ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Change How You Think About Old Age Before It Happens To You

By Dede Henley
Thrive Global
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the article“I turned 60 last week,” I said, as I lay on my back on the Pilates reformer, to anyone in the class who might be listening. I don’t know why I said it out loud. I usually don’t talk at all in class. But the truth was, I was struggling with...

thriveglobal.com

Comments / 0

Related
Inverse

How much sitting is too much? It's not as bad as you think

Covid-19 introduced a number of new behaviors into daily routines like social distancing, mask-wearing, and frequent hand sanitizing. Meanwhile, many old behaviors such as attending events, eating out, and seeing friends were put on hold. However, one old behavior that has not only persisted but arguably been amplified due to...
HEALTH
Well+Good

How Much Should You Exercise as You Age? A New Study May Hold the Answer

We can say a few things for certain, but this is one of them: Movement—whatever kind feels right for your body—is a key to living a longer, healthier life. The research on this topic has been filed time and time again. Most recently, a study published in the journal Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences found that humans have evolved to stay physically active in the second half of life, and keeping up physical activity has played an active role in helping humans evolve to live longer, healthier lives.
WORKOUTS
Thrive Global

Five Things I’ve Learned About The Human Condition During Covid-19

I, like many of you, have been acutely attuned to what this pandemic has taken from me and those around me, including the limitations placed on our lives for the good part of two years. Why? Because I’m human, and that’s where my attention was seemingly being called over and over and over again. My experience of the pandemic transformed when I made a conscious decision to not only create space for feeling healthy grief and disappointment, but to also foster gratitude around all the things that remained grounding and consistent in my life throughout this global trauma. Making space for several experiences to exist at once is often a pivotal branch of healing and has allowed me to observe some remarkable strengths about the human experience this past year.
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Elderly People#Depression#American#The New York Times
asapland.com

What Do You Think?

I think that it is essential for everyone to have a hobby. A hobby can be as simple as coloring or as complex as woodworking. It can help you to relax and escape from the stresses of life. It can also help you to learn new skills and meet new people. Hobbies can be a lot of fun, and they can provide a lot of enjoyment. I encourage everyone to find a hobby that they enjoy, which brings them happiness.
EARTHQUAKES
Wired

What Happens When an AI Knows How You Feel?

In May 2021, Twitter, a platform notorious for abuse and hot-headedness, rolled out a “prompts” feature that suggests users think twice before sending a tweet. The following month, Facebook announced AI “conflict alerts” for groups, so that admins can take action where there may be “contentious or unhealthy conversations taking place.” Email and messaging smart-replies finish billions of sentences for us every day. Amazon’s Halo, launched in 2020, is a fitness band that monitors the tone of your voice. Wellness is no longer just the tracking of a heartbeat or the counting of steps, but the way we come across to those around us. Algorithmic therapeutic tools are being developed to predict and prevent negative behavior.
MENTAL HEALTH
ohmymag.co.uk

Omicron: The tell-tale sign you've caught the Omicron variant

According to experts in South Africa who have been treating people with the Omicron variant of the coronavirus, having a scratchy throat is a tell-tale sign of infection. Coupled with other symptoms similar to what is experienced with the common cold, an irritated throat has been observed to be one of the most common symptoms of the latest mutation. Dr Maria Van Kerkhove spoke to the Reuters news agency and said:
PUBLIC HEALTH
L.A. Weekly

3 Signs You May Already Have Had COVID-19

COVID-19 can leave long-term effects that people may have missed if they didn’t confirm their original diagnosis with a doctor. We’ve been in the ebb and flow of the COVID-19 pandemic since early 2020. The disease has disrupted our lives, to the degree where a 2019 world — one without worrying over face masks, travel, and COVID-19 variants — seems almost unthinkable.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Fortune

Omicron infections are showing a ‘very strange symptom’

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. As COVID-19 infections continue to escalate in the new year, some patients have been reporting a strange new symptom: night sweats. Commonly associated with other conditions like...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Woman's World

This Common Deficiency Can Cause Brain Fog, Hair Loss, and Weight Gain

As we get older, eating a healthy diet becomes increasingly important. Certain nutrients that we can only get from food help prevent disease and keep us functioning as we age. One of those is selenium — and if you struggle with fatigue, brain fog, hair loss, and extra weight that just won’t seem to budge no matter what you do, there’s a chance that you have a selenium deficiency.
WEIGHT LOSS

Comments / 0

Community Policy