NEW For 2022: Federal Top Gun Lead and Steel Paper Wad

(CBSDFW.COM) – Anyone who recently bought the following wool sweater made for children from Seattle, Washington-based Native Creation should return it immediately. (credit: U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission) The company has recalled about 170 units of wool sweaters citing violation of the Federal Lead Paint ban, the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission said. This recall involves sweaters for children sizes 0 to 8. They were sold with dark gray, blue or black as the base color with multi-colored, Native American patterns. The sweaters have an attached hood, a zipper along the front and drawstrings at the top and bottom of the zipper path. They were manufactured in Ecuador and sold at the clothing company from December 2020 through January 2021 for about $29. According to the agency, the paint on the zipper pull contains levels of lead that exceed the maximums allowed. Excessive levels of lead can be toxic or cause other health problems to young children if the paint is ingested.

SEATTLE, WA ・ 2 DAYS AGO