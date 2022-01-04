Streets Department Announces Update on Trash and Recycling Collections

PHILADELPHIA – The Streets Department is experiencing trash and recycling collections delays because of the recent COVID-19 surge, announced Streets Commissioner Carlton Williams. We foresee these challenges moving into the following weeks as we work through COVID-19 infections and quarantining in our workforce. Currently, we are experiencing slight delays in trash collection and recycling is a day or more behind in some areas.

Residents should continue to set materials out on their regular day. We are challenged with providing the specific number of days we will be behind as employees available to work fluctuates. Residents can track the progress of collections on their block by clicking on the PickupPHL tab at streetsmartphl.phila.gov. Updates can also be found at phila.gov/streets and on social media.

To avoid collection delays, residents are strongly encouraged to use the City’s Sanitation Convenience Centers open from Monday through Saturday between the hours of 8AM to 6PM. Residents are urged to be mindful of items placed out for collection via our Curb Your Waste Campaign.

While the Department continues to work through balancing staff shortages and maintaining an on-time collection schedule, please know that we are doing all they can to stay on schedule. We apologize for this inconvenience and thank residents for their patience and cooperation as we work to return to a regular collection schedule. We have experienced these challenges before as a result of COVID-19 impacts, and we will get back on track again. We thank residents for being vigilant and for their patience as we work to keep the city clean, green and safe.