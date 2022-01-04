ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marion County, OR

High court changes course on motor vehicle seizures

By Peter Wong
Lake Oswego Review
Lake Oswego Review
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0YVLsE_0dcweIqM00 Justices rule that police must prove 'exigent circumstances' to search without getting warrants first.

The Oregon Supreme Court has dropped its 35-year blanket exception for motor vehicles in requiring court-issued warrants before police can conduct most searches for criminal evidence.

The court did so on the final business day of 2021 in a 51-page opinion by Justice Rebecca Duncan, who wrote that the 1986 exception carved out by the court was meant to be temporary.

"Notably, the court did not intend the automobile exception to be permanent," Duncan wrote. "The exception was based on the length of time it generally took to get warrants, which the court expected would be reduced in the 'near future' because of advances in technology."

The decision still allows police to conduct warrantless searches if there are "exigent circumstances," defined by the court as those "that require the police to act swiftly to prevent danger to life or serious damage to property, or to forestall a suspect's escape or the destruction of evidence."

The decision was made by six justices plus senior judge Jack Landau, who retired from the court at the end of 2017. Justice Thomas Balmer, a former No. 2 official at the Oregon Department of Justice, did not participate.

The Oregon Constitution bars "unreasonable" searches and seizures, and court warrants for police to conduct them must be based on "probable cause" and specify the place to be searched and the person or thing to be seized. But like its federal counterpart in the Fourth Amendment, the state guarantee has been the subject of numerous interpretations.

Circuit ruling upheld

The court upheld a 2017 ruling by Judge Lindsay Partridge in Marion County Circuit Court to exclude the seizure by Salem police of evidence from a lawfully parked and unoccupied truck about a mile east of the Marion County Courthouse.

A warrantless search on Nov. 28, 2016, uncovered heroin, a scale, and drug paraphernalia — and led to charges of possession and delivery of heroin against Charles Steven McCarthy, who had been the subject of an earlier investigation by police.

A detective testified in circuit court that police based the search on the "automobile exception," which the Oregon Supreme Court decided on a split vote in 1986 was not subject to the usual requirement for warrants under two conditions: "The car was mobile at the time it was stopped by the police, and the police had probable cause to believe that the car contained contraband or crime evidence."

Two justices, Hans Linde and Berkeley "Bud" Lent, dissented in the 1986 decision written by Justice Robert E. Jones.

The Salem detective also said police did not choose to obtain a warrant because they believed the truck was "mobile," and that it was not the practice of police in Marion County to seek warrants by telephone.

But Partridge wrote: "The state fails to address why one of the officers could not avail themselves of an existing process under Oregon law, make a call on a cellphone to the courthouse, lay out the facts under oath to a judicial officer and have the judicial officer determine if probable cause existed. The answer seems to be that 'we just don't do it that way.'"

The judge noted that the incident occurred on a Monday afternoon, when the court was conducting normal business.

Changing course

The Court of Appeals reversed Partridge. It ruled in 2020 that the truck was presumed to be mobile and police had probable cause to stop it, regardless of whether there was an "actual exigency" that did not allow time for police to obtain a warrant.

But the Supreme Court decided otherwise and dropped its own blanket exception it created for motor vehicles from warrant searches.

Duncan wrote: "We hold that, when the state seeks to justify a warrantless seizure or search of a vehicle based on exigent circumstances, the state must prove that exigent circumstances actually existed at the time of the seizure or search."

Duncan wrote that the justices were aware they were moving away from the court's 1986 exception. But the court signaled it was doing so already in a 2015 decision.

"The purpose of the exception is to enable officers to respond to the risk that contraband or evidence will be lost because a vehicle can be moved out of the jurisdiction in which a warrant must be sought," she wrote. "But the scope of the exception exceeds its purpose. "Although it is an exigent circumstances exception, it applies when there are no exigent circumstances. That is, it applies when there is no actual risk that a vehicle will be moved and that contraband or evidence will be lost."

pwong@pamplinmedia.com

twitter.com/capitolwong

{loadposition sub-article-02}

Comments / 0

Related
Lake Oswego Review

Wheeler: 'Help is on the way'

The Portland mayor said the City Council understand and is responding to public concerns.Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler has a 2022 message for residents: City Hall understands their anger and frustrations "but help is on the way." In a Zoom sit down with Eye on Northwest Politics, KOIN 6 News anchor Ken Boddie asked Wheeler questions on a variety of topics, including what city officials are doing to address the rise in gun violence, issues in connection with homelessness, the city's charter and more. Wheeler, who is also the city's police commissioner under its charter system, said the Portland Police Bureau...
PORTLAND, OR
Lake Oswego Review

Kristof asks Oregon Supreme Court to keep him on the ballot

The Democrat candidate for governor accuses the political establishment of working against him.Former New York Times columnist Nicholas Kristof asked the Oregon Supreme Court to keep his endangered campaign for governor alive on Friday. The day after Secretary of State Shemia Fagan ruled he was not eligible to run for governor, Kristof's lawyers asked the court to keep his name on the ballot, citing a March 17 deadline to print ballots that would be hard to meet through the normal appeals process. "The effect of her decision is that Kristof will be excluded from the ballot unless there is a...
OREGON STATE
Portland Tribune

Portland auditor dings firefighter for washing his car.

