Cancer

High-Resolution Ultrasonography of Renal Oncocytoma Presenting with Symptomatic Hematuria and Urinary Bladder Clot Retention-A Rare Occurrence

By DocWire News Featured Reading
 5 days ago

J Kidney Cancer VHL. 2022 Jan 1;9(1):15-18. doi: 10.15586/jkcvhl.v9i1.200. eCollection 2022. Renal oncocytomas are asymptomatic, benign tumors often encountered incidentally on various imaging...

Efficacy of Obturator Nerve Block During Transurethral Resection on Non-muscle invasive Intermediate and High Risk Lateral Wall Bladder Tumours: A Prospective Randomized Controlled Study

Urol J. 2021 Dec 25. doi: 10.22037/uj.v18i.6953. Online ahead of print. PURPOSE: We aimed to investigate the effects of obturator nerve block (ONB) on obturator reflex, incomplete resection, perforation, progression and recurrence of tumor, presence of muscle tissue in the specimen, need for a second transurethral resection (TURBT) of bladder tumors, and postoperative complications in patients who underwent TURBT for intermediate-high risk lateral wall non-muscle invasive bladder cancers (NMIBC).
Efficacy and safety of transurethral resection of bladder tumor for superficial bladder cancer

Am J Transl Res. 2021 Nov 15;13(11):12860-12867. eCollection 2021. The purpose of this study was to explore the efficacy and safety of transurethral resection of bladder tumor (TURBT) in the treatment of superficial bladder cancer (SBC). In this retrospective study, we included 103 patients with SBC who were admitted to the Hebei Yanda Hospital from March 2015 to May 2019. Among them, 53 patients were treated by TURBT and assigned to the research group. The rest, 50 patients, were treated by partial cystectomy (PC) and were included in the control group. The two groups were compared in terms of curative efficacy, complications, operation-related indexes, 2-year recurrence and survival, quality of life, and serum tumor markers. The operation-related indexes mainly included intraoperative blood loss, the time of operation, bladder flushing, catheter indwelling, and hospitalization. The quality of life of patients was assessed by the 36-Item Short-Form Health Survey (SF-36). The data revealed that compared with the control group, the overall response rate and the scores of various dimensions of the SF-36 were significantly higher in the research group. The complication rate, surgical indicators, and 2-year recurrence were significantly lower in the research group, with a better survival. Serum levels of tumor marker cancer antigen 125 (CA125), carcinoembryonic antigen (CEA), and neuron specific enolase (NSE) in the research group were significantly lower than those in the control group after treatment. TURBT is effective and safe in the treatment of patients with SBC.
Research status and prospect of artificial intelligence technology in the diagnosis of urinary system tumors

Sheng Wu Yi Xue Gong Cheng Xue Za Zhi. 2021 Dec 25;38(6):1219-1228. doi: 10.7507/1001-5515.202103010. With the rapid development of artificial intelligence technology, researchers have applied it to the diagnosis of various tumors in the urinary system in recent years, and have obtained many valuable research results. The article sorted the research status of artificial intelligence technology in the fields of renal tumors, bladder tumors and prostate tumors from three aspects: the number of papers, image data, and clinical tasks. The purpose is to summarize and analyze the research status and find new valuable research ideas in the future. The results show that the artificial intelligence model based on medical data such as digital imaging and pathological images is effective in completing basic diagnosis of urinary system tumors, image segmentation of tumor infiltration areas or specific organs, gene mutation prediction and prognostic effect prediction, but most of the models for the requirement of clinical application still need to be improved. On the one hand, it is necessary to further improve the detection, classification, segmentation and other performance of the core algorithm. On the other hand, it is necessary to integrate more standardized medical databases to effectively improve the diagnostic accuracy of artificial intelligence models and make it play greater clinical value.
Acute Disseminated Encephalomyelitis: Psychiatric Presentation of a Rare Diagnosis

