ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Instagram

NEW For 2022: Federal Top Gun Lead and Steel Paper Wad

By Nicolas Lenze
AllOutdoor.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBusting clays is a very old and fun tradition. While some shooters do it as Sunday meditation, there are some very good competitive shooters who specialize in the sport. For those shooters, Federal has released the new Top Gun Lead and Top Gun Steel shotshells. These are made especially for shooting...

www.alloutdoor.com

Comments / 0

Related
AllOutdoor.com

Federal Premium Releases NEW Force X2 Shorty Shotshells

When it comes to gunfighting, it’s been proven time and again that the side with more rounds will win. Shotguns aren’t known for their large capacities, meaning that those using them for defense could use some creativity. One way to fit more in the tube is to make the shells shorter, and that’s exactly what Federal has done. New in their line of Personal Defense rounds, these are the Force X2 Shorty shotshells from Federal Premium.
MILITARY
AllOutdoor.com

Federal Expands Punch Personal Defense Line To Include 44 SPL

The Punch line of Personal Defense ammunition was previously limited to seven cartridge, including the sometimes controversial .22 Long Rifle. Other calibers included 9mm Luger, .40 S&W, .45 ACP, .38 SPL, .380 ACP, and 10mm Auto. Now, the popular defensive ammunition is available for those who protect themselves using the .44 S&W SPL cartridge. Now, Federal expands Punch to include the potent revolver cartridge.
MILITARY
AllOutdoor.com

NEW From Federal: HST .327 Federal Magnum JHP

Perhaps less famous than its big brother – the .357 Magnum – the .327 Federal Magnum cartridge has some major upsides. It’s easier to control out of revolvers with shorter barrels. Due to its smaller diameter, those carrying .327 Federal Magnum get an extra round in the cylinder as well. These advantages have led to more people carrying the cartridge, and now Federal Premium has added it to its Personal Defense options. New for 2022, welcome Federal’s HST .327 Federal Magnum JHPs.
POLITICS
AllOutdoor.com

HEVI-Shot’s NEW HEVI-Hammer Bismuth-Steel Upland Loads

The use of steel shot has changed the game for upland bird hunters. Just when we stopped expecting more innovations in metal technology, we’re hit with bismuth. Bismuth, when mixed with steel, provides hunters with a fast-flying, ultra-dense pattern of pellets. Made specifically to down upland birds, HEVI-Shot has developed the new HEVI-Hammer Bismuth-Steel Upland Loads.
INSTAGRAM
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Steel#Top Gun#Alloutdoor#Select Federal#Paper Wad#Fps#Shell#Federal Premium
AllOutdoor.com

POTD: Scarce Lakeside Machine Vindicator BF-1 Belt Fed Semi-Auto Rifle

Welcome to today’s Photo of the Day! Here we have a BF-1 Vindicator. After laws were passed in the late 1980s that prevented newly manufactured machine guns from being fully transferable. Before/during this time Tippmann (of paintball fame) was manufacturing miniature versions of Browning belt-fed machine guns in .22 Long Rifle. When those laws were passed Tippman sold his tooling and remaining parts by the name of Eric Graetz who owned Lakeside Machine. Graetz used the spare parts and tools to make belt-fed guns (some NFA and some not) in both .22 Long Rifle and .17 Mach II. These rifles were not modeled after anything specific, but still used the Tippman/Browning mechanisms left over. These became the Vindicators!
MANUFACTURING
The Independent

Amazon workers arrested after thousands of packages discovered inside home

Three people have been arrested in connection with theft in which investigators found a home filled to the brim with thousands of Amazon delivery packages.The Oklahoma county sheriff’s office, in a statement on Facebook on Wednesday, identified the suspects as Cesar Yasnier Cerqueira Rojas, Dinneris Matos Delgado, and Maikel Perez Laurencio.The three face 15 felony counts of possession of stolen property and embezzlement. Ms Delgado has also been charged with Possession of a Controlled Dangerous Substance (Meth).The theft was discovered after officials responded to an illegal dumping complaint in the area on 30 December last year.“When they arrived, deputies found...
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Youtube
NewsBreak
Instagram
Otis Adams

Treasure Hunter Jailed After Refusing To Tell Where the Loot is Hidden

Deep-sea treasure hunter Tommy Thompson was declared in contempt of court on December 15, 2015 and has been in prison ever since, his $1,000 a day fine mounting. Thompson's crime was refusing to disclose the location of 500 gold coins he found from a historically famous shipwreck which was overwhelmed by a hurricane off the coast of South Carolina. Six years and counting, the research scientist is, so far, keeping his secret.
The Kitchn

The Most Brilliant Dollar-Store Hack for Organizing All of Your Plastic Storage Containers

