Lackawanna Trail’s Dariane Jones signs letter of intent to play field hockey at Kutztown University

By Ben Freda For Abington Journal
 6 days ago
Lackawanna Trail Senior Dariane Jones recently signed her NCAA letter of intent to play field hockey at Kutztown University next fall. She is still undecided about her major. Pictured are: standing, back row: Mrs. Laura Evans, NEPA Force Field Hockey Coach; Mrs. Kelley Buck, LT Asst. Field Hockey Coach; Mr. Gary Wilmet, LT Varsity Field Hockey Head Coach; Mr. Ed Gaidula, LT Athletic Director; Seated, left to right: Mrs. Erin Jones, mother; Dariane Jones, LT senior; Mr. Dan Jones, father. Submitted photo

FACTORYVILLE — When the head coach of Kutztown University called and told Dariane Jones that she was accepted to play field hockey at Kutztown University and had 48 hours to get back to her, the Lackawanna Trail senior didn’t hesitate. She committed to the team immediately.

“I was beyond excited,” she said. “I couldn’t wait to tell my parents and coaches.”

Dariane loves everything about the game of field hockey.

“Being on a team and building relationships allows me to thrive and love the game even more,” she said.

On Nov. 10, Dariane signed a letter of intent to play field hockey at Kutztown University next fall. She knew that she wanted to attend Kutztown when she and her travel team (NEPA Force) played a tournament there.

“It felt right … like home,” she said. “The more I learned about their head coach and the team made me really want to go there.”

When Dariane was a student at Lackawanna Trail Elementary Center, she played soccer. Her interest shifted to field hockey when she began high school. She has been a starter for the high school team for all four years. She was voted MVP in both her sophomore and junior year. During her senior year, she was a captain and was voted Most Defensive Player of the Year.

“She’s a real likeable person,” said Dariane’s coach Gary Wilmet. “She’s a really strong leader, and I think that whatever she chooses to do, she just puts herself into it.”

Ed Gaidula, Trail’s athletic director, has attended several of Dariane’s games. He believes that Dariane is one of the best defensive players, if not the best.

“You can tell that she is a hard worker and loves the game,” he said. “She is a team captain, and her leadership skills show on and off the field. We’re really happy for her and to see that she will continue to play at Kutztown is awesome. Kutztown is lucky to have her.”

Dariane has also been an honor student for all four years at Lackawanna Trail Jr./Sr. High School. Trail’s principal Mark Murphy commented on her academic and athletic accomplishments.

“She’s an extraordinarily motivated and talented student athlete who has worked very hard over the years and led the teammates through many challenges on and off the field,” he said. “She will do very well at Kutztown, and we wish her much success.”

Dariane credits her parents for supporting her and traveling with her through the years.

“I am beyond proud of Dariane because of her dedication and work ethic as demonstrated both on the field and in the classroom,” said her mother,Erin Jones. “She is truly one of the kindest, greatest people I have ever met, and I am honored she is my daughter.”

