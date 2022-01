Work to expand part of US Highway 50 just west of Emporia is now completed. The Kansas Department of Transportation has finished work to expand the highway from two lanes to four between Roads E-5 and F after nearly 18 months of work. Groundbreaking took place in July 2020, with the project serving as the latest to widen the highway between Emporia and Hutchinson over the past decade. In fact, this widening project was originally supposed to take place a decade ago as part of the TWORKS transportation program, which has now been replaced by the Eisenhower Legacy Transportation program.

