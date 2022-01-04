ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alteration in glycolytic/cholesterogenic gene expression is associated with bladder cancer prognosis and immune cell infiltration

BMC Cancer. 2022 Jan 3;22(1):2. doi: 10.1186/s12885-021-09064-0. BACKGROUND: Oncogenic metabolic reprogramming contributes to tumor growth and immune evasion. The intertumoral metabolic heterogeneity and interaction of distinct metabolic pathways may determine patient outcomes. In this study, we aim to determine the clinical and immunological significance of metabolic subtypes according to the expression...

pharmacytimes.com

Antihistamines Associated With Improved Immunotherapy Response in Patients With Cancer

Commonly used medications may influence responses to checkpoint inhibitors among patients with cancer. Treatment with antihistamines was associated with improved responses to immune checkpoint inhibitors, according to a study published in Cancer Cell. The investigators demonstrated that the histamine receptor H1 (HRH1) acts in tumor-associated macrophages (TAMs) to suppress T cell activation in the tumor microenvironment.
docwirenews.com

Linc00662 plays an oncogenic role in bladder cancer by sponging miR-199a-5p

Am J Transl Res. 2021 Nov 15;13(11):12673-12683. eCollection 2021. OBJECTIVE: To investigate the specific roles of linc00662 and miR-199a-5p in bladder cancer (BC). METHODS: A total of 104 cases of BC tissues and 52 cases of normal para-cancerous tissues were included to detect the expression of linc00662 and miR-199-5p by real-time quantitative PCR. The expression of linc00662 and miR-199a-5p in BC cells T24 was regulated to observe the changes in apoptosis, proliferation, adhesion, invasion, and migration. The nude mice bearing a BC cell transplanted xenograft was constructed, and the expression of linc00662 in rats was regulated. Tumor size and quality were observed within 24 days. The relationship between linc00662 and patients’ survival was observed. The targeting relationship between linc00662 and miR-199a-5p was verified by dual luciferase reporter gene assay.
docwirenews.com

Impact of Androgen Suppression Therapy on the Risk and Prognosis of Bladder Cancer: A Systematic Review and Meta-Analysis

Front Oncol. 2021 Dec 14;11:784627. doi: 10.3389/fonc.2021.784627. eCollection 2021. PURPOSE: The purpose of this study was to summarize the existing evidence and develop a comprehensive systematic review of the impact of androgen suppression therapy (AST) on the incidence or clinical outcomes of bladder cancer. METHODS: We systematically searched the PubMed...
docwirenews.com

A Novel Prognostic Signature Based on Ferroptosis-Related Genes Predicts the Prognosis of Patients With Advanced Bladder Urothelial Carcinoma

Front Oncol. 2021 Dec 13;11:726486. doi: 10.3389/fonc.2021.726486. eCollection 2021. Bladder Urothelial Carcinoma (BLCA) is the major subtype of bladder cancer, and the prognosis prediction of BLCA is difficult. Ferroptosis is a newly discovered iron-dependent cell death pathway. However, the clinical value of ferroptosis-related genes (FRGs) on the prediction of BLCA prognosis is still uncertain. In this study, we aimed to construct a novel prognostic signature to improve the prognosis prediction of advanced BLCA based on FRGs. In the TCGA cohort, we identified 23 differentially expressed genes (DEGs) associated with overall survival (OS) via univariate Cox analysis (all P < 0.05). 8 optimal DEGs were finally screened to generate the prognostic risk signature through LASSO regression analysis. Patients were divided into two risk groups based on the median risk score. Survival analyses revealed that the OS rate in the high-risk group was significantly lower than that in the low-risk group. Moreover, the risk score was determined as an independent predictor of OS by the multivariate Cox regression analysis (Hazard ratio > 1, 95% CI = 1.724-2.943, P < 0.05). Many potential ferroptosis-related pathways were identified in the enrichment analysis in BLCA. With the aid of an external FAHWMU cohort (n = 180), the clinical predication value of the signature was further verified. In conclusion, the prognosis of advanced BLCA could be accurately predicted by this novel FRG-signature.
docwirenews.com