Innov Clin Neurosci. 2021 Jul-Sep;18(7-9):44-46. Acute disseminated encephalomyelitis (ADEM) is an autoimmune inflammatory disease of the central nervous system that is characterized by widespread demyelination, predominantly involving the white matter of the brain and spinal cord. Often caused by a viral infection or vaccination, its clinical features include an acute encephalopathy with multifocal neurologic signs and deficits in children. It can present with psychosis, depression, or abnormal behavior, and it might mimic a dissociative disorder. This report involves a similar rare case of a 14-year-old female patient who presented with fluctuating weakness of body, slurring of speech, tremor, loss of responsiveness, and abnormal behavior after her fever waned. Diagnosis of dissociative disorder was considered in the absence of neurological findings and ongoing significant stressor. Eventually, it turned out to be ADEM, which was confirmed by late neurological manifestations and radiological evaluation. Neuroimaging also revealed its differences from multiple sclerosis.
#Urinary Bladder#Renal Oncocytoma#Clot Retraction#Oncocytomas#Pmid#Pmc
The Salvinorin Analogue, Ethoxymethyl Ether Salvinorin B, Promotes Remyelination in Preclinical Models of Multiple Sclerosis

Front Neurol. 2021 Dec 20;12:782190. doi: 10.3389/fneur.2021.782190. eCollection 2021. Multiple sclerosis is a neurodegenerative disease associated with demyelination and neuroinflammation in the central nervous system. There is an urgent need to develop remyelinating therapies to better treat multiple sclerosis and other demyelinating diseases. The kappa opioid receptor (KOR) has been identified as a potential target for the development of remyelinating therapies; however, prototypical KOR agonists, such as U50,488 have side effects, which limit clinical use. In the current study, we investigated a Salvinorin A analog, ethoxymethyl ether Salvinorin B (EOM SalB) in two preclinical models of demyelination in C57BL/6J mice. We showed that in cellular assays EOM SalB was G-protein biased, an effect often correlated with fewer KOR-mediated side effects. In the experimental autoimmune encephalomyelitis model, we found that EOM SalB (0.1-0.3 mg/kg) effectively decreased disease severity in a KOR-dependent manner and led to a greater number of animals in recovery compared to U50,488 treatment. Furthermore, EOM SalB treatment decreased immune cell infiltration and increased myelin levels in the central nervous system. In the cuprizone-induced demyelination model, we showed that EOM SalB (0.3 mg/kg) administration led to an increase in the number of mature oligodendrocytes, the number of myelinated axons and the myelin thickness in the corpus callosum. Overall, EOM SalB was effective in two preclinical models of multiple sclerosis and demyelination, adding further evidence to show KOR agonists are a promising target for remyelinating therapies.
Late-stage primary renal angiosarcoma: an extremely rare cancer complicated by COVID-19 post-operatively

J Surg Case Rep. 2021 Dec 24;2021(12):rjab562. doi: 10.1093/jscr/rjab562. eCollection 2021 Dec. Primary renal angiosarcoma (AS) encompasses only 1% of soft tissue sarcomas, and it is seldom seen in literature. Because of its rarity, few risk factors for its development have been established. Due to lack of screening guidelines for kidney cancer, it is often found late when patients become symptomatic. We present the case of a male patient who presented with gross hematuria and flank pain and was discovered to have a large renal mass. Following successful resection, pathology showed it to be AS. The patient had a post-operative course complicated by two separate COVID-19 infections and expired 200 days after surgery. This case not only highlights an extremely rare renal cancer but also illustrates the challenges patients with complex medical issues faced in the era of COVID-19.
Iron Rims in Patients With Multiple Sclerosis as Neurodegenerative Marker? A 7-Tesla Magnetic Resonance Study