Firefighter union pushes back against criticism over what they say is a routine practice. A months-long investigation by the Portland Auditor's Office has reached a conclusion following a fraud tip last summer: that a firefighter wasted taxpayer resources by washing his personal vehicle with city water while on the clock.
PORTLAND, OR
Lake Oswego Review

Where Jan. 6 cases stand against NW defendants a year later

The Justice Department has arrested 11 people from Oregon and Washington for participating in the Jan. 6 attack. Like many Americans, Billy Williams watched in horror last Jan. 6 as a violent mob attacked the U.S. Capitol while a joint session of Congress certified the 2020 election results. Williams, who Trump appointed as Oregon's U.S. Attorney, said it was only after he got home from work that day that he began to fully grasp the threat the rioters posed to democracy. "I was so disgusted at what was going on," Williams said. "And it being encouraged by the president of...
PORTLAND, OR
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Oregon State
Marion County, OR
Government
Local
Oregon Government
County
Marion County, OR
Lake Oswego Review

Oregon legislator seeks to give citizens voice on tolling

Clackamas County Republican Bill Kennemer hopes measure will tap into increasing voter frustration with planned tollways.Citizens circulating petitions to force votes on proposed freeway tolls in Oregon have found a state legislator's sympathetic ear. Sen. Bill Kennemer announced Jan. 7 one of his two priority bills for this February's short legislative session is a measure, which, if passed, would create an amendment to the Oregon Constitution to allow residents living within 15 miles of a proposed tollway to vote on whether to approve or reject the proposal. The measure is a direct response to increasing voter frustration with plans to...
OREGON STATE
Lake Oswego Review

Portland, other cities want police protest restriction changes

The ACLU said use of force against people not engaged in conduct justifying the use of force is unconstitutional.Six months after a bill designed to reduce police use of force against protesters went into effect, a group of lobbyists and the city of Portland are pushing the state to make some big changes. House Bill 2928, which was signed into law in July, prohibits the use of tear gas for crowd control unless the situation meets the definition of a riot. It also restricts the use of impact munitions for crowd control unless deadly force is authorized. Any "intentional violation"...
PORTLAND, OR
Portland Tribune

Supreme Court: Only active voters can sign initiative petitions

Justices uphold 2016 decision by secretary of state to disqualify measure relying on 'inactive' voters. The Oregon Supreme Court has held again that only active voters, excluding people who remain on county registration rolls but are considered inactive, are eligible to sign petitions for ballot initiatives and referendums. The court upheld the secretary of state, who declined to place an initiative on the 2016 statewide ballot because it relied on signatures from inactive voters to qualify it. Judge J. Channing Bennett upheld the state's action in mid-2020 in Marion County Circuit Court. But a three-judge panel of the Oregon Court...
OREGON STATE
Portland Tribune

Boring's Steve Bates announces bid for Senate District 26

Sen. Chuck Thomsen plans to retire this year, leaving the election open to new candidates after 12 years.News broke that Senate District 26 Sen. Chuck Thomsen plans to retire this year in November 2021. Since then two Republican candidates have emerged to vie for his seat: House District 59 Rep. Daniel Bonham, who has Thomsen's support, and, most recently, Boring resident Steve Bates. Senate District 26 will continue to contain Sandy and much of Hood River County. Following redistricting this year, it will lose portions of North Clackamas like Happy Valley, shifting south to cover portions of unincorporated Clackamas...
BORING, OR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Seizure#Motor Vehicles#U S Supreme Court#Appellate Court#The Oregon Supreme Court
Lake Oswego Review

Officials: Nick Kristof does not qualify to run for governor

The decision was sent to Kristof's campaign Thursday morning. It's expected to be challenged in court.Oregon election officials say former New York Times columnist Nick Kristof has not been a resident of the state long enough to run for governor. But their decision is likely just the start of a legal fight that will be decided by the courts. Last year, Kristof quit his job at The Times, where he won two Pulitzer Prizes as a globe-traveling columnist, to seek the Democratic nomination for governor. A day after he formally filed, state elections officials sent him notice that they need more information to determine whether he actually qualifies to run. The state Constitution says that the governor must "have been three years next preceding his election, a resident within this State." This is an excerpt. Read the rest of the story at Oregon Public Broadcasting. {loadposition sub-article-01}
OREGON STATE
Lake Oswego Review

Bank robber dies during confrontation with police

Suspect allegedly robbed bank, shot at law enforcement near Gresham Station Shopping CenterAn alleged bank robber was shot and killed Tuesday evening, Jan. 4, by a Gresham police officer and Multnomah County Sheriff's deputy after an armed robbery at a Gresham bank, high-speed pursuit across East County, a carjacking and a shootout with law enforcement near a busy shopping center. The male suspect's name has not been released, nor have the names of the officer and deputy who have both been placed on critical incident leave as an investigation into the incident is conducted. "It was a very...
GRESHAM, OR
Lake Oswego Review

