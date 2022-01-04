Winter weather brings water leaks to the Palouse

With the Palouse experiencing extreme winter weather, the Pullman Fire Department on Monday responded to six water leaks at residences that caused damage ranging from minor to severe.

Chief Mike Heston said these incidents occurred at apartments and fraternities. Crews responding to one residence found the ceiling collapsed because of a major water leak, he said.

Heston estimated his department has responded to a dozen of these calls this winter. He said the single digit and below-zero temperatures last week likely caused damage to pipes and sprinkler systems at these residences. However, the temperatures dropped so fast the water didn’t have a chance to freeze.

With Monday’s warmer weather, the pipes thawed and the problems began.

“We recommend folks get renters insurance for this exact reason,” Heston said.

He said sometimes these problems are a result of poorly installed water systems. Sometimes they are a result of residents leaving town for the winter without leaving the heat on in their apartment.

Heston said his department recommends residents keep the heat in their home above 55 degrees and open the cabinet doors concealing their pipes.

When the fire department responds to these emergencies, it can shut off the water and help begin cleanup before cleanup professionals arrive, he said.

Moscow Fire Department Chief Brian Nickerson said his staff responded to three calls on Sunday related to water leaks. Two occurred at apartments and one happened at a University of Idaho dormitory. They caused limited damage, he said.