The emerging roles of exosomal long non-coding RNAs in bladder cancer

J Cell Mol Med. 2022 Jan 3. doi: 10.1111/jcmm.17152. Online ahead of print. Extracellular vesicles (EVs), especially exosomes, have been reported to play essential roles as extracellular messengers by transporting goods in various diseases, while their potential roles in bladder cancer (BC) still remain to be further studied. BC exhibits a high degree of chemoresistance and metastatic ability, which may be affected by cancer-derived exosomes that carry proteins, lipids and RNA. To date, the most studied exosomal molecular cargo is long non-coding RNA (lncRNA). Although there is increasing interest in its role and function, there is relatively little knowledge about it compared with other RNA transcripts. Nevertheless, in the past ten years, we have witnessed increasing interest in the role and function of lncRNA. For example, lncRNAs have been studied as potential biomarkers for the diagnosis of BC. They may play a role as a therapeutic target in precision medicine, but they may also be directly involved in the characteristics of tumour progression, such as metastasis, epithelial-mesenchymal transition and drug resistance. Cancer cells are on chemotherapy acting. The function of lncRNA in various cancer exosomes has not yet been determined. In this review, we summarize the current studies about the prominent roles of exosomal lncRNAs in genome integrity, BC progression and carcinogenic features.
docwirenews.com

miR-200a-3p facilitates bladder cancer cell proliferation by targeting the A20 gene

BACKGROUND: MicroRNAs (miRs) are endogenous, single-stranded, noncoding RNAs that are involved in various physiological processes, and the development and the progression of various types of cancer. Specifically, the role of miR-200a-3p has been implicated in various types of cancer in contributing to a diverse array of cancer types has been previously reported. The present study aimed to investigate the expression levels of miR-200a-3p in human bladder cancer, as well as its potential role in disease pathogenesis.
docwirenews.com

Urogenital Microbiota:Potentially Important Determinant of PD-L1 Expression in Male Patients with Non-muscle Invasive Bladder Cancer

BMC Microbiol. 2022 Jan 4;22(1):7. doi: 10.1186/s12866-021-02407-8. BACKGROUND: Urogenital microbiota may be associated with the recurrence of bladder cancer, but the underlying mechanism remains unclear. The notion that microbiota can upregulate PD-L1 expression in certain epithelial tumors to promote immune escape has been demonstrated. Thus, we hypothesized that the urogenital microbiota may be involved in the recurrence and progression of non-muscle invasive bladder cancer (NMIBC) by upregulating the PD-L1 expression. To test this hypothesis, we investigated the relationship between urogenital microbial community and PD-L1 expression in male patients with NMIBC.
EurekAlert

PKU researchers depicts pan-cancer single-cell landscape of tumor-infiltrating T cells

A joint study by two groups of researchers at Peking University revealed for the first time the “pan-cancer single-cell landscape of tumor-infiltrating T cells”. The study analyzed tumor-infiltrating T cells from patients of 21 cancer types by means of scRNA-seq. Combining gene expression profiles and T cell receptor sequences, it investigated the heterogeneity and dynamics of tumor-infiltrating T cells and systematically compared T cells among cancer types. The study also provided a T cell composition-based immune-typing scheme which might inform targeted therapy. The research (DOI:10.1126/science.abe6474) was published December 17 on Science.
The Associated Press

Genprex Expands Gene Therapy Oncology Pipeline to Include Small Cell Lung Cancer

Genprex, Inc. (“Genprex” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: GNPX ), a clinical-stage gene therapy company focused on developing life-changing therapies for patients with cancer and diabetes, today announced that it has expanded its oncology research and development pipeline to include small cell lung cancer (SCLC) as an additional disease indication for its lead drug candidate, REQORSA™ Immunogene Therapy. SCLC represents approximately 10-15 percent of the lung cancer market, while REQORSA’s initial target indication of non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) represents approximately 84 percent of the lung cancer market.
cell.com

Immune response and inflammation in cancer health disparities

Immunological differences in tumor biology, immune response, and systemic inflammation between population groups are contributing to a population-specific disease etiology in many major cancers. These differences may contribute to the cancer disparities experienced by people of African descent. Treatments targeting systemic inflammation and immune response, such as aspirin use for...
docwirenews.com

Lidocaine exerts anticancer activity in bladder cancer by targeting isoprenylcysteine carboxylmethyltransferase (ICMT)

Transl Androl Urol. 2021 Nov;10(11):4219-4230. doi: 10.21037/tau-21-893. BACKGROUND: Bladder cancer is one of the most common malignant tumors among humans and has a high mortality. Clinically, lidocaine is the most commonly used local anesthetic, which can inhibit the proliferation of bladder cancer cells; however, its downstream specific molecular mechanisms are unclear.
docwirenews.com

Identification of a Novel Defined Immune-Autophagy-Related Gene Signature Associated With Clinical and Prognostic Features of Kidney Renal Clear Cell Carcinoma

