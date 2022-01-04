Osaka opens her season with a win over Cornet in Melbourne

Naomi Osaka has been wearing her shoe, the NikeCourt Air Zoom GP Turbo Naomi Osaka, in the bright orange colorway at the Melbourne Summer Set in Australia this week. This tournament down under marks the Nike tennis star‘s return to the sport after a four-month break, which she announced back in September of 2021.
Osaka came out triumphant in both matches, winning on Tuesday, Jan. 4, as well as today. The four-time Grand Slam champion beat Alize Cornet of France Tuesday. Today she was victorious in her match against Belgium’s Marnya Zanevska.
The 24-year-old Japanese athlete donned similar looks for both matches,...