Front Neurol. 2021 Dec 21;12:632749. doi: 10.3389/fneur.2021.632749. eCollection 2021. Introduction: Multiple sclerosis (MS) is a demyelinating and neurodegenerative disease of the central nervous system, characterized by inflammatory-driven demyelination. Symptoms in MS manifest as both physical and neuropsychological deficits. With time, inflammation is accompanied by neurodegeneration, indicated by brain volume loss on an MRI. Here, we combined clinical, imaging, and serum biomarkers in patients with iron rim lesions (IRLs), which lead to severe tissue destruction and thus contribute to the accumulation of clinical disability. Objectives: Subcortical atrophy and ventricular enlargement using an automatic segmentation pipeline for 7 Tesla (T) MRI, serum neurofilament light chain (sNfL) levels, and neuropsychological performance in patients with MS with IRLs and non-IRLs were assessed. Methods: In total 29 patients with MS [15 women, 24 relapsing-remitting multiple sclerosis (RRMS), and five secondary-progressive multiple sclerosis (SPMS)] aged 38 (22-69) years with an Expanded Disability Status Score of 2 (0-8) and a disease duration of 11 (5-40) years underwent neurological and neuropsychological examinations. Volumes of lesions, subcortical structures, and lateral ventricles on 7-T MRI (SWI, FLAIR, and MP2RAGE, 3D Segmentation Software) and sNfL concentrations using the Simoa SR-X Analyzer in IRL and non-IRL patients were assessed. Results: (1) Iron rim lesions patients had a higher FLAIR lesion count (p = 0.047). Patients with higher MP2Rage lesion volume exhibited more IRLs (p <0.014) and showed poorer performance in the information processing speed tested within 1 year using the Symbol Digit Modalities Test (SDMT) (p <0.047). (2) Within 3 years, patients showed atrophy of the thalamus (p = 0.021) and putamen (p = 0.043) and enlargement of the lateral ventricles (p = 0.012). At baseline and after 3 years, thalamic volumes were lower in IRLs than in non-IRL patients (p = 0.045). (3) At baseline, IRL patients had higher sNfL concentrations (p = 0.028). Higher sNfL concentrations were associated with poorer SDMT (p = 0.004), regardless of IRL presence. (4) IRL and non-IRL patients showed no significant difference in the neuropsychological performance within 1 year. Conclusions: Compared with non-IRL patients, IRL patients had higher FLAIR lesion counts, smaller thalamic volumes, and higher sNfL concentrations. Our pilot study combines IRL and sNfL, two biomarkers considered indicative for neurodegenerative processes. Our preliminary data underscore the reported destructive nature of IRLs.
Dysregulated B cell differentiation towards antibody-secreting cells in neuromyelitis optica spectrum disorder

J Neuroinflammation. 2022 Jan 6;19(1):6. doi: 10.1186/s12974-021-02375-w. BACKGROUND: Anti-aquaporin 4 (AQP4) antibody (AQP4-Ab) is involved in the pathogenesis of neuromyelitis optica spectrum disorder (NMOSD). However, the mechanism involved in AQP4-Ab production remains unclear. METHODS: We analyzed the immunophenotypes of patients with NMOSD and other neuroinflammatory diseases as well as healthy...
Fatal Tumour Lysis Syndrome Induced by Brigatinib in a Lung Adenocarcinoma Patient Treated With Sequential ALK Inhibitors: A Case Report

Front Pharmacol. 2021 Dec 20;12:809467. doi: 10.3389/fphar.2021.809467. eCollection 2021. Tumour lysis syndrome (TLS) represents a group of fatal metabolic derangements resulting from the rapid breakdown of tumour cells. TLS typically occurs soon after the administration of chemotherapy in haematologic malignancies but is rarely observed in solid tumours. Here, we report a case of brigatinib-induced TLS after treatment with sequential anaplastic lymphoma kinase (ALK) inhibitors in a patient with advanced ALK-rearranged lung adenocarcinoma. The patient was treated sequentially with crizotinib, alectinib, and ensartinib. High-throughput molecular profiling after disease progression indicated that brigatinib may overcome ALK resistance mutations, so the patient was administered brigatinib as the fourth-line treatment. After 22 days of therapy, he developed oliguria, fever, and progressive dyspnoea. Clinical manifestations and laboratory findings met the diagnostic criteria for TLS. The significant decrease in the abundance of ALK mutations in plasma indicated a therapeutic response at the molecular level. Consequently, the diagnosis of brigatinib-induced TLS was established. To the best of our knowledge, this is the first case of TLS induced by sequential targeted therapy in non-small cell lung cancer. With the extensive application of sequential therapy with more potent next-generation targeted therapeutic drugs, special attention should be given to this rare but severe complication.
Lack of association between C282Y and H63D polymorphisms in the hemochromatosis gene and risk of multiple sclerosis: A meta-analysis

