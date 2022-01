KINGSTON, N.Y. — Aldermen have rescinded a resolution authorizing the city to partially abandon Fair Street Extension. During a meeting Tuesday evening, the council voted unanimously to rescind the resolution that had been adopted last month. The move was an administrative decision since the council is to have a new public hearing on the abandonment issue next week. The council, which has four new members, is also expected at a later date to take a new vote on the matter.

KINGSTON, NY ・ 3 DAYS AGO