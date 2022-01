As the New Year approaches, Wonderwall.com is taking a look at all the pop culture anniversaries coming our way in 2022… starting with a milestone for Taylor Swift's seminal album "Red," which landed a decade earlier in 2012 and showed her first experimentation with straightforward pop — a departure from her country music origins. Working with hitmaker Max Martin for the first time, Taylor proved that her talents transcend genres. The chart-topping collection spent seven weeks at No. 1 on the Billboard 200, making her the first female artist and the second act since The Beatles to have three consecutive albums spend at least six weeks at the top. "Red" appeared on several publications' lists of the best albums of the 2010s and ranked at No. 99 in the 2020 revision of Rolling Stone's 500 Greatest Albums of All Time list.

