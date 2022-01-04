Change How You Think About Old Age Before It Happens To You

I, like many of you, have been acutely attuned to what this pandemic has taken from me and those around me, including the limitations placed on our lives for the good part of two years. Why? Because I’m human, and that’s where my attention was seemingly being called over and over and over again. My experience of the pandemic transformed when I made a conscious decision to not only create space for feeling healthy grief and disappointment, but to also foster gratitude around all the things that remained grounding and consistent in my life throughout this global trauma. Making space for several experiences to exist at once is often a pivotal branch of healing and has allowed me to observe some remarkable strengths about the human experience this past year.