Front Mol Biosci. 2021 Dec 20;8:790804. doi: 10.3389/fmolb.2021.790804. eCollection 2021. Background: As a common cancer of the urinary system in adults, renal clear cell carcinoma is metastatic in 30% of patients, and 1-2 years after diagnosis, 60% of patients die. At present, the rapid development of tumor immunology and autophagy had brought new directions to the treatment of renal cancer. Therefore, it was extremely urgent to find potential targets and prognostic biomarkers for immunotherapy combined with autophagy. Methods: Through GSE168845, immune-related genes, autophagy-related genes, and immune-autophagy-related differentially expressed genes (IAR-DEGs) were identified. Independent prognostic value of IAR-DEGs was determined by differential expression analysis, prognostic analysis, and univariate and multivariate Cox regression analyses. Then, the lasso Cox regression model was established to evaluate the correlation of IAR-DEGs with the immune score, immune checkpoint, iron death, methylation, and one-class logistic regression (OCLR) score. Results: In this study, it was found that CANX, BID, NAMPT, and BIRC5 were immune-autophagy-related genes with independent prognostic value, and the risk prognostic model based on them was well constructed. Further analysis showed that CANX, BID, NAMPT, and BIRC5 were significantly correlated with the immune score, immune checkpoint, iron death, methylation, and OCLR score. Further experimental results were consistent with the bioinformatics analysis. Conclusion: CANX, BID, NAMPT, and BIRC5 were potential targets and effective prognostic biomarkers for immunotherapy combined with autophagy in kidney renal clear cell carcinoma.
docwirenews.com

miR-616-5p Promotes Invasion and Migration of Bladder Cancer via Downregulating NR2C2 Expression

Front Oncol. 2021 Dec 9;11:762946. doi: 10.3389/fonc.2021.762946. eCollection 2021. BACKGROUND: MicroRNAs, small non-coding RNA molecules with about 22 nucleotides in length, play a significant role in the development of bladder cancer. Previous studies found that miR-616-5p could promote the progress of cancers. However, its role in bladder cancer remains unclear. In the study, we aimed to demonstrate how miR-616-5p impacts the invasion and migration of bladder cancer and its potential downstream targets.
docwirenews.com

Immunometabolism in bladder cancer microenvironment

Endocr Metab Immune Disord Drug Targets. 2022 Jan 4. doi: 10.2174/1871530322666220104103905. Online ahead of print. The initiation and progression of bladder cancer (BC), is dependent on its tumor microenvironment (TME). On the other hand, cancer cells shape and train TME to support their development, respond to treatment and migration in an organism. Immune cells exert key roles in the BC microenvironment and have complex interactions with BC cells. These complicated interplays result in metabolic competition in the TME leading to nutrient deprivation, acidosis, hypoxia and metabolite accumulation, which impair immune cell function. Recent studies have demonstrated that immune cells functions are closely correlated with their metabolism. Immunometabolism describes the functional metabolic alterations that take place within immune cells and the role of these cells in directing metabolism and immune response in tissues or diseases such as cancer. Some molecules and their metabolites in the TME including glucose, fatty acids and amino acids can regulate the phenotype, function and metabolism of immune cells. Hence, here we describe some recent advances in immunometabolism and relate them to BC progression. A profound understanding of the metabolic reprogramming of BC cells and immune cells in the TME will offer novel opportunities for targeted therapies in future.
docwirenews.com

The Association Between Cholecystectomy and Colorectal Cancer in the Female Gender

Cureus. 2021 Dec 2;13(12):e20113. doi: 10.7759/cureus.20113. eCollection 2021 Dec. Colorectal carcinoma (CRC) has been of great interest among researchers, and multiple causes have been proposed and accepted; however, cholecystectomy (CMY) as a potential cause for CRC, particularly in the female gender has not been studied in detail, despite multiple evidence suggesting a positive association. This review is directed at investigating the association between CMY and CRC in the female gender and aims at finding a potential cause for this association. CRC involves cancer of the sigmoid and rectum. The composition of the bile acids is altered in patients after CMY, and the resultant secondary bile acids (BA) without a functioning gall bladder are exposed directly to the intestines, which could lead to cancer. An increase in fecal secondary bile acids is also described as high in the CMY population and has been linked to cancer. Right-sided GI cancers were attributed to CMY, although many earlier studies did not find this to be true. It is interesting to note a strong association between CRC and CMY in the female western population.
docwirenews.com

