Amazing 3D Chalk Art Created With Grass And Sidewalk Cracks

Scottish fiber artist Jo Hamilton is pushing the boundaries of crochet with her subversive “crochet paintings.” Ranging in subject from strikingly colorful portraits to painstakingly stitched cityscapes made with recycled yarn, her nuanced textile pieces play with color, line, and texture, challenging our traditional perceptions of crochet as an art form. Arguably a pioneer in the realm of figurative crochet art, Hamilton uses her work to comment on the complex issues plaguing society today, focusing especially on the looming climate crisis. In fact, the artist’s most recent body of work, which was on display this past November, critically engages with humankind’s fraught relationship with the environment and the devastating impact it is having on our planet.

VISUAL ART ・ 13 DAYS AGO