ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Palouse, WA

Winter weather brings water leaks to the Palouse

By Anthony Kuipers, Daily News staff writer
Moscow Pullman Daily News
Moscow Pullman Daily News
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3e3Qve_0dcxfrKl00

With the Palouse experiencing extreme winter weather, the Pullman Fire Department on Monday responded to six water leaks at residences that caused damage ranging from minor to severe.

Chief Mike Heston said these incidents occurred at apartments and fraternities. Crews responding to one residence found the ceiling collapsed because of a major water leak, he said.

Heston estimated his department has responded to a dozen of these calls this winter. He said the single digit and below-zero temperatures last week likely caused damage to pipes and sprinkler systems at these residences. However, the temperatures dropped so fast the water didn’t have a chance to freeze.

With Monday’s warmer weather, the pipes thawed and the problems began.

“We recommend folks get renters insurance for this exact reason,” Heston said.

He said sometimes these problems are a result of poorly installed water systems. Sometimes they are a result of residents leaving town for the winter without leaving the heat on in their apartment.

Heston said his department recommends residents keep the heat in their home above 55 degrees and open the cabinet doors concealing their pipes.

When the fire department responds to these emergencies, it can shut off the water and help begin cleanup before cleanup professionals arrive, he said.

Moscow Fire Department Chief Brian Nickerson said his staff responded to three calls on Sunday related to water leaks. Two occurred at apartments and one happened at a University of Idaho dormitory. They caused limited damage, he said.

Kuipers can be reached at akuipers@dnews.com.

Comments / 0

Related
MSNBC

19 dead in Bronx apartment fire, including 9 children

19 people are dead including nine children after a Bronx fire in an apartment building. New York City Mayor Eric Adams called the fire the worst the city has seen in 30 years. The cause of the fire is still under investigation. Jan. 9, 2022.
BRONX, NY
The Associated Press

Russia, US hold working dinner to open Geneva talks

GENEVA (AP) — A top Russian diplomat predicted “difficult” talks with the United States this week after attending a working dinner with U.S. officials in Geneva on Sunday as part of the kickoff to a string of meetings in three European cities this week, with ties at a low over Russia’s military buildup near Ukraine.
POLITICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Moscow, ID
Government
City
Palouse, WA
City
Pullman, WA
City
Moscow, ID
Local
Washington Government
Pullman, WA
Government
Palouse, WA
Government
Local
Idaho Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Water Systems#Fire Sprinkler#Fraternities#Extreme Weather#Moscow Fire Department#University Of Idaho
CBS News

Dramatic video captures cliff collapsing on tourist boats, killing 10 in Brazil

Ten people died when a cliff collapsed onto tourist boats on a lake in Brazil, officials said Sunday after the bodies of two missing people were found. On Saturday a large rock fragment broke free of a ravine and plunged onto four boats in Furnas Lake in Brazil's eastern Minas Gerais state, as panicked tourists watched helplessly from other vessels.
ACCIDENTS
CNN

NFL's Denver Broncos dismiss head coach Vic Fangio after third straight year missing playoffs

(CNN) — The Denver Broncos parted ways with head coach Vic Fangio on Sunday morning after his third straight season without making the NFL playoffs, the team announced. The Broncos lost 28-24 to the Kansas City Chiefs in their final game of the season Saturday, dropping them to 7-10 for the year. Fangio's squads went 5-11 in 2020 and 7-9 the year prior as the defensive-minded coach struggled to put together a competent offense.
NFL
Moscow Pullman Daily News

Moscow Pullman Daily News

Moscow, ID
726
Followers
62
Post
94K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for Moscow Pullman Daily News

Comments / 0

Community Policy