Biomed Rep. 2022 Feb;16(2):12. doi: 10.3892/br.2021.1495. Epub 2021 Dec 17. Increasing evidence supports the potential role of iron metabolism in multiple sclerosis (MS). Previous studies examining the association between polymorphisms of the hemochromatosis gene (HFE) and susceptibility to MS have yielded inconsistent results. In the present study, a meta-analysis of 7 studies was performed conducted in populations of Caucasian origin using the Comprehensive Meta-analysis 3.0 software. The strength of association between the C282Y and H63D polymorphisms in HFE and MS risk was estimated by odds ratios with 95% confidence intervals. Cochran’s Q statistic and I2 tests were applied to quantify heterogeneity between studies. An Egger’s test was used to estimate publication bias. The C282Y and H63D polymorphisms had no significant association with increased MS risk (all P≥0.05) in the following genetic comparison models: Dominant model (YY + CY vs. CC or DD + HD vs. HH) and allele contrast (Y vs. C or D vs. H). No apparent publication bias or significant heterogeneity was found between studies. These results suggest that the HFE polymorphisms C282Y and H63D are not associated with susceptibility to MS in populations of Caucasian origin. Further studies should be performed in a larger series of MS patients to evaluate the contribution of HFE and other genetic variants associated with iron regulation in the development and progression of MS.
Identification of a Novel Defined Immune-Autophagy-Related Gene Signature Associated With Clinical and Prognostic Features of Kidney Renal Clear Cell Carcinoma

Front Mol Biosci. 2021 Dec 20;8:790804. doi: 10.3389/fmolb.2021.790804. eCollection 2021. Background: As a common cancer of the urinary system in adults, renal clear cell carcinoma is metastatic in 30% of patients, and 1-2 years after diagnosis, 60% of patients die. At present, the rapid development of tumor immunology and autophagy had brought new directions to the treatment of renal cancer. Therefore, it was extremely urgent to find potential targets and prognostic biomarkers for immunotherapy combined with autophagy. Methods: Through GSE168845, immune-related genes, autophagy-related genes, and immune-autophagy-related differentially expressed genes (IAR-DEGs) were identified. Independent prognostic value of IAR-DEGs was determined by differential expression analysis, prognostic analysis, and univariate and multivariate Cox regression analyses. Then, the lasso Cox regression model was established to evaluate the correlation of IAR-DEGs with the immune score, immune checkpoint, iron death, methylation, and one-class logistic regression (OCLR) score. Results: In this study, it was found that CANX, BID, NAMPT, and BIRC5 were immune-autophagy-related genes with independent prognostic value, and the risk prognostic model based on them was well constructed. Further analysis showed that CANX, BID, NAMPT, and BIRC5 were significantly correlated with the immune score, immune checkpoint, iron death, methylation, and OCLR score. Further experimental results were consistent with the bioinformatics analysis. Conclusion: CANX, BID, NAMPT, and BIRC5 were potential targets and effective prognostic biomarkers for immunotherapy combined with autophagy in kidney renal clear cell carcinoma.
Dr. Carolyn Kay on Identifying HPV+ Patients at Higher Risk for Cervical Cancer

