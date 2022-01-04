ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Connecticut State

15 Connecticut hiking trails to try out in 2022

By Andrew DaRosa, Staff Reports
Norwalk Hour
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhether its your New Year's Resolution to get more active or looking to get...

www.thehour.com

Comments / 0

Related
Fox News

Sidney Poitier, Oscar-winning actor, dead at 94

Sidney Poitier, the beloved Oscar-winning actor, has died. He was 94. The star's death was confirmed to Fox News on Friday by the Bahamian Ministry of Foreign Affairs Office. Prime Minister of the Bahamas Philip Davis also held a press conference on Friday morning where he remembered the film icon as an "actor and film director, an entrepreneur, civil and human rights activist and, latterly, a diplomat.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Connecticut Lifestyle
State
Connecticut State
CBS News

Novak Djokovic had COVID-19 last month, court documents show

Novak Djokovic's lawyers filed court papers Saturday in his challenge against deportation from Australia that show the tennis star tested positive for COVID-19 last month and recovered — grounds he used in applying for a medical exemption to the country's strict vaccination rules. The No. 1-ranked Djokovic was denied...
TENNIS
Fox News

Cold kills 22 stuck in cars in heavy snow at Pakistan resort

At least 22 people, including 10 children, died in a popular mountain resort town in Pakistan after being stuck in their vehicles overnight during a heavy snowstorm as temperatures plummeted, officials said Saturday. Most of the victims died of hypothermia, officials said. Among them was an Islamabad police officer and...
ACCIDENTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hiking Trails#Get Out
CBS News

Alec Baldwin insists he is complying with cell phone search warrant

Alec Baldwin said Saturday that any suggestion he's not complying with the investigation into last fall's deadly shooting on a New Mexico film set is a lie. At issue is a search warrant for Baldwin's cell phone, which authorities hope can provide information helpful in the probe. Baldwin was holding a revolver during a rehearsal for his movie "Rust" on October 21 when it fired, killing cinematographer Halyna Hutchins and wounding the film's director.
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy