treatment of superficial bladder cancer (SBC). In this retrospective study, we included 103 patients with SBC who were admitted to the Hebei Yanda Hospital from March 2015 to May 2019. Among them, 53 patients were treated by TURBT and assigned to the research group. The rest, 50 patients, were treated by partial cystectomy (PC) and were included in the control group. The two groups were compared in terms of curative efficacy, complications, operation-related indexes, 2-year recurrence and survival, quality of life, and serum tumor markers. The operation-related indexes mainly included intraoperative blood loss, the time of operation, bladder flushing, catheter indwelling, and hospitalization. The quality of life of patients was assessed by the 36-Item Short-Form Health Survey (SF-36). The data revealed that compared with the control group, the overall response rate and the scores of various dimensions of the SF-36 were significantly higher in the research group. The complication rate, surgical indicators, and 2-year recurrence were significantly lower in the research group, with a better survival. Serum levels of tumor marker cancer antigen 125 (CA125), carcinoembryonic antigen (CEA), and neuron specific enolase (NSE) in the research group were significantly lower than those in the control group after treatment. TURBT is effective and safe in the treatment of patients with SBC.

CANCER ・ 13 DAYS AGO