Efficacy and safety of transurethral resection of bladder tumor for superficial bladder cancer

Am J Transl Res. 2021 Nov 15;13(11):12860-12867. eCollection 2021. The purpose of this study was to explore the efficacy and safety of transurethral resection of bladder tumor (TURBT) in the treatment of superficial bladder cancer (SBC). In this retrospective study, we included 103 patients with SBC who were admitted to the Hebei Yanda Hospital from March 2015 to May 2019. Among them, 53 patients were treated by TURBT and assigned to the research group. The rest, 50 patients, were treated by partial cystectomy (PC) and were included in the control group. The two groups were compared in terms of curative efficacy, complications, operation-related indexes, 2-year recurrence and survival, quality of life, and serum tumor markers. The operation-related indexes mainly included intraoperative blood loss, the time of operation, bladder flushing, catheter indwelling, and hospitalization. The quality of life of patients was assessed by the 36-Item Short-Form Health Survey (SF-36). The data revealed that compared with the control group, the overall response rate and the scores of various dimensions of the SF-36 were significantly higher in the research group. The complication rate, surgical indicators, and 2-year recurrence were significantly lower in the research group, with a better survival. Serum levels of tumor marker cancer antigen 125 (CA125), carcinoembryonic antigen (CEA), and neuron specific enolase (NSE) in the research group were significantly lower than those in the control group after treatment. TURBT is effective and safe in the treatment of patients with SBC.
docwirenews.com

Fatal Tumour Lysis Syndrome Induced by Brigatinib in a Lung Adenocarcinoma Patient Treated With Sequential ALK Inhibitors: A Case Report

Front Pharmacol. 2021 Dec 20;12:809467. doi: 10.3389/fphar.2021.809467. eCollection 2021. Tumour lysis syndrome (TLS) represents a group of fatal metabolic derangements resulting from the rapid breakdown of tumour cells. TLS typically occurs soon after the administration of chemotherapy in haematologic malignancies but is rarely observed in solid tumours. Here, we report a case of brigatinib-induced TLS after treatment with sequential anaplastic lymphoma kinase (ALK) inhibitors in a patient with advanced ALK-rearranged lung adenocarcinoma. The patient was treated sequentially with crizotinib, alectinib, and ensartinib. High-throughput molecular profiling after disease progression indicated that brigatinib may overcome ALK resistance mutations, so the patient was administered brigatinib as the fourth-line treatment. After 22 days of therapy, he developed oliguria, fever, and progressive dyspnoea. Clinical manifestations and laboratory findings met the diagnostic criteria for TLS. The significant decrease in the abundance of ALK mutations in plasma indicated a therapeutic response at the molecular level. Consequently, the diagnosis of brigatinib-induced TLS was established. To the best of our knowledge, this is the first case of TLS induced by sequential targeted therapy in non-small cell lung cancer. With the extensive application of sequential therapy with more potent next-generation targeted therapeutic drugs, special attention should be given to this rare but severe complication.
docwirenews.com

Germline HOXB13 mutation p.G84E do not confer an increased bladder or kidney cancer risk in polish population

Hered Cancer Clin Pract. 2022 Jan 4;20(1):1. doi: 10.1186/s13053-021-00208-8. INTRODUCTION: The role of HOXB13 in bladder and renal tumorigenesis is unclear. Our goal was to determine the prevalence of HOXB13 p.G84E mutation in bladder and kidney cancer patients from Poland. MATERIALS AND METHODS: 1418 patients with bladder cancer and 813...
survivornet.com

The Continued Rise Of Immune Checkpoint Inhibitors, CAR T-Cell Therapy & KRAS Inhibitors: These Are the Top Cancer Treatment Advancements of 2021

Despite a global pandemic continuing to wreak havoc on the world, there were some remarkable cancer treatment advancements made in 2021. Some of the big advancements made this year include immune checkpoint inhibitors, CAR T-cell therapy and KRAS inhibitors. These cancer treatment methods gave patients more hope in 2021. Talk...
Real Health

Cells Accumulate Cancer-Causing Mutations With Age

Cells with cancer-causing mutations become increasingly common as people age, according to findings published in Aging and Cancer. To understand how cancer develops, researchers have been keen to examine genetic changes in human cells at different ages. Advanced sequencing technology has helped show that large numbers of human cells carry oncogenic, or cancer-causing, mutations—even in people who have not yet developed cancer. According to the National Cancer Institute, about 40% of people will develop cancer over the course of their lifetime—which means a majority of people won’t.
