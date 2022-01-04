ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wild recall top prospects Marco Rossi, Matt Boldy

By Field Level Media
Gwinnett Daily Post
 1 day ago

Two of the Minnesota Wild's top prospects were recalled by the organization Tuesday, as Marco Rossi and Matt Boldy will now be available to skate for the Wild in game action. They'll make their NHL debuts alongside one another against the Boston Bruins Thursday, per a report from The...

The future is now: Boldy, Rossi set to make NHL debuts Thursday night

ST. PAUL -- Needing some new life and an injection of fresh energy, the Wild recalled arguably its two top prospects on Tuesday morning, as 2019 and 2020 First Round selections Matt Boldy and Marco Rossi arrived on the NHL scene. Each player will make their debuts in the league...
