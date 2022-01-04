ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Osaka opens her season with a win over Cornet in Melbourne

Herald-Palladium
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — Naomi Osaka is back in a place where she's won two...

www.heraldpalladium.com

ESPN

Naomi Osaka withdraws from Melbourne tournament due to abdominal injury

MELBOURNE, Australia -- Defending Australian Open champion Naomi Osaka withdrew from her semifinal match Saturday at a WTA tournament with an abdominal injury, allowing her opponent Veronika Kudermetova to advance to the final on a walkover. "I had a lot of fun playing here in Melbourne. Unfortunately I have an...
Footwear News

Naomi Osaka Returns to the Tennis Court in Bright Orange Nikes

Naomi Osaka has been wearing her shoe, the NikeCourt Air Zoom GP Turbo Naomi Osaka, in the bright orange colorway at the Melbourne Summer Set in Australia this week. This tournament down under marks the Nike tennis star‘s return to the sport after a four-month break, which she announced back in September of 2021. Osaka came out triumphant in both matches, winning on Tuesday, Jan. 4, as well as today. The four-time Grand Slam champion beat Alize Cornet of France Tuesday. Today she was victorious in her match against Belgium’s Marnya Zanevska. The 24-year-old Japanese athlete donned similar looks for both matches,...
Tennis World Usa

Mauro Berruto attacks Djokovic: "I'm disgusted"

Novak Djokovic's issue also takes hold outside the ATP Tour, and not only. In addition to the many tennis players and personalities close to tennis who have expressed their opinion (mostly against) on the medical exemption received by the Serbian champion to participate in the Australian Open, public figures such as virologist Roberto Burioni have also criticized the choice of the committee organization of the Australian slam to allow Novak Djokovic to reach the state of Victory.
The Independent

Novak Djokovic making ‘big mistake’ if he does not get vaccinated, Boris Becker claims

Novak Djokovic is making a “big mistake” if he is not getting vaccinated against Covid-19, according to the world number one’s former coach Boris BeckerThe Serbian is awaiting the outcome of an appeal against the decision by the Australian Border Force (ABF) to cancel the reigning Australian Open champion’s entry visa and deport him, with an appeal set for Monday.Djokovic has spoken in the past about his opposition to vaccination, and posted on social media before setting off for the Australian Open to say he had received “exemption permission” to enter the country.LIVE: Follow the latest as Novak Djokovic fights...
NBC News

Covid infection gave Novak Djokovic Australian vaccine exemption, lawyers say

Lawyers for Novak Djokovic filed court documents in his challenge against deportation from Australia that showed the tennis star contracted Covid-19 last month. The No. 1-ranked male tennis player was denied entry at the Melbourne airport late Wednesday after border officials cancelled his visa for failing to meet its entry requirement that all non-citizens be fully vaccinated against Covid-19.