Employee cited for bringing weapons to Willamette Falls hospital

Providence Oregon City caregiver faces $500 fine under new law for unlocked firearms.An employee of Providence Willamette Falls Medical Center in Oregon City who allegedly brought unlocked firearms to the hospital parking lot has been cited under a new state law. A Providence surgical department staffer's car was found to have two unlocked firearms in its backseat around 1 p.m. on Dec. 21. The alleged violation was contrary to longstanding hospital policies in addition to the new state law. Under Senate Bill 554, gun owners are required to secure their firearms when not in use. Firearms can be secured in...
OREGON CITY, OR
Lake Oswego Review

Our opinion: Secretary of state should let Kristof run

The former New York Times writer maintains that Yamhill County is his home; Oregon case law - and common sense - back him up.The Oregon Secretary of State's office is expected to rule soon on whether Nick Kristof, former columnist and reporter for the New York Times, is a resident of Oregon. If he is, he can run for governor this year. If he isn't, he can't. The office has questioned Kristof's residency since he registers to vote in New York. His argument is that he returns to Oregon every year and owns and maintains property in Yamhill. We don't...
OREGON STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Supreme Court
NewsBreak
Cars
Portland Tribune

Clackamas County weighs waste policy after pushing out Ridwell

Newcomer deemed out of compliance, but recycling models permissible under code may expandClackamas County is considering expanding its recycling policies after a startup's unique business model was determined to be out of compliance with existing county codes. Ridwell Inc., a Seattle-based recycling company, collects and processes difficult-to-recycle materials, including household batteries, electronic waste, light bulbs, plastic film, textiles and more for a monthly subscription fee, according to its website. Under Oregon law and Clackamas County code, several materials collected by Ridwell are currently not defined as recyclable, instead falling under the "solid waste" category due to their cost of recycling...
CLACKAMAS COUNTY, OR
Portland Tribune

Big races ahead for Congress, Legislature

Oregon gained 6th seat in U.S. House after 2020 Census showed state population gain.Big changes are coming for races at the state Legislature and also for Oregon's congressional delegation in May 2022. Among the big ones: • U.S. senator: Democrat Ron Wyden, who has held the seat since 1996, faces mostly little-known candidates so far. Jo Rae Perkins of Albany, the Republican who lost to Democratic Sen. Jeff Merkley in 2020, is trying again. • U.S. House: Three seats will draw more attention than usual. Oregon's new 6th District extends from southeast Washington County and small parts of...
OREGON STATE
Portland Tribune

Police investigating I-5 head-on crash, unrelated hit-and-run

UPDATE: The victim and the suspect are identified in the fatal Sunday freeway crash.Portland police are investigating two fatal traffic accidents that happened late Sunday and early Monday. According to the Portland Police Bureau, the first investigation began at 11:20 p.m., Sunday, Dec. 2, when officers responded to a report of a car traveling south in the northbound lanes on Interstate 5. As officers were responded, they were notified of a head-on crash on northbound I-5 involving two vehicles, just north of the South Macadam Avenue exit. When officers arrived, they found a head-on crash had occurred. The driver traveling...
PORTLAND, OR
Lake Oswego Review

Nick Kristof lawyers argue candidate is Oregonian

The residency of the former New York Times columnist is at issue in determining whether he can run for governor.Lawyers for former New York Times columnist Nick Kristof have submitted a 15-page letter to the Oregon Secretary of State's Office asserting he is legally qualified to run for governor this year. The office, which regulates elections in the state, is questioning Kristof's qualifications, in large part because he registered to vote in New York while working at the Times. The Oregon Constitution requires that candidates for governor be a resident of the state for at least three years before their...
OREGON STATE
Lake Oswego Review

Pedestrian hit, killed in Troutdale identified

No arrests after 59-year-old man was struck and killed crossing roadway at nightNo arrests were made after law enforcement investigated a 59-year-old pedestrian who was hit and killed in Troutdale last week. According to the Multnomah County Sheriff's Office, James Chris Colasanti was crossing Southwest 257th Avenue, from east to west near Southwest 28th Street, around 5:30 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 30, when he was struck by a car. Colasanti did not survive his injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene. Deputies said Colasanti was not in a marked crosswalk and was wearing dark clothing at night. He was allegedly nearly hit by another vehicle traveling the opposite direction before the fatal collision. The MCSO added the 39-year-old driver, who stayed at the scene of the accident, showed no signs of impairment and was not speeding. {loadposition sub-article-01}
TROUTDALE, OR
Lake Oswego Review

Lake Oswego Review

Lake Oswego, OR
221
Followers
2K+
Post
129K+
Views
ABOUT

The Lake Oswego Review is considered Lake Oswego’s best source for local news. The Review offers the most read newspaper, website and social media following in town.

 http://www.lakeoswegoreview.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy