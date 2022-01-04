27 new COVID-19 cases reported in Latah County

Since Thursday, Public Health – Idaho North Central District reported 27 COVID-19 cases in Latah County.

No new deaths were reported.

The latest cases include one person younger than 5, one person between ages 5-12, one person between ages 13-17, 11 people between ages 18-29, six people in their 30s, three people in their 40s, one person in their 50s, one person in their 60s, one in their 70s and one in their 80s.

There have been 4,558 confirmed cases, 335 probable cases and 41 deaths in Latah County since the pandemic began.

As of Monday afternoon, Whitman County had not updated COVID-19 data.