Each year, over 604,000 women worldwide are diagnosed with cervical cancer and approximately 342,000 die from this preventable disease, caused by infection with high-risk human papillomavirus (HPV). A recent study called the IMPACT trial demonstrated that Roche’s CINtec PLUS Cytology, when used as a triage test for high-risk HPV, showed...
Case Report: Heparin-Induced Thrombocytopenia Treated With Plasmapheresis Before Living-Donor Kidney Transplantation

Transplant Proc. 2022 Jan 2:S0041-1345(21)00877-0. doi: 10.1016/j.transproceed.2021.11.012. Online ahead of print. BACKGROUND: Heparin-induced thrombocytopenia (HIT) is a serious adverse effect of heparin. Additionally, although heparin can affect kidney transplantation, there only have been a few reports on this condition. Here, we report a case wherein surgery was safely performed with preoperative plasmapheresis in a patient with HIT.
Decreased memory B cells frequencies in COVID-19 Delta variant vaccine breakthrough infection

EMBO Mol Med. 2022 Jan 6:e15227. doi: 10.15252/emmm.202115227. Online ahead of print. The SARS-CoV-2 Delta (B.1.617.2) variant is capable of infecting vaccinated persons. An open question remains as to whether deficiencies in specific vaccine-elicited immune responses result in susceptibility to vaccine breakthrough infection. We investigated 55 vaccine breakthrough infection cases (mostly Delta) in Singapore, comparing them against 86 vaccinated close contacts who did not contract infection. Vaccine breakthrough cases showed lower memory B cell frequencies against SARS-CoV-2 receptor binding domain (RBD). Compared to plasma antibodies, antibodies secreted by memory B cells retained a higher fraction of neutralizing properties against the Delta variant. Inflammatory cytokines including IL-1β and TNF were lower in vaccine breakthrough infections than primary infection of similar disease severity, underscoring the usefulness of vaccination in preventing inflammation. This report highlights the importance of memory B cells against vaccine breakthrough, and suggests that lower memory B cell levels may be a correlate of risk for Delta vaccine breakthrough infection.
Survival in bladder and upper urinary tract cancers in Finland and Sweden through 50 years

PLoS One. 2022 Jan 4;17(1):e0261124. doi: 10.1371/journal.pone.0261124. eCollection 2022. Survival has improved in bladder cancer but few studies have considered extended periods or covered populations for which medical care is essentially free of charge. We analyzed survival in urothelial cancer (UC, of which vast majority are bladder cancers) in Finland and Sweden over a 50-year period (1967-2016) using data from the NORDCAN database. Finland and Sweden are neighboring countries with largely similar health care systems but higher economic resources and health care expenditure in Sweden. We present results on 1- and 5-year relative survival rates, and additionally provide a novel measure, the difference between 1- and 5-year relative survival, indicating how well survival was maintained between these two periods. Over the 50-year period the median diagnostic age has increased by several years and the incidence in the very old patients has increased vastly. Relative 1- year survival rates increased until early 1990s in both countries, and with minor gains later reaching about 90% in men and 85% in women. Although 5-year survival also developed favorably until early 1990s, subsequent gains were small. Over time, age specific differences in male 1-year survival narrowed but remained wide in 5-year survival. For women, age differences were larger than for men. The limitations of the study were lack of information on treatment and stage. In conclusion, challenges are to improve 5-year survival, to reduce the gender gap and to target specific care to the most common patient group, those of 70 years at diagnosis. The most effective methods to achieve survival gains are to target control of tobacco use, emphasis on early diagnosis with prompt action at hematuria, upfront curative treatment and awareness of high relapse requiring regular cystoscopy follow up.
Immunometabolism in bladder cancer microenvironment

