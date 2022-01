Japanese gaming site Famitsu recently interviewed a number of prominent video game designers from various companies to find out what their plans are for 2022. One of those questioned was Ryozo Tsujimoto, who is the head of Capcom’s consumer games development division 2 and the current producer of the Monster Hunter series. He said that next year he will be busy continuing work on the upcoming DLC expansion for Monster Hunter Rise, which is titled Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak, and is scheduled to be released in the summer for Nintendo Switch. He also mentioned that the 20th anniversary of the Monster Hunter franchise is coming up in 2024, so the team will be busy preparing something special for Monster Hunter fans.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 11 DAYS AGO