Here’s the unfortunate truth about your growing stack of plastic food containers: No matter how hard you try, it sure is tricky to find storage space for it — and, worse, keep it totally organized. Like any home cook, you’ve probably amassed quite a bit of plastic containers. Luckily, we’ve found the perfect answer to contain the clutter. Ready to find out what it is?
LIFESTYLE
AllOutdoor.com

Protecting Valuables – Storing Guns and Ammo Over the Long Haul

It’s been said that guns have two enemies: politicians and rust. There’s plenty of information floating around about the former, but rust and other kinds of environmentally-caused corrosion can do guns and ammo in just as sure as a bad elected official’s pen. That’s why storing them properly is important.
AllOutdoor.com

[ATA Show 2022] Heated Hunts – Revolutionary Heated Scent Dispenser

When it comes to hunting – archery, firearm, and muzzleloader – you can do everything right and account for every factor of a successful hunt yet get busted by your scent in the end. Worse yet, if Mother Nature has whitetail deer or game animals in your area holding tight (not moving) there is often little you can do to get them headed your way. That is where a revolutionary product like the one Heated Hunts has in their Electronic Heated Scent Dispenser can be a game-changer.
MINNESOTA STATE
AllOutdoor.com

POTD: Cz52 Semi-Automatic Pistol with Holster and Extra Magazine

Welcome to today’s Photo of the Day! Here we have a Czech handgun that we have recently covered on Curious Relics. This is the CZ52 pistol or vz52 as it was known back in the day. Vz is an acronym for Vzar which means “model.” The CZ52 was the Czechlisovkian military’s replacement of their anemic .32 ACP pistol. This new military small arm was chambered for a hot rod of a cartridge in the form of 7.62×25 Tokarev. The small 30 caliber bullet was a high-velocity one and a powerful one so straight blowback mechanisms were not going to cut it. This new pistol’s operating system had to be robust and efficient. This led to this pistol being one of the few roller-locked handguns in history!
MILITARY
AllOutdoor.com

TFBTV – NEW Smith & Wesson CSX 9mm Review

In this episode of TFBTV, James Reeves reviews (and mini-torture tests) the (super-leaked) NEW Smith & Wesson CSX, or “Chief’s Special X”. Is this just a metal S&W Shield Plus? No – it’s also hammer fired. And single action only. And smaller. And lighter. And holds more ammo. You know what, just watch the damned video.
TV & VIDEOS
CBS DFW

Kids Winter Sweaters Made With Lead Paint Zippers Recalled

(CBSDFW.COM) – Anyone who recently bought the following wool sweater made for children from Seattle, Washington-based Native Creation should return it immediately. (credit: U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission) The company has recalled about 170 units of wool sweaters citing violation of the Federal Lead Paint ban, the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission said. This recall involves sweaters for children sizes 0 to 8. They were sold with dark gray, blue or black as the base color with multi-colored, Native American patterns. The sweaters have an attached hood, a zipper along the front and drawstrings at the top and bottom of the zipper path. They were manufactured in Ecuador and sold at the clothing company from December 2020 through January 2021 for about $29. According to the agency, the paint on the zipper pull contains levels of lead that exceed the maximums allowed. Excessive levels of lead can be toxic or cause other health problems to young children if the paint is ingested.
SEATTLE, WA
SPY

These Easily Installed Lights Give You No Excuse for Living With a Poorly Lit Garage

In many households, the garage is now more than just the place you keep a car. Garages are a versatile space where you complete handy projects, store seasonal or sporting items, work out in a home gym and sometimes even relax or chill out with friends. That’s why the days of poorly lit garage spaces are a thing of the past. The best garage lighting is easy to install, effective and comprehensive. What to Consider Before Buying Garage Lighting Before you invest in garage lighting, it’s worth thinking about exactly what kind of light is best suited to your garage. The light (or...
HOME & GARDEN
CNET

Ford dealers can ban F-150 Lightning customers from reselling trucks to discourage scalpers

Ford is cracking down on anyone with mercenary intentions when it comes to buying an F-150 Lightning next year. In an effort to stop customers from quickly flipping their electric pickup truck for a hefty profit, Ford delivered a notice to dealerships issuing a new clause for soon-to-be owners. The note was posted on the F-150 Gen 14 forum on Friday. Should a dealer opt in, customers will be required to sign a "No-Sale" provision, banning them from reselling the truck within one year of ownership. The key here is, it's not required, Ford told Roadshow.
BUYING CARS
MotorBiscuit

The Colorado Forest Fire Just Destroyed One of the Rarest Ford Models in Existence

Have you ever heard of a Ford Festiva Shogun? It’s ok if you haven’t. There’s a perfectly good reason for this rare Ford model’s obscurity; Ford only ever made seven of them. After the latest in what feels like a never-ending string of forest fires, sadly, there are now only six Ford Festiva Shoguns left after this most recent Colorado forest fire.

Comments / 0

Community Policy