Endocr Metab Immune Disord Drug Targets. 2022 Jan 4. doi: 10.2174/1871530322666220104103905. Online ahead of print. The initiation and progression of bladder cancer (BC), is dependent on its tumor microenvironment (TME). On the other hand, cancer cells shape and train TME to support their development, respond to treatment and migration in an organism. Immune cells exert key roles in the BC microenvironment and have complex interactions with BC cells. These complicated interplays result in metabolic competition in the TME leading to nutrient deprivation, acidosis, hypoxia and metabolite accumulation, which impair immune cell function. Recent studies have demonstrated that immune cells functions are closely correlated with their metabolism. Immunometabolism describes the functional metabolic alterations that take place within immune cells and the role of these cells in directing metabolism and immune response in tissues or diseases such as cancer. Some molecules and their metabolites in the TME including glucose, fatty acids and amino acids can regulate the phenotype, function and metabolism of immune cells. Hence, here we describe some recent advances in immunometabolism and relate them to BC progression. A profound understanding of the metabolic reprogramming of BC cells and immune cells in the TME will offer novel opportunities for targeted therapies in future.
Heterogeneity in susceptibility to hydroxychloroquine of SARS-CoV-2 isolates

Front Biosci (Landmark Ed). 2021 Dec 30;26(12):1493-1502. doi: 10.52586/5043. BACKGROUND: Despite the fact that the clinical efficacy of hydroxychloroquine is still controversial, it has been demonstrated in vitro to control SARS-CoV-2 multiplication on Vero E6 cells. In this study, we tested the possibility that some patients with prolonged virus excretion could be infected by less susceptible strains.
Disparities in Utilization and Outcomes of Minimally Invasive Techniques for Gastric Cancer Surgery in the United States

Ann Surg Oncol. 2022 Jan 7. doi: 10.1245/s10434-021-11193-6. Online ahead of print. BACKGROUND: This study investigated national implementation patterns and perioperative outcomes of minimally invasive gastrectomy (MIG) in gastric cancer surgery in the United States. METHODS: The National Inpatient Sample (NIS) was queried for patients who underwent elective gastrectomy for...
Monoclonal antibodies and their target specificity against SARS-CoV-2 infections: Perspectives and challenges Short title: Monoclonal antibodies and SARS-CoV-2 infections

Recent Pat Biotechnol. 2022 Jan 6. doi: 10.2174/1872208316666220106110014. Online ahead of print. The world continues to be in the midst of a distressing pandemic of coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) infection caused by severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus-2 (SARS-CoV-2), a novel virus with multiple antigenic systems. The virus enters via nasopharynx, oral and infects cells by the expression of the spike protein, and enters the lungs using the angiotensin-converting enzyme-2 receptor. The spectrum of specific immune responses to SARS-CoV-2 virus infection is increasingly challenging as frequent mutations have been reported and their antigen specificity varies accordingly. The development of monoclonal antibodies (mAbs) will have a more significant advantage in suppressing SARS-CoV-2 virus infectivity. Recently, mAbs have been developed to target specific neutralizing antibodies against SARS-CoV-2 infection. The use of the therapeutic index of mAbs that can elicit neutralization by binding to the viral spike protein and suppress the cytokine network is a classic therapeutic approach for a potential cure. The development of mAbs against B-cell function as well as inhibition of the cytokine network has also been a focus in recent research. Recent studies have demonstrated the efficacy of mAbs as antibody cocktail preparations against SARS-CoV-2 infection. Target specific therapeutic accomplishment with mAbs, a milestone in the modern therapeutic age, can be used to achieve a specific therapeutic strategy to suppress SARS-CoV-2 virus infection. This review focuses on the molecular aspects of the cytokine network and antibody formation to better understand the development of mAbs against SARS-CoV-2 infection.
Different Fumarate Hydratase Gene Variants Are Associated With Distinct Cancer Phenotypes

JCO Precis Oncol. 2021 Nov;5:1568-1578. doi: 10.1200/PO.21.00263. PURPOSE: Whether individuals with monoallelic FH pathogenic variants (PVs) associated with autosomal recessive fumarate hydratase (FH) deficiency are also at risk of autosomal dominant FH-associated tumors is of paramount clinical importance. METHODS: A retrospective study of individuals with a PV in the FH...
